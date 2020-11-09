Log in
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MNB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/09
0.002 AUD   0.00%
Minbos Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/09/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

93 141 175 493

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

William Oliver

Date of last notice

6 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

Norman Oliver

rise to the relevant interest.

Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle

Norman Oliver

Date of change

6 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle

Norman Oliver

8,970,750 fully paid ordinary shares

Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle

Norman Oliver

9,485,250 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$15,000 ( $0.0015 per share )

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle

Norman Oliver

18,970,750 fully paid ordinary shares

Mr William Alan Oliver & Mrs Bryony Nicolle

.

Norman Oliver

9,485,250 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade,

Participated in Placement (Tranche 2) as approved

exercise of options, issue of securities under

by shareholders on 3 November 2020

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NA

Nature of interest

NA

Name of registered holder

NA

(if issued securities)

Date of change

NA

No. and class of securities to which

NA

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

NA

Interest disposed

NA

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

NA

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

NA

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

NA

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

NA

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

93 141 175 493

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Wall

Date of last notice

28 May 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Pheakes Pty Ltd ( Sole Director )

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Wall Family Super Fund ( Trustee )

Date of change

6 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Pheakes Pty Ltd ( Sole Director ) *

72, 147,592 fully paid ordinary shares

Wall Family Super Fund ( Trustee )*

152,342,600 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:00:02 UTC
