Minaurum Gold : Announces Holdings in Infinitum Copper Corp.

NEWS RELEASE

MINAURUM GOLD INC.

FOR RELEASE: March 17, 2022 TRADING SYMBOL TSX.V:MGG

MINAURUM GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES HOLDINGS

IN INFINITUM COPPER CORP.

Minaurum Gold Inc. ("Minaurum" or the "Company") (TSXV:MGG) (OTCQX:MMRGF) announces that, in connection with the completion of Infinitum Copper Corp.'s (formerly Bayshore Petroleum Corp.) ("Infinitum") acquisition (the "Transaction") of Infinitum Copper Mining Corp. (formerly Infinitum Copper Corp.) (the "RTO Acquiror") as detailed in Infinitum's news release dated March 14, 2022 and Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022, the Company acquired beneficial ownership over 6,105,438 common shares of Infinitum (the "Shares").

Prior to the Transaction, the Company did not hold beneficial ownership or control over any securities of Infinitum. Upon closing the Transaction, the Company now holds 6,105,438 Shares which represents 16.00% of Infinitum's issued and outstanding Shares, as of the closing date of the Transaction, on both a non-diluted and partially-diluted basis.

The Company acquired the securities pursuant to the Transaction and in accordance with a mineral property option and joint venture agreement dated February 17, 2021 entered into between the Company, the RTO Acquiror and Minera Minaurum Gold, S.A. de C.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company intends to evaluate its investment in Infinitum and to increase or decrease its shareholdings from time to time as the Company may determine appropriate for investment purposes.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62- 103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-OverBid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. A copy of the early warning report can be found on the Infinitum's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com. For more information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

