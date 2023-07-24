Minaurum Gold Inc.(TSXV:MGG) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Minaurum Gold Inc. is a Canada-based exploration stage company, which is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The Company is focused on building an exploration portfolio with the potential for district-scale gold, silver and copper discoveries. Its project portfolio comprises three key regions: Southern Sonora State (SSS), Oaxaca Region (OXR) and the Guerrero Gold Belt (GGB). The SSS region hosts its advancing flagship Alamos silver project and Aurifero gold project in the Alamos Silver District as well as the Adelita copper-silver project. The Santa Marta VMS gold-copper project, Aurena gold project and Taviche silver-gold project are located in the OXR region. In the GGB, the Vuelcos and Biricu gold projects are surrounded by gold mining companies in the heart of the Guerrero Gold Belt. The Adelita project is a copper-gold-silver skarn mineralization and porphyry project, and the project is located on the southern tip of Sonora State.

Sector Diversified Mining