Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 515.44 million compared to TWD 532.85 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 551.22 million compared to TWD 581.85 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 43.71 million compared to TWD 58.13 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.76 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.57 compared to TWD 0.75 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 1,138.47 million compared to TWD 1,106.01 million a year ago. Revenue was TWD 1,180.88 million compared to TWD 1,188.57 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 41.51 million compared to TWD 90.51 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.54 compared to TWD 1.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.54 compared to TWD 1.17 a year ago.