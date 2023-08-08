MIND CTI Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Yoqneam, Israel, August 8, 2023 MIND C.T.I. LTD. - (NasdaqGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The following will summarize our major developments in the second quarter of 2023 as well as our business.

Financial Highlights

● Revenues of $5.3 million, compared with $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

● Operating income of $1.1 million, or 20% of total revenues, compared with $1.3 million, or 25% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2022.

● Net income was $1.1 million, or $0.06 per share, compared with $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

● New win after quarter end.

● Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter of $1.9 million, compared with $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Six Month Financial Highlights

● Revenues of $10.7 million, compared with $10.9 million in the first six months of 2022.

● Operating income of $2.4 million, or 22% of total revenues, compared with $2.9 million or 27% of total revenues in the first six months of 2022.

● Net income of $2.5 million, or $0.12 per share, compared with $2.7 million, or $0.14 per share in the first six months of 2022.

● Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2023 was $2.4 million, compared with $2.1 million in the first six months of 2022.

Monica Iancu, MIND CTI CEO, commented: "We are pleased to announce that after a very long selection process, we were chosen to supply our comprehensive billing and customer care solution to a telecommunications customer, which operates in Europe. The new contract, closed after second quarter end, includes implementation revenues that are expected to be recognized in the coming three quarters and additional revenues starting the second quarter of 2024, encompassing managed services, support and license subscription.

"We continue to invest in our product suite and we cautiously mention that we see a modest increase in search for billing solutions from telcos that are looking for system replacements.

"At the same time, we continue to promote our online store / e-commerce platform to existing customers and potential new ones. We believe that our ongoing investment in maintaining up-to-date technology and infrastructure with increased security and additional functionality, keep us relevant and competitive."

Cash Position

Our cash position, including short-term deposits and marketable securities, was $15 million as of June 30, 2023, compared with $15.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

As previously announced, the Board declared on March 8, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.24 per share before withholding tax. The dividend sum of approximately $4.8 million was distributed in April 2023.

Revenue Distribution for Q2 2023

Europe represented 50% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany that represented 35%), the Americas represented 38%, and the rest of the world represented 12% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $2.9 million, or 54% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $1.8 million, or 35% of total revenues and enterprise call accounting software totaled $0.5 million, or 11% of total revenues.

Licenses totaled $0.1 million, or 2% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $5.1 million, or 98% of total revenues.

Revenue Distribution for the First Six Months of 2023

Europe represented 52% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany that represented 37%), the Americas represented 38%, and the rest of the world represented 10% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $5.7 million, or 53% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $3.9 million, or 37% of total revenues and enterprise call accounting software totaled $1.1 million, or 10% of total revenues.

Licenses totaled $0.3 million, or 3% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $10.4 million, or 97% of total revenues.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty-five years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) REVENUES $ 5,252 $ 5,238 $ 10,739 $ 10,929 COST OF REVENUES 2,535 2,378 5,322 4,985 GROSS PROFIT 2,717 2,860 5,417 5,944 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 905 848 1,805 1,792 Selling and marketing 299 286 564 433 General and administrative 439 417 668 786 Total operating expenses 1,643 1,551 3,037 3,011 OPERATING INCOME 1,074 1,309 2,380 2,933 FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), net 142 (68 ) 290 (61 ) INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 1,216 1,241 2,670 2,872 TAXES ON INCOME 78 17 187 147 NET INCOME $ 1,138 $ 1,224 $ 2,483 $ 2,725 EARNINGS PER SHARE - in U.S. dollars Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE - in thousands: Basic 20,202 20,105 20,149 20,086 Diluted 20,469 20,360 20,440 20,377

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,125 $ 5,265 Short-term bank deposits 8,702 12,040 Marketable securities 175 174 Accounts receivable, net 2,476 2,357 Other current assets 362 293 Prepaid expenses 276 169 Total current assets 18,116 20,298 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Accounts receivable 97 58 Severance pay fund 1,929 1,914 Deferred income taxes 147 143 Property and equipment, net 232 225 Right-of-use assets, net 820 946 Intangible assets, net 321 374 Goodwill 7,828 7,785 Total assets $ 29,490 $ 31,743 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,057 $ 937 Other current liabilities and accruals 1,356 1,978 Current maturities of lease liabilities 276 271 Deferred revenues 2,530 1,986 Total current liabilities 5,219 5,172 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 100 107 Lease liabilities, net of current maturities 478 615 Accrued severance pay 1,936 1,930 Deferred income taxes 96 112 Total liabilities 7,829 7,936 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 27,647 27,546 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,008 ) (1,073 ) Accumulated deficit (4,017 ) (1,662 ) Treasury shares (1,015 ) (1,058 ) Total shareholders' equity 21,661 23,807 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,490 $ 31,743

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,138 $ 1,224 $ 2,483 $ 2,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51 43 100 89 Deferred income taxes, net (10 ) (22 ) (22 ) (29 ) Accrued severance pay 12 16 19 10 Unrealized loss (gain) from marketable securities, net (16 ) 18 (1 ) 31 Employees share-based compensation expenses 73 68 141 115 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net 383 (326 ) (139 ) (804 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 44 (129 ) (68 ) (193 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (23 ) 34 (107 ) (15 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 43 (79 ) 105 189 Decrease in other current liabilities and accruals (628 ) (154 ) (630 ) (617 ) Change in operating lease liability (4 ) (80 ) (6 ) (104 ) Increase in deferred revenues 795 993 537 698 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,858 1,606 2,412 2,095 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (2 ) (56 ) (44 ) (68 ) Severance pay funds (14 ) (15 ) (28 ) (32 ) Investment in marketable securities - (797 ) - (797 ) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 2,285 4,093 3,338 4,882 Net cash provided by investing activities 2,269 3,225 3,266 3,985 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividend paid (4,839 ) (5,227 ) (4,839 ) (5,227 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,839 ) (5,227 ) (4,839 ) (5,227 ) TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2 (89 ) 21 (117 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (710 ) (485 ) 860 736 BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 6,835 5,403 5,265 4,182 BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 6,125 $ 4,918 $ 6,125 $ 4,918

