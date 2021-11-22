Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Minco Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMM   CA6025321036

MINCO CAPITAL CORP.

(MMM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/22 05:00:00 pm
0.07 CAD   -12.50%
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 md&a
PU
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 Financials
PU
08/26Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minco Capital : Q3 Financials

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minco Capital Corp.

Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

(1)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Minco Capital Corp. have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Minco Capital Corp.'s independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Dr. Ken Cai

Melinda Hsu, CPA, CGA

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, Canada

November 22, 2021

(2)

Minco Capital Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

$

$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)

718,056

2,501,687

Short-term investment (note 4)

20,000

20,000

Investments at fair value (note 5)

8,736,444

8,722,010

Receivables

2,874

2,726

Due from related parties (note 8)

219,791

34,196

Prepaid expenses and deposits

25,154

30,800

9,722,319

11,311,419

Non-current assets

Long-term deposit

13,148

8,765

Property and equipment

13,657

18,870

Right-of-use assets (note 6)

46,516

69,588

Total assets

9,795,640

11,408,642

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

55,026

54,411

Due to related party (note 8)

15,308

729

Lease obligation, current (note 6)

35,019

32,934

105,353

88,074

Lease obligation, non-current (note 6)

21,984

49,191

127,337

137,265

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital (note 7)

39,210,722

39,777,711

Contributed surplus

10,381,846

10,319,231

Deficits

(39,924,265)

(38,825,565)

9,668,303

11,271,377

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

9,795,640

11,408,642

Approved by the Board of Directors

(signed) Malcolm Clay Director

(signed) Mike Doggett Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

(3)

Minco Capital Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Dividend and interest income

6,454

7,052

15,373

33,819

Realized (loss) / gain from investments

(note 5)

(112)

-

116,945

189,368

Unrealized loss from investments (note 5)

(1,256,373)

(395,736)

(1,389,190)

(2,547,656)

(1,250,031)

(388,684)

(1,256,872)

(2,324,469)

Operating expenses

Accounting and audit

6,090

5,758

16,214

19,434

Amortization

9,367

9,541

28,100

28,775

Consulting

13,125

13,125

39,375

49,819

Directors' fees (note 8)

5,500

5,500

17,500

28,667

Interest expense (note 6)

1,187

1,836

4,046

5,950

Investment evaluation and management

8,709

10,964

28,407

46,935

Legal and regulatory

6,900

15,465

26,310

46,357

Office and administration

12,794

9,621

27,564

37,540

Salaries and benefits

26,268

21,218

87,747

210,126

Share-based compensation (note 7)

13,889

99,507

62,615

163,186

Travel

1,371

2,222

2,924

7,413

105,200

194,757

340,802

644,202

Operating loss

(1,355,231)

(583,441)

(1,597,674)

(2,968,671)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

9,878

(28,842)

(9,755)

32,336

Net loss and comprehensive

loss for the period

(1,345,353)

(612,283)

(1,607,429)

(2,936,335)

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.06)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

47,615,359

48,056,881

47,793,255

48,451,071

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

(4)

Minco Capital Corp.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Number of

Treasury

Share

Contributed

shares

shares

capital

surplus

Deficits

Subtotal

#

#

$

$

$

$

Balance - January 1, 2020

48,842,881

1,182,000

40,412,683

10,182,186

(37,432,319)

13,162,550

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,936,335)

(2,936,335)

Shares cancelled (note 7)

(786,000)

(1,182,000)

(634,972)

-

571,489

(63,483)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

163,186

-

163,186

Balance - September 30,

2020

48,056,881

-

39,777,711

10,345,372

(39,797,165)

10,325,918

Balance - January 1, 2021

48,056,881

-

39,777,711

10,319,231

(38,825,565)

11,271,377

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,607,429)

(1,607,429)

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

62,615

-

62,615

Shares cancelled (note 7)

(685,000)

-

(566,989)

-

508,729

(58,260)

Balance - September 30,

2021

47,371,881

-

39,210,722

10,381,846

(39,924,265)

9,668,303

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

(5)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minco Gold Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINCO CAPITAL CORP.
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 md&a
PU
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 Financials
PU
08/26Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2021..
CI
08/26Minco Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/31MINCO CAPITAL : AGM Document
PU
05/27Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2021..
CI
04/01Minco Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
04/01Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 5, 20..
CI
03/31Minco Capital Announces 5% Stock Buyback
MT
03/31MINCO CAPITAL : Announces Commencement of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -1,23 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net income 2020 -1,96 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net cash 2020 11,2 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,79 M 2,99 M 2,98 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,88x
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart MINCO CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Minco Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ken Z. Cai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth E. Leigh President
Melinda Hsu Chief Financial Officer
Michael David Doggett Independent Director
Malcolm F. Clay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINCO CAPITAL CORP.14.29%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED15.26%27 773
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD284.64%26 877
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA32.21%12 766
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.02%10 782
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-12.65%9 373