Minaurum Gold : Management Discussion and Analysis- MD&A_YearEnd_Apr_30_2022

Management Discussion and Analysis For the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 Containing information up to and including August 24, 2022

Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand Minaurum Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Minaurum") financial statements. The information provided herein should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Accounting Standards ("IFRS"). All currency amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Description of Business The Company is an exploration stage company and engages principally in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MGG".

the timing of decisions regarding the strategy and costs of exploration programs with respect to, and the issuance of the necessary permits and authorizations required for, the Company's exploration programs;

the timing and cost of planned exploration programs of the Company, and the timing of the receipt of results there from;

the Company's future cash requirements;

general business and economic conditions;

the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations as they come due, and to be able to raise the necessary funds to continue operations;

the timing and pricing of proposed financings if applicable;

the anticipated completion of financings;

the anticipated receipt of regulatory approval/acceptance of financings;

Minaurum Gold Inc. Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended April 30, 2022 and containing information up to and including August 24, 2022 the anticipated use of the proceeds from the financings;

the potential to verify and potentially expand upon the historical resources;

the potential for the expansion of the known mineralized zones; and

the potential for the amenability of mineralization to respond to proven technologies and methods for recovery of ore. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's ability to predict or control, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to negotiate successfully for the acquisition of interests in exploration and evaluation assets, the determination of applicable governmental agencies not to issue the exploration concessions applied for by the Company or excessive delay by the applicable governmental agencies in connection with any such issuances, the Company's inability to identify one or more economic deposits on its properties, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks identified herein under "Risk Factors". The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: the level and volatility of the prices for precious metals;

general business and economic conditions;

the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and authorizations necessary to implement and carry on the Company's planned exploration programs;

conditions in the financial markets generally, and with respect to the prospects for junior exploration gold and precious metal companies specifically;

the Company's ability to secure the necessary consulting, drilling and related services and supplies on favorable terms;

the Company's ability to attract and retain key staff, and to retain consultants to provide the specialized information and skills involved in understanding the precious metal exploration, mining, processing and marketing businesses;

the nature and location of the Company's mineral exploration projects, and the timing of the ability to commence and complete the planned exploration programs;

the anticipated terms of the consents, permits and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned exploration programs and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis;

cost-effective basis; the ongoing relations of the Company with government agencies and regulators and its underlying property vendors/optionees; and

that the metallurgy and recovery characteristics of samples from certain of the Company's exploration and evaluation assets are reflective of the deposit as a whole.

Minaurum Gold Inc. Management Discussion and Analysis For the year ended April 30, 2022 and containing information up to and including August 24, 2022 These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Historical results of operations and trends that may be inferred from the following discussion and analysis may not necessarily indicate future results from operations. In particular, the current state of the global securities markets may cause significant reductions in the price of the Company's securities and render it difficult or impossible for the Company to raise the funds necessary to continue operations. See "Risk Factors". Caution Regarding Adjacent or Similar Exploration and Evaluation Assets This MD&A contains information with respect to adjacent or similar exploration and evaluation assets in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. The Company advises US investors that the mining guidelines of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") set forth in the SEC's Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties, and any production therefore or economics with respect thereto, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of the Company's exploration and evaluation assets. All of the Company's public disclosure filings, including its most recent management information circular, material change reports, press releases and other information, may be accesssed via www.sedar.comand readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's exploration and evaluation assets. Selected Annual Information Year ended Year ended Year ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 April 30, 2020 General and administrative expenses $ 3,594,287 $ 2,128,304 $ 1,714,355 Geological exploration costs 5,017,989 5,421,085 3,741,014 Comprehensive Loss for the Year 6,575,644 7,520,677 5,373,809 Comprehensive Loss per Share - Basic and Diluted (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) Total assets 16,700,659 11,978,480 9,405,966 Total long-term financial liabilities 201,000 201,000 201,000 - 4 -