Minas Metals Ltd., formerly Lode Metals Corp., is a Canada-based junior mining exploration company. The Company is exploring its flagship Cracker Creek gold project in northeastern Oregon, United States, and battery metal projects in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state of Brazil. The Cracker Creek gold project’s land package includes five underground mines in the district, such as North Pole, Excelsior, Eureka, and Columbia. The Cracker Creek Gold Property is located in Bourne, Oregon, United States. The Cracker Creek gold project has a total property position of about 3,285 acres. Its Iron Butte Project is located about 60 kilometers (km) south of Battle Mountain in Lander County, North-Central Nevada. The project covers an area of about 1,544 hectares. Its Hope Butte Project is located about 19.4 km northwest of Vale in Malheur County, South-East Oregon, covering an area of about 2312 ha. Its project also includes Comenco project, located near Aracuai, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Sector Diversified Mining