Min Aik Precision Industrial : Correction of information on investees in mainland China in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/11 2.Company name:Min Aik Precision Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of information on investees in mainland China in iXBRL of the financial report for the 2021Q4. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Book value/Information on investment in mainland China 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:235,814/AMOULD(SUZHOU) 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:253,814/AMOULD(SUZHOU) 9.Countermeasures:Reissue the revised filing to MOPS 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None