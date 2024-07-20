New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2024) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release on June 20, 2024, it has issued 837,838 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Interest Payment Shares") to settle the interest owing as of June 30, 2024 to holders of its outstanding 10% Unsecured Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures"). The Interest Payment Shares were issued at the Market Price (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) per subordinate voting share of the Company on June 30, 2024, being $0.37.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

