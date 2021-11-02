Mincon makes a difference in Namibia

In July 2021 the team at Mincon Namibia, Windhoek Service Centre played a role in providing Covid-19 pandemic relief funds for use in the local community.

Mining is the largest industry in this mineral-rich sub-Saharan country, accounting for some 10% contribution to GDP, so it made sense for the Namibian government to appeal to the mining industry for help. Namibia Chamber of Mines and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry worked with the private sector to develop a public health initiative for urgently raising funds for emergency funds to acquire emergency oxygen supplies and other critical equipment.

With its close relationship to the mining industry, Mincon Namibia donated N$40,000, which was used for procurement of medical oxygen. The project, headed up by the B2Gold CEO, Mark Dawe, aimed to secure 40 tonnes of medical oxygen per week to help make up the national shortfall.

Garneth Shamaila, General Manager, Mincon Namibia, said:

"We see this donation as part of our corporate social responsibility, which is especially important during a global crisis. The Delta variant of the corona virus has left private and public hospitals unable to cope with patient loads - it was imperative that we helped the community in which we do business. Without looking after our people, we cannot begin to even speak about recovering from this pandemic."

This project is just one of many acts of kindness arranged by Mincon offices in the countries where we do business. Local teams identified projects to help make a difference in their community during a pandemic that has negatively impacted the most vulnerable in society. As a socially responsible business, Mincon encourages its staff to make a positive difference - no matter how big or small - and leave the world a better place for the next generation.