Min Aik Precision Industrial : Correction of information on investees in mainland China in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4
03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Provided by: Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/11
Time of announcement
17:15:17
Subject
Correction of information on investees in mainland China
in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4
Date of events
2022/03/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11
2.Company name:Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of information on investees in mainland China
in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Book value/Information on
investment in mainland China
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:235,814/AMOULD(SUZHOU)
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:253,814/AMOULD(SUZHOU)
9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing to MOPS
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
