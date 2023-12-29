MiMedx Group, Inc. is a placental biologics company. The Company is engaged in developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company is focused on addressing unmet clinical needs in the areas of Advanced Wound Care, Surgical Recovery, and osteoarthritis. The Company operates through two segments: Wound and Surgical, and Regenerative Medicine. The Wound and Surgical segment focuses on the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical Recovery markets. Its platform technologies include tissue allografts derived from the human placental membrane, tissue allografts derived from the human umbilical cord, and a particulate extracellular matrix derived from the human placental disc. The Regenerative Medicine segment focuses solely on Regenerative Medicine technologies. The Company's product portfolio and pipeline include EPIFIX, AMNIOFIX, mDHACM, AMNIOBURN, EPICORD and AMNIOCORD, AXIOFILL, and AMNIOEFFECT.

Related indices Russell 2000