Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Minco Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMM   CA6025321036

MINCO CAPITAL CORP.

(MMM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/22 05:00:00 pm
0.07 CAD   -12.50%
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 md&a
PU
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 Financials
PU
08/26Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2021.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minco Capital : Q3 MD&A

11/22/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINCO CAPITAL CORP.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Minco Capital Corp. ("we", "our", "us", "Minco Capital" or the "Company") has been prepared by management on the basis of available information up to November 22, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim financial statement and related notes thereto prepared by management for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company's condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Certain information and notes usually provided in the annual financial statements have been omitted or condensed. Therefore, this MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and related notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Except as noted, all financial amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. All references to "$" and "dollars" are to Canadian dollars and all references to "US$" are United States dollars. Some dollar amounts are rounded to thousands ('000) for discussion purposes.

Additional information of the Company, including our continuous disclosure materials, the audited financial statements and the MD&A, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company's audit committee reviews the condensed interim financial statements and the MD&A, and recommends approval to the Company's board of directors.

Minco Capital was incorporated in 1982 under the laws of British Columbia, Canada. The Company changed its name from Minco Gold Corporation to Minco Capital Corp. on February 25, 2019. Our corporate office is in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "MMM" and on the OTCQB Market tier in the USA ("OTCQB") under the symbol "MGHCF".

As at the date of this MD&A, the Company had 47,371,881 common shares and 6,640,000 stock options outstanding.

Table of Contents

1.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD ......................................................................................................................

2

2.

INVESTMENTS AT FAIR VALUE ....................................................................................................................

2

3.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS..............................................................................................................................

5

4.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS .........................................................................................................

8

5.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES .......................................................................................................

8

6.

OFF -BALANCESHEET ARRANGEMENTS ...................................................................................................

9

7.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ...............................................................................................................

9

8.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ........................................................................................................

9

9.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS...........................................................................................................................

10

10. INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING .........................................................................

11

11.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION ..............................................

11

(1)

1. Highlights for the period

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company:

  1. acquired common shares and warrants of public companies for a total cost of $1,619,604 and disposed common shares of public companies for proceeds of $332,925 resulting in a realized gain of $116,945.
  2. earned $15,373 of the dividend and interest income.
  3. received an approval from the TSX Venture for a renewal of the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") for a term of one year ending March 31, 2022. Under the NCIB program, the Company may acquire up to 2,388,594 shares or 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.
    During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired and cancelled 685,000 common shares of the Company with an original cost of $566,989 for a total payment of $58,260. The difference of $508,729 between the purchase price paid and the original cost was recorded as a credit to retained earnings.
  4. The coronavirus ("COVID-19") has slowed down the global economy and caused volatility in the global financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on the global financial markets has had an adverse effect on the Company's investments. The extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Company's business will depend on the duration of the outbreak, travel restrictions, the effectiveness of actions and vaccine taken to contain and treat the disease. Although it is not possible to reliably estimate the financial impact, the Company's investment value declined $1,389,190 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

1.1. Subsequent events

Subsequent to September 30, 2021, the Company acquired additional common shares and warrants of various public companies for a total cost of $200,528 and disposed certain common shares with a total proceed of $46,799.

1.2. Net asset value

As at September 30, 2021, the Company's net asset value was $0.20 per share (December 31, 2020 - $0.23 per share) while the Company's common shares traded at $0.08 per share (December 31, 2020 - $0.07 per share). The Company believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value. Pursuant to the NCIB program, the Company has been repurchasing and cancelling its common shares and believes it is an appropriate use of the Company's funds to benefit all remaining shareholders by increasing their equity interest in the Company.

2. Investments at Fair Value

The fair values of financial instruments with quoted bid and ask prices are based on the price within the bid-ask spread that are most representative of fair value and may include closing prices in exchange markets. The Company considers the closing share price of investments issued by public entities at each reporting date as the fair value. Also, the Company applies the Black Scholes option pricing model to value public companies' share purchase warrants at the reporting date.

The Company has the following investments as at September 30, 2021:

(2)

Number of Shares/Units Held

Fair value

Equities of public resource companies:

#

$

Top ten resource companies by fair value of common shares

-Minco Silver Corp. (i)

11,000,000

4,125,000

-Amerigo Resources Ltd.

309,000

389,340

-Asante Gold Corp.

333,334

383,410

-Neo Lithium Corp.

50,000

226,500

-Neo Performance Materials Inc.

11,000

193,380

-Global Lithium EFT

1,750

182,499

-Solaris Resources Inc.

16,230

178,692

-Amarillo Gold Corp.

715,000

171,600

-Hudson Resources Inc.

2,117,857

148,250

-Rare Element Resources Ltd.

60,000

130,723

Other common shares of public companies

various

1,981,512

Equities of a private company (EL Olivar) (ii)

400,000

-

Debentures:

-Convertible debenture: IBC Advanced Alloys 8.25%

100,000

94,063

Trust units

-Sprott physical platinum palladium

6,050

108,225

Equity, total

8,313,194

Share purchase warrants

various

423,250

Total

8,736,444

The Company has the following investments as at December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares/Units Held

Fair value

Equities of public resource companies:

#

$

Top ten resource companies by fair value of common shares

-Minco Silver Corporation (i)

11,000,000

5,830,000

-Hudson Resources Inc.

2,142,857

589,286

-Global X Lithium & Battery ETF

3,500

275,349

-Amerigo Resources Ltd.

309,000

247,200

-Amarillo Gold Corp.

715,000

221,650

-Neo Performance Materials Inc.

11,000

151,580

-Sherritt International Corp.

250,000

102,500

-Solaris Resources Inc.

16,230

98,678

-High Gold Mining Inc.

42,500

95,200

-Orca Gold Inc.

100,000

90,000

Other common shares of public companies

various

787,935

Equities of a private company (El Olivar) (ii)

400,000

-

Debentures:

-Convertible debenture: IBC Advanced Alloys 8.25%

100,000

75,000

Trust units

-Sprott physical platinum palladium

6,050

113,232

Equity, total

8,677,610

Share purchase warrants

various

44,400

Total

8,722,010

(3)

  1. As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company's Investment in public entities includes 11,000,000 common shares of Minco Silver Corporation ("Minco Silver"), which was approximately 18% of Minco Silver's outstanding shares.

Minco Silver holds a 90% interest in the Fuwan silver deposit, situated along the northeast margin of the prospective Fuwan Silver Belt in Guangdong, China and 51% interest in the Changkeng gold project, located contiguous to, and part of the same mineralized system. Further information with respect to Minco Silver may be found at Minco Silver's website, www.mincosilver.ca. The Company has held its investment in Minco Silver since the spin-off of Minco Silver from the Company in 2005.

The change in share price of Minco Silver has a greater impact on the Company's performance than the balance of the portfolio. As at September 30, 2021, the share price of Minco Silver closed at $0.375 per share (December 31, 2020: $0.53 per share) and the fair market value of Minco Silver's 11 million common shares was $4,125,000 (December 31, 2020: $5,830,000), which accounted for 47% of the Company's investment portfolio by the fair value (December 31, 2020: 67%).

  1. On December 22, 2016, the Company acquired 5.9% or 400,000 units ("Unit') of El Olivar Imperial SAC ("El Olivar"), a privately held Peruvian corporation, at US$1.00 per Unit through a private placement. Each Unit consists of one Class A voting preferred share and 1.5 Class A share purchase warrant (the "EI Warrant"), with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Class A voting share at a price of US$1.00. Such warrants expired in 2019.

One director of the Company is also a director, an officer, and a significant shareholder of El Olivar.

As part of the consideration for the investment in El Olivar, the Company was entitled to receive an annual cash dividend in U.S. dollars equal to 6% of the total invested amount, calculated from the closing date of investment and payable starting on June 22, 2018. However, due to delays in project construction, no dividends have been paid. The Company has not accrued the dividend receivable given that El Olivar has not started its operations and the timing and structure of the initial dividend payment is uncertain.

During 2020, El Olivar restarted design work and initial construction of a tailings processing plant. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, plant construction began in Canada with the intention of shipping it to Peru during 2021 or as soon as possible under COVID-19 protocols. EI Olivar intends to raise additional funds in 2021 to complete civil works and installation of the plant.

In accordance with Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, the Company impaired its investment of $545,293 (US$400,000) in El Olivar as at December 31, 2019. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, there was no change in management's assessment and this investment remains impaired. As of September 30, 2021, EI Olivar has approximately 7 million shares outstanding.

The continuity of the Company's investments during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows:

Proceeds

Unrealized

December 31,

from

Realized

gains

September

2020

Additions

dispositions

Gains

(losses)

30, 2021

Investment in public entities:

$

$

$

$

$

$

- Shares and partnership units

8,489,378

1,570,522

(332,925)

116,945

(1,733,014)

8,110,906

- Share purchase warrants

44,400

49,082

-

-

329,768

423,250

Investment in trust units:

113,232

-

-

-

(5,007)

108,225

Investment in convertible

debenture:

- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

75,000

-

-

-

19,063

94,063

Total

8,722,010

1,619,604

(332,925)

116,945

(1,389,190)

8,736,444

(4)

The continuity of the Company's investments during the year ended December 31, 2020 is as follows:

Proceeds

December 31,

from

Realized

Unrealized

December 31,

2019

Additions

dispositions

Gains

losses

2020

Investment in public entities:

$

$

$

$

$

$

- Shares and partnership units

9,865,526

685,698

(868,255)

260,788

(1,454,379)

8,489,378

- Share purchase warrants

53,800

25,500

-

-

(34,900)

44,400

Investment in others: Platinum

141,829

-

(144,703)

14,902

(12,028)

-

Investment in trust units

-

134,972

-

-

(21,740)

113,232

Investment in convertible

debenture:

- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

95,137

-

-

-

(20,137)

75,000

Total

10,156,292

846,170

(1,012,958)

275,690

(1,543,184)

8,722,010

Details of the Company's net gain (loss) on investments are as follows:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$

Proceeds from disposal

75,072

-

332,925

667,051

Cost of disposal

(75,184)

-

(215,980)

(477,683)

Realized (loss) / gain

(112)

-

116,945

189,368

Change in unrealized loss on investments

(1,256,373)

(395,736)

(1,389,190)

(2,547,656)

Net loss from investments

(1,256,485)

(395,736)

(1,272,245)

(2,358,288)

3. Results of Operations

3.1 Operating result comparison for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended September 30,

2021

2020

Change

$

$

$

Dividend and interest income

6,454

7,052

(598)

Realized loss from investments

(112)

-

(112)

Unrealized loss from investments

(1,256,373)

(395,736)

(860,637)

(1,250,031)

(388,684)

(861,347)

Operating expenses

(105,200)

(194,757)

89,557

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

9,878

(28,842)

38,720

Net loss

(1,345,353)

(612,283)

(733,070)

The amount of gain and loss of the investments depends on the performance of the entities that the Company invests in and will fluctuate from time to time depending on many factors, including but not limited to the overall economy, foreign exchange rate, metal prices, which are not controlled by the Company.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, $1,256,000 of the unrealized loss was adjusted to the market value of investments as at September 30, 2021 compared to its market value as at June 30, 2021. Such unrealized loss adjustment mainly due to the market value of Minco Silver shares decreased by $1,375,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2021, offset by $119,000 of an unrealized gain from various other investments.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, $396,000 of the unrealized loss from investments was mainly due to the market value of Minco Silver shares dropped by $935,000 as at September 30, 2020 compared to its market value as at June 30, 2020, which offset by $539,000 of an unrealized gain from other investments.

The movement in connection with the operating expenses and foreign exchange gain (loss) is discussed in section 3.1.1 and 3.1.2, respectively, below.

(5)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minco Gold Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 22:17:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINCO CAPITAL CORP.
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 md&a
PU
05:18pMINCO CAPITAL : Q3 Financials
PU
08/26Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2021..
CI
08/26Minco Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/31MINCO CAPITAL : AGM Document
PU
05/27Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 31, 2021..
CI
04/01Minco Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
04/01Tranche Update on Minco Capital Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 5, 20..
CI
03/31Minco Capital Announces 5% Stock Buyback
MT
03/31MINCO CAPITAL : Announces Commencement of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -1,23 M -0,97 M -0,97 M
Net income 2020 -1,96 M -1,55 M -1,55 M
Net cash 2020 11,2 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,79 M 2,99 M 2,98 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,88x
EV / Sales 2020 6,35x
Nbr of Employees 36
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart MINCO CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Minco Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ken Z. Cai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth E. Leigh President
Melinda Hsu Chief Financial Officer
Michael David Doggett Independent Director
Malcolm F. Clay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINCO CAPITAL CORP.14.29%3
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED15.26%27 773
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD284.64%26 877
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA32.21%12 766
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.02%10 782
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-12.65%9 373