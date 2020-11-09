Minbos Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
William Oliver
|
Date of last notice
|
6 June 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
Norman Oliver
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle
|
|
|
|
|
Norman Oliver
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
6 November 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle
|
|
|
Norman Oliver
|
|
|
8,970,750 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle
|
|
|
Norman Oliver
|
|
|
9,485,250 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
10,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$15,000 ( $0.0015 per share )
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details
|
|
and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle
|
|
Norman Oliver
|
|
18,970,750 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle
|
.
|
Norman Oliver
|
9,485,250 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade,
|
Participated in Placement (Tranche 2) as approved
|
exercise of options, issue of securities under
|
by shareholders on 3 November 2020
|
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐
|
|
back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
NA
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
NA
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
NA
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
NA
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
NA
|
interest related prior to change
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
NA
|
Interest disposed
|
NA
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
NA
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
NA
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
NA
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
NA
|
provided?
|
|
|
-
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Peter Wall
|
Date of last notice
|
28 May 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Pheakes Pty Ltd ( Sole Director )
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
|
|
rise to the relevant interest.
|
Wall Family Super Fund ( Trustee )
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
6 November 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Pheakes Pty Ltd ( Sole Director ) *
|
|
|
72, 147,592 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Wall Family Super Fund ( Trustee )*
|
|
|
152,342,600 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
