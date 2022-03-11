Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4545   TW0004545009

MIN AIK PRECISION INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(4545)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Min Aik Precision Industrial : Correction of information on investees in mainland China in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 17:15:17
Subject 
 Correction of information on investees in mainland China
in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11
2.Company name:Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of information on investees in mainland China
  in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Book value/Information on
  investment in mainland China
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:235,814/AMOULD(SUZHOU)
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:253,814/AMOULD(SUZHOU)
9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Min Aik Precision Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
