MiMedx Group, Inc.

MIMEDX GROUP, INC.

(MDXG)
  Report
News 
All News

MiMedx Appoints Jack Howarth as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

12/01/2020 | 09:22am EST
Experienced Healthcare Executive Will Expand Company’s Visibility Within the Financial Community

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced the appointment of Jack Howarth as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Howarth brings to MiMedx 25 years of public relations and financial communications experience and almost 40 years of experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industry.

“The advanced wound care market is growing and we aim to continue expanding our market leadership, while raising the bar on communicating the nuances of its evolution from a regulatory standpoint. This coupled with our return to Nasdaq and important milestones for our late-stage pipeline, reinforces the need for timely and compelling communications with the investment community,” said Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer. “Jack Howarth brings extensive experience in life science investor relations to MiMedx demonstrating our commitment to communications as a core corporate responsibility.”

“MiMedx is poised to advance the wound-healing category and champion the pressing demands of people with unmet medical needs. It’s a privilege to join at this moment, as the company reemerges – renewing its category leadership and reinforcing the importance of its pipeline of healing products,” said Mr. Howarth.

About Jack Howarth

Mr. Howarth joins MiMedx from Antares Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs. Previously, he served as head of corporate and investor relations at King Pharmaceuticals until the acquisition by Pfizer; and held senior leadership positions in Corporate Affairs at Alpharma, KOS Pharmaceuticals and Elan Corporation. Mr. Howarth also held senior positions in finance and corporate development during his nearly two decades at Warner Lambert Company, until that company was acquired by Pfizer in June of 2000.

Mr. Howarth received his B.S. degree in Accounting from Boston College and M.B.A. in Finance from Seton Hall University. He also earned baccalaureate and post-graduate certificates from the Rutgers Institute of Management and Labor Relations and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About MiMedx

MiMedx® is an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company developing and distributing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION® process methodology, among other processes, to produce allografts by employing aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. MiMedx has supplied over 2 million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

