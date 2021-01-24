Minbos Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
25 January 2021
Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 28 January 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
25 January 2021
25 January 2021
ASX Adviser
Listing Compliance
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Dear Sir, Madam,
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED - TRADING HALT REQUEST
Minbos Resources Limited ("Company") hereby requests that its securities be placed in a trading halt and provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.
The Company requests a trading halt immediately, pending the release of an announcement regarding its Mineral Investment Contract ("MIC") for the Cabinda Phosphate Project.
The trading halt is to last until the earlier of the Company releasing the announcement, or the commencement of trading on Thursday, 28 January 2021.
We expect that the trading halt will end by the Company making an announcement.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
Authorised by:
Minbos Board
