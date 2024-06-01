NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR Time: June 28, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) Place: Suite 2060, 1055 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC Canada V6E 3R5

2 MINCO SILVER CORPORATION NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 28, 2024 TO: The Shareholders of Minco Silver Corporation. TAKE NOTICE that the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of MINCO SILVER CORPORATION. (hereinafter called the "Corporation") will be held at Suite 2060 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on: FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2024 At the hour of 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the following purposes: to receive the financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors thereon; to set the number of directors at four; to elect directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; to appoint the auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration; and to consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution (the

"Long-Term Incentive Plan Resolution") in the form attached as Appendix "A" to the management information circular of the Corporation dated May 24, 2024 ("the Information Circular") ratifying and approving the Corporation's Long-Term Incentive Plan in the form set out in Appendix "B" to the Information Circular. Accompanying this notice of meeting is the management information circular, a form of proxy and a financial statement request form. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting can appoint a proxyholder to attend and vote in his stead. If you cannot attend the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof in person, please read the Notes Accompanying the Form of Proxy enclosed herewith and then complete and return the Proxy within the time set out in the Notes. Management solicits the enclosed Form of Proxy, but, as set out in the Notes, you may amend it if you so desire by striking out the names listed therein and inserting in the space provided the name of the person you wish to represent you at the Meeting. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 24th day of May 2024. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /s/ Ken Z. Cai Ken Z. Cai Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

3 If you are a non-registered shareholder of the Corporation and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by the other intermediary. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Meeting. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED, INFORMATION IS PROVIDED AS AT May 24, 2024, FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 28, 2024 (THE "MEETING"). This management Information Circular is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by or on behalf of the management of Minco Silver Corporation (the "Corporation") for use at the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Corporation (the "Shareholders") to be held at Suite 2060 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday, June 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) and any adjournments thereof for the purposes set out in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. Although it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may also be solicited personally, electronically or by telephone by directors, officers, employees or consultants of the Corporation. Arrangements will also be made with clearing agencies, brokerage houses and other financial intermediaries to forward proxy solicitation material to the beneficial owners of common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 54-101,Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("National Instrument 54-101"). The Canadian securities regulators have adopted new rules under National Instrument 54-101, which permit the use of notice-and-access for proxy solicitation, instead of the traditional physical delivery of material. This new process provides the option to post meeting-related materials, including management information circulars, annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis, on a website in addition to SEDAR. Under notice-and-access, such meeting-related materials will be available for viewing for up to one (1) year from the date of posting, and a paper copy of the material can be requested at any time during this period. The Corporation is not relying on the notice-and-access provisions of National Instrument 54-101 to send proxy-related materials to registered shareholders or beneficial owners of shares in connection with the Meeting. The Corporation may reimburse shareholders' nominees or intermediaries (including brokers or their agents' holding shares on behalf of clients) for the cost incurred in obtaining from their principal's authorization to execute forms of proxy. The Corporation will bear the cost of any such solicitation. Unless otherwise stated, the information contained in this Information Circular is given as of May 24, 2024. RECORD DATE The board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") has set the close of business on May 24, 2024, as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining which shareholders of the Corporation shall be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Only shareholders of record as of the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting, unless after the Record Date a shareholder of record transfers his, her or its common shares and the transferee (the "Transferee"), upon establishing that the Transferee owns such common shares, requests in writing, at least ten days prior to the Meeting or at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, that the Transferee may have his, her or its name included on the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting. In such case, the Transferee, upon fulfilling the necessary requirements, will be entitled to vote such shares at the Meeting. A such written request by the Transferee shall be filed with the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation at Suite 2060- 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 3R5.

4 APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDERS The persons named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") as proxyholders are management's representatives. A shareholder of the Corporation wishing to appoint some other person or company (that need not be a shareholder of the Corporation) to represent him, her or it at the Meeting may do so either by striking out the printed names and inserting the desired person or company's name in the blank space provided in the Proxy or by completing another Proxy and, in either case, delivering the completed Proxy to the office of Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attn.: Proxy Department, 8th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. The chairman of the Meeting has the discretion to accept proxies received after that time. VOTING OF PROXIES If the Proxy is completed, signed and delivered to the Corporation, the person(s) named as proxyholders therein shall vote or withhold from voting the common shares in respect of which they are appointed as proxyholders at the Meeting in accordance with the instructions of the shareholder of the Corporation appointing them, on any show of hands and/or on any ballot that may be called for, and if the shareholder specifies a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting, the person(s) appointed as proxyholder shall vote accordingly. The Proxy confers discretionary authority upon the person(s) named therein with respect to (a) each matter or group of matters identified therein for which a choice is not specified; (b) any amendment to or variation of any matter identified therein; and (c) to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. As of the date of this Information Circular, the Board knows of no such amendments, variations or other matters to come before the Meeting, other than matters referred to in the Notice of Meeting. However, if other matters should properly come before the Meeting, the Proxy will vote on such matters in accordance with the best judgment of the person(s) voting for the Proxy. If no choice is specified by a shareholder of the Corporation with respect to any matter identified in the Proxy or any amendment or variation to such matter, it is intended that the persons designated by management in the Proxy will vote the shares represented thereby in favour of such matter. NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS Only registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the Meeting. Most shareholders of the Corporation are "non-registered shareholders" because the shares they own are not registered in their name but are instead registered in the name of the brokerage firm, bank or trust company through which they purchased their shares. More particularly, a person is not a registered shareholder in respect of shares which are held on behalf of that person (the "Non-Registered Holder") but which are registered either: (a) in the name of an intermediary (an "Intermediary") that the Non-RegisteredHolder deals with in respect of the shares (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administeredRRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs, and similar plans); or (b) in the name of a depository (such as The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited) of which the Intermediary is a participant. In accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws, the Corporation has distributed copies of the Meeting Materials to the depositories and Intermediaries for onward distribution to Non-RegisteredHolders.

5 Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Holders unless a Non- Registered Holder has waived the right to receive them. Very often, Intermediaries will use service companies to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Holders. Generally, Non-Registered Holders who have not waived the right to receive Meeting Materials will either: be given a Proxy which has already been signed by the Intermediary (typically by a facsimile, stamped signature), which is restricted to the number of shares beneficially owned by the Non-Registered Holder but which is otherwise not completed. Because the Intermediary has already signed the Proxy, this Proxy is not required to be signed by the Non-Registered Holder when submitting the Proxy. In this case, the Non-Registered Holder who wishes to submit the Proxy should otherwise properly complete the Proxy and deliver it to the offices of the Corporation; or more typically, be given a voting instruction form which is not signed by the Intermediary and which, when properly completed and signed by the Non-Registered Holder and returned to the Intermediary or its service company, will constitute voting instructions (often called a proxy authorization form) which the Intermediary must follow. In either case, the purpose of this procedure is to permit Non-Registered Holders to direct the voting of the shares they beneficially own. Should a Non-Registered Holder who receives one of the above forms wish to vote at the Meeting in person, the Non-Registered Holder should strike out the names of the management proxyholders and insert the Non-Registered Holder's name in the blank space provided, or in the case of a proxy authorization form, follow the corresponding instructions on the form. In either case, Non-Registered Holders should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the Proxy or proxy authorization form will be delivered. REVOCABILITY OF PROXY Any shareholder of the Corporation returning the enclosed Proxy may revoke the same at any time insofar as it has not been exercised. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a Proxy may be revoked by an instrument in writing duly executed by the shareholder or by his attorney authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal or by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized, and delivered either to Computershare Investor Services Inc. or to the registered office of the Corporation at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, or with the chairperson of the Meeting prior to the commencement of the Meeting. A revocation of a proxy will not affect a matter on which a vote is taken before the revocation. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF The Corporation's authorized capital consists of unlimited common shares without par value. As of the Record Date, there were 61,025,083 common shares of the Corporation outstanding. Each common share entitles the holder thereof to one vote.

6 The following table lists, to the knowledge of management of the Corporation, those persons or companies who beneficially own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, voting securities of the Corporation carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to any class of voting securities of the Corporation as at the date hereof: Name Number of Common Shares Percentage of Common Shares Minco Capital Corporation 11,000,000 18.02% Blue Sky Strategic Holdings I & II Ltd. 8,331,600 13.65% ELECTION OF DIRECTORS The Board recommends four persons (the "Nominees") for election at the Meeting. Each of the four persons whose name appears below is proposed by the Board to be nominated for election as a director of the Corporation to serve until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders or until the director sooner ceases to hold office. In accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the Board has adopted a majority voting policy, which requires, at uncontested shareholder meetings, that any nominee for director who has more votes withheld than are voted in favour of him or she shall submit his or her resignation to the Board, effective on the acceptance of the Board. A director who tenders a resignation pursuant to this policy will not participate in any meeting of the Board or any sub-committee of the Board at which the resignation is considered. The Nominating Committee will, in such circumstances, put forward a recommendation to the Board on whether to accept the tendered resignation or reject it. The Board will promptly accept the resignation unless the Board determines, after consideration of the committee's recommendation, that there are exceptional circumstances relating to the composition of the Board or the voting results or otherwise that should delay the acceptance of the resignation or justify rejecting it. In any event, the resignation shall be accepted, absent such exceptional circumstances, within 90 days of the Meeting. The Corporation will promptly issue a news release with the Board's decision, a copy of which will be provided to TSX. If the Board determines not to accept a resignation, the news release will fully state the reasons for that decision. The following table states the names of the Nominees, all offices of the Corporation now held by him, his present principal occupation, the period for which he has been a director of the Corporation and the number of securities of the Corporation beneficially owned by him, directly or indirectly, or over which he exercises control or direction, as at the date hereof.

7 Current Position(s) Name, Province and with the Number of Securities Country of Residence Present Principal Occupation Corporation Director Since Held Ken Z. Cai Chairman and Chief Executive Chairman, Chief August 20, 2004 Common Shares: 4,672,600 Beijing, China Officer of the Corporation, Chief Executive Officer, Options: 2,160,000 Executive Officer of Minco and Director Capital Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of HempNova Lifetech Corporation Maria Tang(1)(2)(3) President of HempNova Director July 27, 2015 Common Shares: Nil British Columbia, Lifetech Corporation Options: 1,066,000 Canada George Lian(1)(3)(4)(5) Mr. Lian has been a Director Director June 28, 2010 Common Shares: Nil British Columbia, and Chief Financial Officer of Options: 1,280,000 Canada Arcland Resources Inc. from August 2010 to the present. Tim Sun(1)(3)(5)(6) Dr. Sun is a Businessman. Director March 28, 2011 Common Shares Nil Hong Kong, SAR Options: 1,066,000 Member of the Audit Committee. Chair of the Audit Committee. Member of the Compensation Committee. Chair of the Compensation Committee. Member of the Nominating Committee Chair of the Nominating Committee. CEASE TRADE ORDERS, BANKRUPTCIES, PENALTIES OR SANCTIONS Except as otherwise disclosed herein, to the knowledge of management of the Corporation, none of the proposed directors is as at the date hereof, nor has been within the past ten (10) years: (i) a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of any company (including the Corporation) that, while he was acting in such capacity, or after he ceased to act in such capacity and which resulted from an event that occurred while he was acting in such capacity, was subject to a cease trade order, an order similar to a cease trade order or an order that denied such company access to any exemption under securities legislation, that was in effect for more than thirty (30) consecutive days; (ii) a director or executive officer of any company (including the Corporation) that, while he was acting in such capacity or within a year of him ceasing to act in such capacity, became bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold its assets; or (iii) has been bankrupt, made a proposal under any legislation relating to bankruptcy or insolvency, or was subject to or instituted any proceedings, arrangement or compromise with creditors or had a receiver, receiver manager or trustee appointed to hold any of his assets. To the knowledge of the management of the Corporation, none of the proposed directors has been subject to any penalties or sanctions imposed by a court relating to securities legislation or by a securities regulatory authority or has entered into a settlement agreement with a securities regulatory authority or has had any other penalties or sanctions imposed on him by a court or regulatory body that would likely be considered important to a reasonable security holder in deciding whether to vote for him as director of the Corporation.

8 STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Pursuant to applicable securities legislation, the Corporation is required to provide a summary of all annual and long-term compensation for services in all capacities to the Corporation and its subsidiaries for the most recently completed financial year in respect of the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and the other three most highly compensated executive officers of the Corporation whose individual total compensation for the most recently completed financial year exceeded $150,000, and any individual who would have satisfied these criteria but for the fact that the individual was neither serving as an executive officer nor was acting in a similar capacity, at the end of the most recently completed financial year (the "Named Executive Officers" or "NEOs"). Compensation Discussion and Analysis The objective of the Corporation's compensation program is to compensate its executive officers for their services to the Corporation at a level that is both in line with the Corporation's financial resources and competitive with companies of a similar size and stage of development. The Corporation is currently in the process of obtaining the permits necessary to commence construction of the mine at its flagship Fuwan Silver Project. Success in this regard depends greatly on the Corporation's ability to attract, retain and motivate high-performing employees within the organization. The Compensation Committee does not benchmark its executive compensation program but from time to time does review compensation practices of companies of similar size and stage of development to ensure that the compensation paid is competitive with similar-sized issuers within the Corporation's industry and geographic location. Executive officers are rewarded based on the skill and level of responsibility involved in their position, the individual's experience and qualifications, taking into consideration the Corporation's resources and current industry practices, and overall contribution to the success of the Corporation. To date, given the Corporation's stage of development, the Board has not considered it appropriate to implement formal performance goals or milestones to assess executive performance. The Corporation relies solely on the Compensation Committee's review and recommendation for determining executive compensation. The Compensation Committee has implemented three forms of compensation for the Corporation's executive officers. 1. Base Salary/Consulting Fees Executive officers are paid a base salary or consulting fee to reward individual performance and the discharge of duties. This component of compensation is determined with reference to industry norms, experience, past performance, and level of responsibility. The Corporation shares common management with Minco Capital Corp. ("Minco Capital") (hereinafter referred to as the "Minco Group"). A base compensation amount payable to each executive officer on the basis of his/her service to the entire Minco Group is set annually through a negotiated process among the boards of directors of each Minco Group company. Through this negotiation process, the boards arrive at a global salary amount for each executive officer to be split among each entity in the Minco Group. The amount of an executive officer's salary allocated to a particular entity at the end of a fiscal period is determined based on the percentage of the executive officer's working time spent on projects relating to that company.

9 Annually, the Board negotiates directly with the NEOs to set a base salary or consulting fee for the upcoming fiscal year. Base compensation for the most recently completed financial year should not be considered as an indicator of expected base compensation levels in future periods as compensation levels may fluctuate depending on the outcome of the Board's salary negotiations with the NEOs. All compensation is subject to and dependent on the Corporation's financial resources and forecasts. 2. Annual Bonuses Annual bonuses are variable components of compensation and are short-term incentives. In special circumstances, the Compensation Committee may award annual cash bonuses to reward executives for corporate, business or individual achievements. The Compensation Committee also uses pre-existing performance milestones to grant cash bonuses. The Compensation Committee then assesses the performance of the Corporation and its executive officers against the achievement of the Corporation's business strategy and the performance of each executive officer annually in relation to applicable performance milestones. It then determines the award amount, if any, at its discretion. CEO Under the terms of his consulting agreement, the CEO is eligible for a bonus of up to 100% of the consulting fees paid during a particular fiscal year. In 2023, the annual bonus payable to the CEO was granted in reference to the following performance milestones set by the Compensation Committee, with input from the CEO, at the start of the fiscal year: completion of the sales of the project in China; (ii) successfully recover the loan, interest and fees from the outstanding note; (iii) complete an acquisition of a project; and (iv) efficient day-to-day management of the Corporation. The Compensation Committee determines the bonus based on a weighted percentage given to each milestone. 3. Long-Term Incentive Plan The Compensation Committee may award executive officers' long-term incentives in the form of restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs"), deferred share units ("DSUs") and options to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Options") pursuant to the Corporation's Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"). The Corporation believes that compensation to executive officers in the form of RSUs, PSUs, DSUs and Options better aligns the interests of executive officers and shareholders and encourages long-term value creation for shareholders. The Compensation Committee believes that RSUs, PSUs, DSUs and Options motivate a goal-driven management team and build long- term employee loyalty and retention. Previous grants under the LTIP are taken into account when considering new grants. However, the Compensation Committee does not have pre-existing performance criteria or objectives for the grants under the LTIP. The Compensation Committee has discretion when making an award of Options to impose a vesting schedule for such award as it deems appropriate. As the Corporation pays each element of compensation for a different purpose, it makes decisions about each component independently of the others. Notwithstanding this fact, the Compensation Committee is always cognizant of the total size of each executive officer's compensation package and works to ensure that it is appropriate given the corporation's financial resources, size, and stage of development.