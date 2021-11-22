Minco Capital : Q3 Financials

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
(1)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim financial statements; they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Minco Capital Corp. have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
Minco Capital Corp.'s independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants for a review of condensed interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Dr. Ken Cai
Melinda Hsu, CPA, CGA
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Vancouver, Canada
November 22, 2021
(2)
Minco Capital Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
$
$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (note 3)
718,056
2,501,687
Short-term investment (note 4)
20,000
20,000
Investments at fair value (note 5)
8,736,444
8,722,010
Receivables
2,874
2,726
Due from related parties (note 8)
219,791
34,196
Prepaid expenses and deposits
25,154
30,800
9,722,319
11,311,419
Non-current assets
Long-term deposit
13,148
8,765
Property and equipment
13,657
18,870
Right-of-use assets (note 6)
46,516
69,588
Total assets
9,795,640
11,408,642
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
55,026
54,411
Due to related party (note 8)
15,308
729
Lease obligation, current (note 6)
35,019
32,934
105,353
88,074
Lease obligation, non-current (note 6)
21,984
49,191
127,337
137,265
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital (note 7)
39,210,722
39,777,711
Contributed surplus
10,381,846
10,319,231
Deficits
(39,924,265)
(38,825,565)
9,668,303
11,271,377
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
9,795,640
11,408,642
Approved by the Board of Directors
(signed) Malcolm Clay Director
(signed) Mike Doggett Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
(3)
Minco Capital Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Dividend and interest income
6,454
7,052
15,373
33,819
Realized (loss) / gain from investments
(note 5)
(112)
-
116,945
189,368
Unrealized loss from investments (note 5)
(1,256,373)
(395,736)
(1,389,190)
(2,547,656)
(1,250,031)
(388,684)
(1,256,872)
(2,324,469)
Operating expenses
Accounting and audit
6,090
5,758
16,214
19,434
Amortization
9,367
9,541
28,100
28,775
Consulting
13,125
13,125
39,375
49,819
Directors' fees (note 8)
5,500
5,500
17,500
28,667
Interest expense (note 6)
1,187
1,836
4,046
5,950
Investment evaluation and management
8,709
10,964
28,407
46,935
Legal and regulatory
6,900
15,465
26,310
46,357
Office and administration
12,794
9,621
27,564
37,540
Salaries and benefits
26,268
21,218
87,747
210,126
Share-based compensation (note 7)
13,889
99,507
62,615
163,186
Travel
1,371
2,222
2,924
7,413
105,200
194,757
340,802
644,202
Operating loss
(1,355,231)
(583,441)
(1,597,674)
(2,968,671)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
9,878
(28,842)
(9,755)
32,336
Net loss and comprehensive
loss for the period
(1,345,353)
(612,283)
(1,607,429)
(2,936,335)
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.06)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
47,615,359
48,056,881
47,793,255
48,451,071
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
(4)
Minco Capital Corp.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited, expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated)
Number of
Treasury
Share
Contributed
shares
shares
capital
surplus
Deficits
Subtotal
#
#
$
$
$
$
Balance - January 1, 2020
48,842,881
1,182,000
40,412,683
10,182,186
(37,432,319)
13,162,550
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(2,936,335)
(2,936,335)
Shares cancelled (note 7)
(786,000)
(1,182,000)
(634,972)
-
571,489
(63,483)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
163,186
-
163,186
Balance - September 30,
2020
48,056,881
-
39,777,711
10,345,372
(39,797,165)
10,325,918
Balance - January 1, 2021
48,056,881
-
39,777,711
10,319,231
(38,825,565)
11,271,377
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,607,429)
(1,607,429)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
62,615
-
62,615
Shares cancelled (note 7)
(685,000)
-
(566,989)
-
508,729
(58,260)
Balance - September 30,
2021
47,371,881
-
39,210,722
10,381,846
(39,924,265)
9,668,303
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
(5)
