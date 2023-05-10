MIND C T I : CTI Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - Form 6-K
05/10/2023 | 08:01am EDT
MIND CTI Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Yoqneam, Israel, May 10, 2023 MIND C.T.I. LTD. - (NasdaqGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, enterprise solutions for unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The following will summarize our major achievements in the first quarter of 2023, as well as our business. The financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.
Financial Highlights
●
Revenues were $5.5 million, compared with $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.
●
Operating income was $1.3 million, or 24% of total revenues, compared with $1.6 million, or 29% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2022.
●
Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $1.5 million, or $0.07 per share in the first quarter of 2022.
●
Cash flow from operating activities was $0.6 million, compared with $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.
●
Multiple follow-on orders.
●
Cash position was $17.9 million as of March 31, 2023 (before the dividend distribution of $4.8 million in April 2023).
Monica Iancu, MIND CTI's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "As in previous quarters, we continue to benefit from the long-term successful relationships with our customers that appreciate our commitment to provide the highest level of support and the best products and services. We work with well designed and efficient processes that ensure our operating efficiency and productivity. Our customers, from time to time, increase their licenses and the scope of the solutions we provide to them. We expanded our platforms to better support digital transformations and in Q1 2023 we secured a second customer for the online store / e-commerce module that we developed. We made progress with the implementations for the two new customers we won in 2022. We remain active in our search for suitable acquisitions in order to enhance our market position."
Revenue Distribution
Europe represented 54% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 38%), the Americas represented 37%, and the rest of the world represented 9% of total revenues.
Customer care and billing software totaled $2.8 million, or 52% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $2.1 million, or 38% of total revenues and enterprise solutions totaled $0.6 million, or 10% of total revenues.
Licenses totaled $0.2 million, or 4% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $5.3 million, or 96% of total revenues.
Dividend Distribution
As previously announced, the Board declared on March 8, 2023 a gross dividend of $0.24 per share with tax being withheld at a rate of 22%.
The dividend of approximately $4.8 million, is presented in our balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 among other payables. The net dividend was distributed to our shareholders and withholding taxes were paid in Q2 2023.
AGM and Board of Directors Update
The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2023 and all the proposed resolutions were approved.
Mr. Barzilay was appointed Chairman of the Board, replacing Mr. Meir Nissensohn that resigned from our Board of Directors.
About MIND
MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty-five years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.
Cautionary Statement for Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than historical facts included in the foregoing press release regarding the Company's business strategy are "forward-looking statements", including estimations relating to the impact of the political situation in Ukraine, expectations of the results of the Company's business optimization initiative, integration of the company's acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in our key markets, as well as the risks discussed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.
For more information please contact:
Andrea Dray
MIND C.T.I. Ltd.
Tel: +972-4-993-6666
investor@mindcti.com
2
MIND C.T.I. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
REVENUES
$
5,487
$
5,691
COST OF REVENUES
2,787
2,607
GROSS PROFIT
2,700
3,084
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
900
944
Selling and marketing
265
147
General and administrative
229
369
Total operating expenses
1,394
1,460
OPERATING INCOME
1,306
1,624
FINANCIAL INCOME, net
148
7
INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME
1,454
1,631
TAXES ON INCOME
109
130
NET INCOME
$
1,345
$
1,501
EARNINGS PER SHARE - basic and diluted - in U.S. dollars
$
0.07
$
0.07
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE - in thousands:
Basic
20,131
20,066
Diluted
20,420
20,318
3
MIND C.T.I. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,835
$
5,265
Short-term bank deposits
10,987
12,040
Marketable securities
159
174
Accounts receivable, net
2,877
2,357
Other current assets
407
293
Prepaid expenses
254
169
Total current assets
21,519
20,298
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
81
58
Severance pay fund
1,897
1,914
Deferred income taxes
146
143
Property and equipment, net
250
225
Right-of-use assets, net
886
946
Intangible assets, net
351
374
Goodwill
7,832
7,785
Total assets
$
32,962
$
31,743
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
1,015
$
937
Other current liabilities and accruals
6,823
1,978
Current maturities of lease liabilities
275
271
Deferred revenues
1,715
1,986
Total current liabilities
9,828
5,172
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred revenues
120
107
Lease liabilities, net of current maturities
549
615
Accrued severance pay
1,906
1,930
Deferred income taxes
105
112
Total liabilities
12,508
7,936
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital
54
54
Additional paid-in capital
27,580
27,546
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,002
)
(1,073
)
Accumulated deficit
(5,155
)
(1,662
)
Treasury shares
(1,023
)
(1,058
)
Total shareholders' equity
20,454
23,807
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
32,962
$
31,743
4
MIND C.T.I. LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
U.S. dollars in thousands
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
1,345
$
1,501
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
49
46
Deferred income taxes, net
(12
)
(7
)
Accrued severance pay
7
(6
)
Unrealized loss from marketable securities, net
15
13
Employees share-based compensation expenses
68
47
Changes in operating asset and liability items:
Increase in accounts receivable, net
(522
)
(478
)
Increase in other current assets
(112
)
(64
)
Increase in prepaid expenses
(84
)
(49
)
Increase in accounts payable
62
268
Decrease in other current liabilities and accruals
(2
)
(463
)
Change in operating lease liability
(2
)
(24
)
Decrease in deferred revenues
(258
)
(295
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
554
489
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(42
)
(12
)
Severance pay funds
(14
)
(17
)
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits
1,053
789
Net cash provided by investing activities
997
760
TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
19
(28
)
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,570
1,221
BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
5,265
4,182
BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD