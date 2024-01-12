Official MIMEDX GROUP, INC. press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of MiMedx Group, Inc. (“MiMedx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDXG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 29, 2023, after the market closed, MiMedx disclosed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stating that the Company’s placental-derived tissue product, Axiofill, does not meet the requirements as a Section 361 product and is therefore subject to enforcement as a Section 351 product.

On this news, MiMedx’s stock price fell $0.90, or 10.3%, to close at $7.87 per share on January 2, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MiMedx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

