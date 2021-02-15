Log in
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MNB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
0.098 AUD   -2.00%
11:35aMINBOS RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
02/11MINBOS RESOURCES : Adopts ESG Reporting Standard; Shares Up 8%
MT
02/10MINBOS RESOURCES : adopts the global standard for ESG reporting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minbos Resources : Trading Halt

02/15/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Market Announcement

16 February 2021

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 18 February 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

16 February 2021

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

16 February 2021

ASX Adviser

Listing Compliance

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

By email: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Sir, Madam,

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED - TRADING HALT REQUEST

Minbos Resources Limited ("Company") hereby requests that its securities be placed in a trading halt and provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

1. The Company requests a trading halt immediately, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising which is being managed by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd.

2. The trading halt is to last until the earlier of the Company releasing the announcement, or the commencement of trading on Thursday, 18th February 2021.

  • 3. We expect that the trading halt will end by the Company making an announcement.

  • 4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Authorised by:

Minbos Board

ASX Code: MNB Office: Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue, Subiaco WA 6008

T: +61 8 6270 4610 E: info@minbos.com W: www.minbos.com ABN: 93 141 175 493

Disclaimer

Minbos Resources Limited published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,57 M -1,22 M -1,22 M
Net cash 2020 0,75 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,2 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minbos Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lindsay George Reed Chief Executive Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Non-Executive Chairman
William Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Dganit Baldar Non-Executive Director
Valentine Chitalu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED157.89%29
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.15.44%14 915
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY23.23%13 670
ICL GROUP LTD16.81%7 527
PHOSAGRO17.17%6 441
UPL LIMITED15.24%5 635
