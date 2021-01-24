Log in
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MNB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/22
0.07 AUD   -2.78%
05:28pMINBOS RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
04:24pMINBOS RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
04:24pMINBOS RESOURCES : Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
Minbos Resources : Quarterly Cash Flow Report

01/24/2021 | 04:24pm EST
Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

93 141 175 493

31 December 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current

Year to date

quarter

(6 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2 Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

(290)

(606)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(122)

(227)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(216)

(399)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(628)

(1,232)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

-

-

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Proceeds from the disposal of:
    1. entities
    2. tenements
    3. property, plant and equipment
    4. investments
    5. other non-current assets
  3. Cash flows from loans to other entities
  4. Dividends received (see note 3)
  5. Other (provide details if material)
  6. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

Current

Year to date

quarter

(6 months)

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

993

2,265

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(30)

(30)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (Proceeds from unissued equity

(33)

-

securities)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

930

2,235

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

  1. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
  2. Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
  3. Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
  4. Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

1,450

749

(628)

(1,232)

-

-

930

2,235

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current

Year to date

quarter

(6 months)

$A'000

$A'000

(48)

(48)

1,704

1,704

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

  1. Bank balances
  2. Call deposits
  3. Bank overdrafts
  4. Other (provide details)
  5. Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

1,6841,430

2020

--

--

1,7041,450

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

48

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

6.1 - $36,000 paid in Director Fees, $11,402 paid in legal fees to a Director related entity and $900 paid in Capital Raising Fees to a Director related entity.

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (please specify)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

-

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(628)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

-

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(628)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

1,704

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

1,704

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

2.7

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,57 M -1,21 M -1,21 M
Net cash 2020 0,75 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minbos Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lindsay George Reed Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Non-Executive Chairman
William Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Dganit Baldar Non-Executive Director
Valentine Chitalu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED84.21%20
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.16.48%14 939
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY16.00%12 864
ICL GROUP LTD8.86%6 973
PHOSAGRO11.24%6 011
UPL LIMITED21.51%5 934
