Mincon achieves rises in both annual revenue and profit

Mincon Group PLC - Shannon, Ireland-based rock drilling tool manufacturer - Posts revenue of EUR180 million for 2022, up 25% from EUR144 million in 2021. Says its construction segment delivered strong growth levels with revenues up 45% on 2021 to EUR61.8 million as a result of a "particularly strong performance in North America where our direct to market approach for mid-to-large projects delivered some excellent contract wins". Pretax profit is EUR18.7 million, up 3.1% from EUR17.8 million, as operating profit rises to EUR19.7 million from EUR18.1 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounts to EUR27.5 million, up 9% from EUR25.2 million in 2021. Declares a final dividend of 1.05 cents per share, taking the total dividend for 2022 to 2.10c per share, unchanged year-on-year.

Current stock price: 87.01 pence each, down 4.4% on Monday around midday in London

12-month change: down 15%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

