Minbos Resources : Quarterly Activities Report

The MOU provides the platform to develop a joint proposal for a multi-year project designed to support the development of the local fertilizer market in Angola. The IFDC is an international not-for- profit organisation, dedicated to scientific innovations that increase global food production, protect the environment and empower 'Small Holder Farmers'. Across Africa, the IFDC runs country-scale agricultural projects, introducing farmers to improved agricultural practices, fertilizer technologies and facilitation of market access.

Completion of 1 for 20 share consolidation and receipt of second tranche of placement following shareholder approval at the AGM in November 2020.

Advancement of multiple greenhouse and field trials in the US and Angola designed to test the economic and environmental advantages of the Cabinda Blend.

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX:MNB) ("Minbos" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its activities for the December 2020 quarter. The Company's focus during the period continued to be the advancement of the Cabinda Phosphate Project, located in Angola.

The Board and Company recognised the need to formalise its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance matters and has undertaken to implement the WEF framework for ESG measurement consisting of 21 core and 34 expanded metrics and disclosures aimed at

With the support of the Big Four accounting firms (Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PWC), the World Economic Forum (WEF) has released a global ESG framework to measure and disclose meaningful and relevant aspects of corporate performance on ESG matters.

The Company welcomes three highly experienced Non-Executive Directors to its Board as part of its strategy to develop the Cabinda Phosphate Project. The appointments coincide with the Company accelerating work on its DFS and deepening strategic ties with Angola and its myriad of agriculture opportunities. Mr Damian Black resigned as a Non-Executive Director of the Company on 30 November 2020.

IFDC will work with national and private parties to create or expand small holder fertilizer demand in select parts of Angola. Minbos production is expected to underpin the fertilizer input component to reach more than 4 million Small Holder Farmers3. The Cabinda Phosphate Project is expected to commence production at 50,000tpa4 , however, given the large Small Holder Farmer market in Angola and the IFDC's strong record of delivering high-impact projects which boost fertilizer usage, demand is expected to exceed the nameplate capacity of 150,000tpa.

mainstreaming reporting.

In accordance with best practice ESG disclosure, the Company will keep the market updated regularly on its ESG performance and progress as it sets a new standard in measuring the sustainability and ethical impact of the Company.

FIELD TRIAL ACTIVITY

Current Greenhouse Trials - Soybean, Residual Winter Wheat, Residual Sorghum

This experiment is being carried out of at the IFDC greenhouses in Alabama. It builds on the knowledge of all the previous experiments and, once again, is designed to compare the Cabinda Blend with (Mono-Ammonian Phosphate) MAP and Cabinda Phosphate Rock (CPR), but also to quantify some of the highlights from the previous experiments.

MAP and CPR are being compared to Cabinda Blend in both granulated and compacted form. The nutrients were applied to pots initially planted with Soybean which has been harvested. The same pots (without the addition of further nutrients) have been planted with Winter Wheat which will be harvested in June, after which the pots will be planted with further crops to test the repeater effect.

In addition to the usual comparison data for the blends versus MAP and CPR at different dose rates, this experiment will provide data on the differences between compacted and granulated form, the threshold dose of MAP required to provide the starter effect and the relative performance of the Cabinda Blend in the two residual crops.

In earlier trials, the Cabinda Blend showed better relative performance in residual crops (or subsequent crops), demonstrating the potential for economic benefit beyond the first season. The performance suggest the Phosphate (P) continues to release slowly from the CPR in contrast to Water Soluble Products which release P quickly resulting in losses to the soil.

Current Field Trials - Multiple Angolan Crops and Locations

This experiment is the first designed to compare the performance of the Cabinda Blend with commercially available fertilizers as well as MAP and Phosphate Rock (PR). The experiment is designed by Dr Luis Prochnow and being supervised by Ms Monica Martins of the Angolan IAA.

Seven new locations will be planted to provide geospatial variation, and a total of four different crops will be tested (soyabean, maize, beans and potatoes) utilising three planting times. The experiment was initially planned to include more comparisons varying lime and micronutrient doses, but COVID- 19 hampered the procurement and shipping of materials, so the final scope was reduced.

In addition to the new locations, a residual crop will be planted at Chianga in the plots used for the 2019/20 field trial to test the relative performance of the Cabinda Blend in residual crops in a field situation.

3

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.comW: www.minbos.comABN: 93 141 175 493