Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4545   TW0004545009

MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(4545)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
29.60 TWD   -0.84%
03:33aMIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
PU
05/06Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : To announce the capital amendment registration of Esteem King Limited(Samoa) has been completed due to capital reduction.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Min Aik Precision Industrial : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 15:24:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/01
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
  (1)Cash dividend:NT$42,350,000(0.55/per share)
  (2)Cash distribution from capital surplus:NT$11,550,000(0.15/per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/06
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/07
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/08
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/12
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/12
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Payment date:2022/07/28

Disclaimer

Min Aik Precision Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
03:33aMIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of the 2022 ex-dividend record date
PU
05/06Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
04/29MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : To announce the capital amendment registration of Esteem Ki..
PU
03/23MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : On behalf of major subsidiary MAP Plastic Pte. Ltd. (Singap..
PU
03/11MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : Correction of information on investees in mainland China in..
PU
03/11Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
03/11MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : Announcement for capital reduction in cash on behalf of maj..
PU
03/11MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL : Announce the Board of Directors to convene the 2022 Annual ..
PU
2021Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on August 20, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 168 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net income 2021 89,2 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
Net cash 2021 100 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 279 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang-Yi Fang Chairman & General Manager
Ching-Yue Meng Chief Financial Officer, Deputy GM & Spokesman
Chin Tang Liu Independent Director
Hang Hsing Kung Independent Director
Zhong Yu Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.1.02%79
KEYENCE CORPORATION-28.56%98 240
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.18%78 760
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 501
NIDEC CORPORATION-36.08%39 301