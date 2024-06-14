New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2024) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") provided an update on its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), at which shareholders of the Company approved all presented matters.

Specifically, at the Meeting:

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company: Christopher Giordano, John MacPhail, David Smalley, Cole Brodman and Seth Solomons;

McGovern Hurley LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company; and

Shareholders approved the adoption of an amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company (the "Amended Plan").

Pursuant to the amendments to the Amended Plan, which also received approval from a majority of disinterested shareholders at the Meeting, the Company increased the maximum aggregate number of subordinate voting shares of the Company that may be issuable pursuant to awards granted or issued to insiders of the Company (as a group) at any point in time under the Amended Plan from 10% to 15% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company (calculated on an as-converted basis with respect to the multiple voting shares of the Company).

Additional details regarding each of these matters are included in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting. A copy of the management information circular is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on the Company's website.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information: MiMedia Investor Relations, investors@mimedia.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213161