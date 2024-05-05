MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

1

MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

REPORTS OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (PCAOB ID No. 1375)

F-2

REPORTS OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (PCAOB ID No. 1197)

F-4

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Consolidated balance sheets

F-5

Consolidated statements of operations

F-6

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

F-7

Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

F-8

Consolidated statements of cash flows

F-9

Notes to consolidated financial statements

F-10

F-1

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the shareholders and the Board of Directors of MIND C.T.I Ltd.

Fahn Kanne & Co.

Head Office

32 Hamasger Street

Tel-Aviv 6721118, ISRAEL

PO Box 36172, 6136101

T +972 3 7106666 F +972 3 7106660 www.grantthornton.co.il

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of MIND C.T.I Ltd. and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows, for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2023, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2023, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

Critical Audit Matter

The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current-period audit of the financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (1) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the financial statements and (2) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.

Certified Public Accountants

Fahn Kanne & Co. is the Israeli member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd

F-2

Critical Audit Matter Description

Goodwill Impairment Analysis

As described further in Note 1k and Note 4b to the consolidated financial statements, as of September 30, 2023, the Company performed goodwill impairment analysis with respect to goodwill balance with a total carrying amount of $7.9 million that was allocated to two reporting units. As disclosed in Note 1k, goodwill is not amortized but rather tested for impairment at least annually or most often if indicators of impairment are present. Management either assess qualitative factors to determine whether the existence of events or circumstances leads to a determination that it is more likely than not that the fair value of a reporting unit is less than its carrying value, including goodwill (qualitative assessment) or elects to proceed directly to the impairment test and bypass the qualitative assessment. As part of the qualitative assessment, if, after assessing the totality of events or circumstances, the Company determines that it is not more likely than not that the fair value of a reporting unit is less than its carrying amount, additional impairment testing is not required. Goodwill impairment is measured by comparing the fair value of a reporting unit with its carrying amount. The impairment test was based on a valuation performed by management. Judgments and assumptions used in the discounted cash flow model which included projected net cash flows from operations, short-term and long-term growth rates, weighted average cost of capital, interest, capital expenditures, cash flows, and market conditions. We identified the goodwill impairment analysis as a critical audit matter.

The principal considerations for our determination that the goodwill impairment assessment is a critical audit matter are the high degree of auditor judgment, effort and subjectivity in performing procedures and evaluating management's fair value estimate, which included projected net cash flows from operations, estimated weighted average cost of capital and short-term and long-term growth rates for the reporting units. Given the subjective nature and judgment applied by management, auditing these estimates required a high degree of auditor judgment and an increased extent of effort, including the use of our valuation specialist.

Our audit procedures related to the annual goodwill impairment analysis of the reporting units included, among others, the following:

  • We evaluated the appropriateness of the discounted cash flow model; tested the completeness, accuracy and relevance of underlying data used in the model; and evaluated the reasonableness of significant assumptions used by management, including projected net cash flows from operations, estimated weighted average cost of capital and short-term and long- term growth rates for the reporting units. Our evaluation involved evaluating whether the assumptions used by management were reasonable considering (i) the current and past performance of the reporting unit, (ii) the consistency with external market and industry data, and (iii) the consistency of the assumptions used with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit.
  • We utilized a valuation specialist to assess the appropriateness of the impairment methodology used and to assist us with testing the appropriateness of the discount rate used (the estimated weighted average cost of capital) in the discounted cash flow model.

/s/ FAHN KANNE & CO. GRANT THORNTON ISRAEL

FAHN KANNE & CO. GRANT THORNTON ISRAEL

Certified Public Accountants (Isr.)

Tel-Aviv, March 18, 2024

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2022.

Certified Public Accountants

Fahn Kanne & Co. is the Israeli member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd

F-3

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To the shareholders and the Board of Directors of MIND C.T.I Ltd.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows of MIND C.T.I Ltd. and subsidiaries (the "Company") for the year in the period ended December 31, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year in the period ended December 31, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/ Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co.

Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co.

Certified Public Accountants

A Firm in the Deloitte Global Network

Tel Aviv, Israel

April 10, 2022

We began serving as the Company's auditor since 2009. In 2022, we became the predecessor auditor.

F-4

MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Note

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

8a

Short-term bank deposits

8a

Marketable securities

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $12 and $70 as of December

31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)

Other current assets

8b

Prepaid expenses

Total current assets

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Accounts receivable

Severance pay fund

5

Deferred income taxes

7c

Property and equipment, net

2

Right-of-use assets, net

3

Intangible assets, net

4a

Goodwill

4b

Total assets

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable

Other current liabilities and accruals

8c

Current maturities of lease liabilities

3

Deferred revenues

Total current liabilities

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Deferred revenues

Lease liabilities, net of current maturities

3

Accrued severance pay

5

Deferred income taxes

Total liabilities

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

6

Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value - Authorized: 88,000,000 shares as

of December 31, 2023 and 2022; Issued: 21,660,010 shares as of December 31, 2023

and 2022; Outstanding: 20,184,826 and 20,124,326 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit

Treasury shares - 1,475,184 and 1,535,684 shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

December 31,

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

U.S. dollars in thousands

$2,958

$5,265

13,464

12,040

182

174

2,295

2,357

538

293

277

169

19,714

20,298

714

58

2,051

1,914

102

143

216

225

690

946

266

374

7,872

7,785

$ 31,625

$ 31,743

$ 989

$ 937

1,749

1,978

218

271

1,517

1,986

4,473

5,172

100

107

424

615

2,060

1,930

80

112

7,137

7,936

54

54

27,776

27,546

(1,001)

(1,073)

(1,334)

(1,662)

(1,007)

(1,058)

24,488

23,807

$ 31,625

$ 31,743

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

F-5

MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Note

REVENUES:

9a

Sales of licenses

Services

Total revenues

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of sales of licenses

Cost of services

Total cost of revenues

GROSS PROFIT

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Research and development

Selling and marketing

General and administrative

Total operating expenses

OPERATING INCOME

FINANCIAL INCOME, net

9b

INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME

TAXES ON INCOME

7

NET INCOME

EARNINGS PER SHARE - in U.S. dollars:

9c

Basic

Diluted

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES

USED IN COMPUTATION OF EARNINGS

PER SHARE - in thousands:

9c

Basic

Diluted

Years Ended December 31,

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

U.S. dollars in thousands,

except per share data

$ 558

$ 611

$ 1,548

21,054

20,940

24,783

21,612

21,551

26,331

115

108

86

10,631

9,936

12,364

10,746

10,044

12,450

10,866

11,507

13,881

3,538

3,495

4,048

1,162

965

1,403

1,417

1,523

1,602

6,117

5,983

7,053

4,749

5,524

6,828

777

93

55

5,526

5,617

6,883

359

330

936

$ 5,167

$ 5,287

$ 5,947

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.30

$ 0.25

$ 0.26

$ 0.29

20,163 20,099 20,006

20,471 20,397 20,270

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

F-6

MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Years Ended December 31,

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 1

U.S. dollars in thousands

NET INCOME

$ 5,167

$ 5,287

$ 5,947

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

Translation adjustments

72

(237)

(314)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 5,239

$ 5,050

$ 5,633

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

F-7

MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

Accumulated

Number

Additional

other

of shares

paid-in

comprehensive

Accumulated

Treasury

outstanding

Amount

capital

loss

deficit

shares

Total

In thousands

U.S. dollars in thousands

BALANCE AS OF JANUARY 1, 2021

19,986

$54

$27,202

$(522)

$(2,472)

$(1,143)

$23,119

CHANGES DURING 2021:

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

(314)

5,947

-

5,633

Dividend paid ($0.26 per share) (Note 6c)

-

-

-

-

(5,197)

-

(5,197)

Employees share-based compensation expenses

-

-

171

-

-

-

171

Exercise of options issued to employees from treasury shares

71

-

(49)

-

-

49

-

BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

20,057

54

27,324

(836)

(1,722)

(1,094)

23,726

CHANGES DURING 2022:

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

(237)

5,287

-

5,050

Dividend paid ($0.26 per share) (Note 6c)

-

-

-

-

(5,227)

-

(5,227)

Employees share-based compensation expenses

-

-

258

-

-

-

258

Exercise of options issued to employees from treasury shares

67

-

(36)

-

-

36

-

BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

20,124

54

27,546

(1,073)

(1,662)

(1,058)

23,807

CHANGES DURING 2023:

Comprehensive income

-

-

-

72

5,167

-

5,239

Dividend paid ($0.24 per share) (Note 6c)

-

-

-

-

(4,839)

-

(4,839)

Employees share-based compensation expenses

-

-

281

-

-

-

281

Exercise of options issued to employees from treasury shares

61

-

(51)

-

-

51

-

BALANCE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023

20,185

54

27,776

(1,001)

(1,334)

(1,007)

24,488

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

F-8

MIND C.T.I. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended December 31,

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 1

U.S. dollars in thousands

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$ 5,167

$ 5,287

$ 5,947

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

196

193

194

Deferred income taxes, net

6

7

(96)

Accrued severance pay

46

41

83

Unrealized loss from marketable securities

-

34

1

Unrealized gain from marketable securities

(8)

-

-

Realized loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities, net

-

11

(3)

Realized gain on sale of property and equipment

-

-

(3)

Employees share-based compensation

281

258

171

Changes in operating asset and liability items:

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable, net

(549)

(666)

243

Decrease (increase) in other current assets

(244)

(149)

117

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses

(108)

(45)

149

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

20

139

(363)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and accruals

(243)

(265)

399

Change in operation lease liability

12

(71)

(52)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(476)

(216)

111

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,100

4,558

6,898

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Proceeds from sales of (investment in) marketable securities, net

-

(11)

1,370

Purchase of property and equipment

(64)

(130)

(82)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment

-

-

3

Severance pay funds

(53)

(61)

(89)

Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits

(1,424)

2,031

(6,891)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,541)

1,829

(5,689)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Dividend paid

(4,839)

(5,227)

(5,197)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,839)

(5,227)

(5,197)

TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVILENTS

(27)

(77)

(90)

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2,307)

1,083

(4,078)

BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

5,265

4,182

8,260

BALANCE OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

$ 2,958

$ 5,265

$ 4,182

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW:

Taxes paid

$ 419

$ 413

$ 903

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

9

Attachments

Disclaimer

MIND CTI Ltd. published this content on 05 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2024 11:38:06 UTC.