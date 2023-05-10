MIND C T I : CTI Reports First Quarter 2023 Results - Form 6-K

MIND CTI Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Yoqneam, Israel, May 10, 2023 MIND C.T.I. LTD. - (NasdaqGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, enterprise solutions for unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The following will summarize our major achievements in the first quarter of 2023, as well as our business. The financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Financial Highlights

● Revenues were $5.5 million, compared with $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

● Operating income was $1.3 million, or 24% of total revenues, compared with $1.6 million, or 29% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2022.

● Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $1.5 million, or $0.07 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

● Cash flow from operating activities was $0.6 million, compared with $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

● Multiple follow-on orders.

● Cash position was $17.9 million as of March 31, 2023 (before the dividend distribution of $4.8 million in April 2023).

Monica Iancu, MIND CTI's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "As in previous quarters, we continue to benefit from the long-term successful relationships with our customers that appreciate our commitment to provide the highest level of support and the best products and services. We work with well designed and efficient processes that ensure our operating efficiency and productivity. Our customers, from time to time, increase their licenses and the scope of the solutions we provide to them. We expanded our platforms to better support digital transformations and in Q1 2023 we secured a second customer for the online store / e-commerce module that we developed. We made progress with the implementations for the two new customers we won in 2022. We remain active in our search for suitable acquisitions in order to enhance our market position."

Revenue Distribution

Europe represented 54% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 38%), the Americas represented 37%, and the rest of the world represented 9% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $2.8 million, or 52% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $2.1 million, or 38% of total revenues and enterprise solutions totaled $0.6 million, or 10% of total revenues.

Licenses totaled $0.2 million, or 4% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $5.3 million, or 96% of total revenues.

Dividend Distribution

As previously announced, the Board declared on March 8, 2023 a gross dividend of $0.24 per share with tax being withheld at a rate of 22%.

The dividend of approximately $4.8 million, is presented in our balance sheet as of March 31, 2023 among other payables. The net dividend was distributed to our shareholders and withholding taxes were paid in Q2 2023.

AGM and Board of Directors Update

The Company held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2023 and all the proposed resolutions were approved.

Mr. Barzilay was appointed Chairman of the Board, replacing Mr. Meir Nissensohn that resigned from our Board of Directors.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty-five years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.

Cautionary Statement for Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than historical facts included in the foregoing press release regarding the Company's business strategy are "forward-looking statements", including estimations relating to the impact of the political situation in Ukraine, expectations of the results of the Company's business optimization initiative, integration of the company's acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in our key markets, as well as the risks discussed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) REVENUES $ 5,487 $ 5,691 COST OF REVENUES 2,787 2,607 GROSS PROFIT 2,700 3,084 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 900 944 Selling and marketing 265 147 General and administrative 229 369 Total operating expenses 1,394 1,460 OPERATING INCOME 1,306 1,624 FINANCIAL INCOME, net 148 7 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 1,454 1,631 TAXES ON INCOME 109 130 NET INCOME $ 1,345 $ 1,501 EARNINGS PER SHARE - basic and diluted - in U.S. dollars $ 0.07 $ 0.07 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE - in thousands: Basic 20,131 20,066 Diluted 20,420 20,318

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,835 $ 5,265 Short-term bank deposits 10,987 12,040 Marketable securities 159 174 Accounts receivable, net 2,877 2,357 Other current assets 407 293 Prepaid expenses 254 169 Total current assets 21,519 20,298 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Accounts receivable 81 58 Severance pay fund 1,897 1,914 Deferred income taxes 146 143 Property and equipment, net 250 225 Right-of-use assets, net 886 946 Intangible assets, net 351 374 Goodwill 7,832 7,785 Total assets $ 32,962 $ 31,743 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,015 $ 937 Other current liabilities and accruals 6,823 1,978 Current maturities of lease liabilities 275 271 Deferred revenues 1,715 1,986 Total current liabilities 9,828 5,172 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 120 107 Lease liabilities, net of current maturities 549 615 Accrued severance pay 1,906 1,930 Deferred income taxes 105 112 Total liabilities 12,508 7,936 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 27,580 27,546 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,002 ) (1,073 ) Accumulated deficit (5,155 ) (1,662 ) Treasury shares (1,023 ) (1,058 ) Total shareholders' equity 20,454 23,807 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,962 $ 31,743

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,345 $ 1,501 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49 46 Deferred income taxes, net (12 ) (7 ) Accrued severance pay 7 (6 ) Unrealized loss from marketable securities, net 15 13 Employees share-based compensation expenses 68 47 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Increase in accounts receivable, net (522 ) (478 ) Increase in other current assets (112 ) (64 ) Increase in prepaid expenses (84 ) (49 ) Increase in accounts payable 62 268 Decrease in other current liabilities and accruals (2 ) (463 ) Change in operating lease liability (2 ) (24 ) Decrease in deferred revenues (258 ) (295 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 554 489 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (42 ) (12 ) Severance pay funds (14 ) (17 ) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 1,053 789 Net cash provided by investing activities 997 760 TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 19 (28 ) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,570 1,221 BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 5,265 4,182 BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 6,835 $ 5,403

