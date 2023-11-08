MIND CTI Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Yoqneam, Israel, November 8, 2023 MIND C.T.I. LTD. - (NasdaqGM: MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The following will summarize our major achievements in the third quarter of 2023, as well as our business. Full financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

● Revenues were $5.3 million, same as in the third quarter of 2022.

● Operating income was $1.2 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

● Net income was $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share, same as in the third quarter of 2022.

● Cash flow from operating activities was $1.0 million, same as in the third quarter of 2022.

● Multiple follow-on orders.

● Cash position was $15.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

Nine Months Financial Highlights

● Revenues were $16.0 million, compared to $16.2 million in the first nine months of 2022.

● Operating income was $3.6 million, compared to $4.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

● Net income was $3.7 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.20 per share in the first nine months of 2022.

● Cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 was $3.4 million, compared to $3.1 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Monica Iancu, MIND CTI's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These are sad and challenging times for Israel, but we continue to operate as usual and support our customers worldwide. MIND is a global company, operating from different countries, according to an extensive business continuity plan that ensures seamless delivery, development, and ongoing support to our customers.

"We continue to experience healthy demand from existing customers. We are pleased with our timely completion of milestones in ongoing projects and the recurrent revenue stream.

"We thank our customers and partners for their care, kind words and support for the State of Israel."

Revenue Distribution for Q3 2023

Europe represented 49% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany that represented 35%), the Americas represented 38%, and the rest of the world represented 13% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $2.9 million, or 55% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $1.9 million, or 35% of total revenues, and enterprise call accounting software totaled $0.5 million, or 10% of total revenues.

Revenue Distribution for Nine Months 2023

Europe represented 51% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany that represented 36%), the Americas represented 38%, and the rest of the world represented 11% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $8.6 million, or 54% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $5.8 million, or 36% of total revenues, and enterprise call accounting software totaled $1.6 million, or 10% of total revenues.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty-five years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.

Cautionary Statement for Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than historical facts included in the foregoing press release regarding the Company's business strategy are "forward-looking statements", including estimations relating to the impact of the political situation in Ukraine, expectations of the results of the Company's business optimization initiative, integration of the company's acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in our key markets, as well as the risks discussed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.

For more information please contact:

Andrea Dray

MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Tel: +972-4-993-6666

investor@mindcti.com

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) REVENUES $ 5,264 $ 5,254 $ 16,003 $ 16,183 COST OF REVENUES 2,590 2,470 7,912 7,455 GROSS PROFIT 2,674 2,784 8,091 8,728 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 865 866 2,670 2,658 Selling and marketing 240 188 804 621 General and administrative 354 348 1,022 1,134 Total operating expenses 1,459 1,402 4,496 4,413 OPERATING INCOME 1,215 1,382 3,595 4,315 FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), net 142 4 432 (57 ) INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 1,357 1,386 4,027 4,258 TAXES ON INCOME 107 96 294 243 NET INCOME $ 1,250 $ 1,290 $ 3,733 $ 4,015 EARNINGS PER SHARE - in U.S. dollars Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE - in thousands: Basic 20,212 20,107 20,158 20,093 Diluted 20,489 20,359 20,460 20,388

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,576 $ 5,265 Short-term bank deposits 13,184 12,040 Marketable securities 176 174 Accounts receivable, net 1,782 2,357 Other current assets 411 293 Prepaid expenses 439 169 Total current assets 18,568 20,298 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Accounts receivable 766 58 Severance pay fund 1,906 1,914 Deferred income taxes 141 143 Property and equipment, net 221 225 Right-of-use assets, net 750 946 Intangible assets, net 284 374 Goodwill 7,771 7,785 Total assets $ 30,407 $ 31,743 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 782 $ 937 Other current liabilities and accruals 1,700 1,978 Current maturities of lease liabilities 253 271 Deferred revenues 2,279 1,986 Total current liabilities 5,014 5,172 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 82 107 Lease liabilities, net of current maturities 419 615 Employee rights upon retirement 1,909 1,930 Deferred income taxes 85 112 Total liabilities 7,509 7,936 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 27,713 27,546 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,089 ) (1,073 ) Accumulated deficit (2,769 ) (1,662 ) Treasury shares (1,011 ) (1,058 ) Total shareholders' equity 22,898 23,807 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 30,407 $ 31,743

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,250 $ 1,290 $ 3,733 $ 4,015 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47 43 147 132 Deferred income taxes, net (3 ) 9 (25 ) (20 ) Accrued severance pay 9 13 28 23 Unrealized loss (gain) from marketable securities, net (1 ) 1 (2 ) 32 Realized gain on sale of marketable securities, net - 9 - 9 Employees share-based compensation expenses 72 74 213 189 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net 2 241 (137 ) (563 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets (51 ) 54 (119 ) (139 ) Increase in prepaid expenses (162 ) (23 ) (269 ) (38 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (257 ) 191 (152 ) 380 Increase (decrease) other current liabilities and accruals 352 56 (278 ) (561 ) Change in operating lease liability (12 ) 4 (18 ) (100 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (269 ) (938 ) 268 (240 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 977 1,024 3,389 3,119 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (9 ) (45 ) (53 ) (113 ) Severance pay funds (13 ) (14 ) (41 ) (46 ) Proceeds from sale of (investment in) marketable securities - 789 - (8 ) Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits (4,482 ) (2,951 ) (1,144 ) 1,931 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,504 ) (2,221 ) (1,238 ) 1,764 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividend paid - - (4,839 ) (5,227 ) Net cash used in financing activities - - (4,839 ) (5,227 ) TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (22 ) (63 ) (1 ) (180 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3,549 ) (1,260 ) (2,689 ) (524 ) BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 6,125 4,918 5,265 4,182 BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,576 $ 3,658 $ 2,576 $ 3,658

