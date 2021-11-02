Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mincon Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCON   IE00BD64C665

MINCON GROUP PLC

(MCON)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/02 04:00:00 am
116 GBX   --.--%
11:10aMincon makes a difference in Namibia
PU
11/01FTSE Rises in Early Trade; Barclays Falls as CEO Steps Down
DJ
10/12MINCON : Canada Lends a Helping Hand to Local Food Bank
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mincon makes a difference in Namibia

11/02/2021 | 11:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In July 2021 the team at Mincon Namibia, Windhoek Service Centre played a role in providing Covid-19 pandemic relief funds for use in the local community.

Mining is the largest industry in this mineral-rich sub-Saharan country, accounting for some 10% contribution to GDP, so it made sense for the Namibian government to appeal to the mining industry for help. Namibia Chamber of Mines and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry worked with the private sector to develop a public health initiative for urgently raising funds for emergency funds to acquire emergency oxygen supplies and other critical equipment.

With its close relationship to the mining industry, Mincon Namibia donated N$40,000, which was used for procurement of medical oxygen. The project, headed up by the B2Gold CEO, Mark Dawe, aimed to secure 40 tonnes of medical oxygen per week to help make up the national shortfall.

Garneth Shamaila, General Manager, Mincon Namibia, said:

"We see this donation as part of our corporate social responsibility, which is especially important during a global crisis. The Delta variant of the corona virus has left private and public hospitals unable to cope with patient loads - it was imperative that we helped the community in which we do business. Without looking after our people, we cannot begin to even speak about recovering from this pandemic."

This project is just one of many acts of kindness arranged by Mincon offices in the countries where we do business. Local teams identified projects to help make a difference in their community during a pandemic that has negatively impacted the most vulnerable in society. As a socially responsible business, Mincon encourages its staff to make a positive difference - no matter how big or small - and leave the world a better place for the next generation.

Disclaimer

Mincon Group plc published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 15:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINCON GROUP PLC
11:10aMincon makes a difference in Namibia
PU
11/01FTSE Rises in Early Trade; Barclays Falls as CEO Steps Down
DJ
10/12MINCON : Canada Lends a Helping Hand to Local Food Bank
PU
09/29SIZE MATTERS : Mincon Spiral Flush System Sets Industry Records for Pile Drilling
PU
09/17MINCON : Attakroc forms part of Mincon Group's Canadian expansion
PU
09/03IN MEMORIAM : Peter E Lynch
PU
08/09Mincon Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/06THE COMPLETE PACKAGE : Introducing Mincon Rock Drill
PU
05/05MINCON : and Subsea Micropiles collaborating on technology for offshore wind energy indust..
PU
05/03M-WALL RING BIT SYSTEM : Made for walls
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 139 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2021 11,0 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 290 M 337 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 567
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MINCON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Mincon Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINCON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,16 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Michael Purcell CEO, Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Mark McNamara CFO & Group Financial Controller
Hugh Martin McCullough Non-Executive Chairman
John Doris Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul William Lynch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINCON GROUP PLC14.85%337
ATLAS COPCO AB30.80%74 856
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.88%38 836
FANUC CORPORATION-9.56%38 546
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED45.48%37 915
SANDVIK AB8.54%32 145