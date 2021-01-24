Minbos Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

25 January 2021

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 28 January 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Daniel Nicholson

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)