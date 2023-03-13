Advanced search
    MCON   IE00BD64C665

MINCON GROUP PLC

(MCON)
2023-03-13
87.01 GBX   -4.38%
07:44aMincon achieves rises in both annual revenue and profit
AN
2022IN BRIEF: Mincon sees further revenue growth in third quarter
AN
2022Mincon Group plc Reports Revenue Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Mincon achieves rises in both annual revenue and profit

03/13/2023
Mincon Group PLC - Shannon, Ireland-based rock drilling tool manufacturer - Posts revenue of EUR180 million for 2022, up 25% from EUR144 million in 2021. Says its construction segment delivered strong growth levels with revenues up 45% on 2021 to EUR61.8 million as a result of a "particularly strong performance in North America where our direct to market approach for mid-to-large projects delivered some excellent contract wins". Pretax profit is EUR18.7 million, up 3.1% from EUR17.8 million, as operating profit rises to EUR19.7 million from EUR18.1 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounts to EUR27.5 million, up 9% from EUR25.2 million in 2021. Declares a final dividend of 1.05 cents per share, taking the total dividend for 2022 to 2.10c per share, unchanged year-on-year.

Current stock price: 87.01 pence each, down 4.4% on Monday around midday in London

12-month change: down 15%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

