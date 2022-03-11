Mincon : supports humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian children and refugees

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. At Mincon, we are devastated to witness the senseless violence that has resulted in the loss of life and disrupted peace in Eastern Europe.

Our colleagues in Poland, Sweden, and Finland have responded to the crisis, to help identify opportunities for helping those in need.

In Poland, Radek Kazior and Mateusz Cisowski, members of our European sales team have reached out to identify humanitarian organisations that are working to help Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country or in need of other assistance.

Two organisations have been chosen to receive financial aid from Mincon Group.

Dobrafabryka is a Polish aid organisation on the frontlines at the Polish-Ukrainian border, where it is assisting arriving refugees with food, water, and other necessities. In addition to helping those fleeing the war, Dobrafabryka - Polish for "good factory" - is raising funds to aid evacuation efforts.

Donate to Dobrafabryka, Poland.

Voices of Children is a Ukrainian humanitarian organisation that was originally established in 2015 to provide counselling and psychological services to children affected by war in eastern Ukraine. Since the outbreak of the 2022 conflict they have also started assisting with evacuations.

Donate to Voices of Children, Ukraine.

At Mincon Sweden, Johan Åhs, the product and sales manager for drill pipe, has gone one step further. Johan has offered his own home as a place of refuge for a family that has fled their home in south-east Ukraine. Colleagues in Poland are coordinating the evacuation and transport effort to get the family safely relocated to Sweden, where they will be able to stay for the months to come.

The team at Mincon Finland have also shown their support, with the business there supporting the disaster relief fund administered by the Finnish Red Cross. The Finnish Red Cross is a member of the Red Cross network, which is providing expertise, logistics, and essentials to those fleeing conflict in Ukraine.

Donate to the Disaster Relief Fund, Finnish Red Cross.

Joe Purcell, CEO, Mincon Group plc, said:

"Our condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones in this war, and our thoughts are with those who continue to be affected by it. We are donating money and resources, as well as working with organisations on the ground, to help support these people in this most desperate time of need. I am also incredibly proud of Radek, Mateusz, and Johan who have shown incredible generosity. They are excellent ambassadors for Mincon, and the personification of our core values."