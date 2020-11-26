Log in
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MNB)
Minbos Resources : Cleansing Notice

11/26/2020 | 12:57am EST
26 November 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

CLEANSING NOTICE

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) ("Minbos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the shareholder approval received on 3 November, it has issued 11,429,667 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.0015 each for Lead Manager Shares, Adviser Shares and Aesir

Shares in lieu of consultancy services provided.

In addition, the Company confirms that it has issued 10,000,000 options to Lead Manager as approved by shareholders in our Annual General Meeting on 3 November 2020.

For the purposes of section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act, the Company gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act as follows:

  1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

The announcement is authorised for release by the Chairman of Minbos.

- ENDS-

Lindsay Reed

Chief Executive Officer

Email: l.reed@minbos.com

Phone: +61 8 6270 4610

ABOUT MINBOS

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) is an ASX-listed exploration and development company which won an international tender for the Cabinda Phosphate Project in March 2020. Minbos and its in-country partner, Soul Rock Ltda (15% carried interest), won the tender based on producing Enhanced Phosphate Rock as a substitute for fertilizers currently imported by the Angolan Government for distribution to wholesalers and farmers.

The Company's vision is to build a nutrient supply and distribution business that stimulates agricultural production and promotes food security in Angola and the broader Middle Africa region.

For more information: www.minbos.com

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.comW: www.minbos.comABN: 93 141 175 493

