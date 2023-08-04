Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:39 pm
Share
Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 515.44 million compared to TWD 532.85 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 551.22 million compared to TWD 581.85 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 43.71 million compared to TWD 58.13 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.75 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was TWD 1,138.47 million compared to TWD 1,106.01 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 1,180.88 million compared to TWD 1,188.57 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 41.51 million compared to TWD 90.51 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.54 compared to TWD 1.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.54 compared to TWD 1.17 a year ago.
Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electrical components. The Company's products include hard disk drive (HDD) components, other electronic stamping components, plastic components and automated machines, among others. The HDD components include disk clamps, balance weights, covers and others. The other electronic stamping components include heat sinks, heat spreaders, bracket assemblies and stiffeners. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets, including the rest of Asia, the Americas and Europe.