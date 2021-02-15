Minbos Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

16 February 2021

Minbos Resources Limited (ASX: MNB) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Minbos Resources Limited ('MNB') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MNB, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 18 February 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

16 February 2021

16 February 2021

MINBOS RESOURCES LIMITED - TRADING HALT REQUEST

Minbos Resources Limited ("Company") hereby requests that its securities be placed in a trading halt and provides the following information in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.

1. The Company requests a trading halt immediately, pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising which is being managed by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd.

2. The trading halt is to last until the earlier of the Company releasing the announcement, or the commencement of trading on Thursday, 18th February 2021.

3. We expect that the trading halt will end by the Company making an announcement.

4. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Authorised by:

Minbos Board

