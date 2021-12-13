Minbos Resources : Proposed issue of securities - MNB
12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options
2,000,000
confirmed
MNB
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
60,000,000
Proposed +issue date
21/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
141175493
1.3
ASX issuer code
MNB
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
14/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
31/1/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
To seek approval for the issuance of 5,150,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Tranche 2), being Minbos Directors
participation in the Placement, at Minbos' Annual General Meeting scheduled for late January 2022.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
MNB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
60,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.10000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
use
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,000,000
For
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00001
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.1500
21/12/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
MNB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share will be issued upon conversion of every one unlisted option in this Class.
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer to Announcement made on 14 December 2021 - "$6.0m Placement to Drive Green Ammonia and Phosphate
Nutrient Projects".
P rt 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
21/12/2021
Pa t 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:47:07 UTC.