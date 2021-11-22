Minco Capital : Q3 Financials

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Minco Capital Corp. have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Minco Capital Corp.'s independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Dr. Ken Cai Melinda Hsu, CPA, CGA Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Vancouver, Canada November 22, 2021

