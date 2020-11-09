Minbos Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 93 141 175 493

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director William Oliver Date of last notice 6 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving Norman Oliver rise to the relevant interest. Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver Date of change 6 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver 8,970,750 fully paid ordinary shares Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle Norman Oliver 9,485,250 fully paid ordinary shares Class Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number acquired 10,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares