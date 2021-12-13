Log in
Minbos Resources : Proposed issue of securities - MNB

12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options

2,000,000

confirmed

MNB

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

60,000,000

Proposed +issue date

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

141175493

1.3

ASX issuer code

MNB

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or actual?

** Approval

+Security holder approval

31/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

To seek approval for the issuance of 5,150,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Tranche 2), being Minbos Directors

personal

participation in the Placement, at Minbos' Annual General Meeting scheduled for late January 2022.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

MNB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

60,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per +security?

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

use

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

personal

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,000,000

For

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per +security?

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00001

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Options details

only

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1500

21/12/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

MNB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

use

One fully paid ordinary share will be issued upon conversion of every one unlisted option in this Class.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Refer to Announcement made on 14 December 2021 - "$6.0m Placement to Drive Green Ammonia and Phosphate Nutrient Projects".

Nutrient Projects".

personal

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

21/12/2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

For

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

54,850,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Tranche 1).

2,000,000 unlisted options at an issue price of $0.00001 exercisable at $0.15 and expiring 3 years from date of issue.

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
