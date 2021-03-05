MIND C T I : Press Release – March 04, 2021

MIND CTI Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

*Board Declares Cash Dividend

* MIND CTI to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Yoqneam, Israel, March 4, 2021 MIND C.T.I. LTD. - (NasdaqGM: MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The following will summarize our business in the fourth quarter of 2020 and provide a more detailed review of the financial results for the quarter and for the full year. Full financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at https://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Revenues of $5.8 million, compared to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income of $1.3 million, or 23% of total revenue, compared to $1.2 million, or 18% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income of $1.4 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.3 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities of $2.3 million, compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Revenues of $23.4 million, compared to $22.7 million in 2019, with the increase attributed to the acquisition of Message Mobile in March 2019 and GTX in September 2019, which generated revenues of approximately $8.7 million during 2020 and revenues of approximately $6.1 million during the period we consolidated their results in 2019.

Operating income of $5.5 million, or 23% of total revenue, compared to $5.0 million, or 22.0% of total revenue in 2019.

Net income of $5.4 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.26 per share in 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities of $6.5 million, compared to $6.7 million in 2019.

Cash position of approximately $17 million as of December 31, 2020.

Monica Iancu, MIND CTI's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Our lower revenues reflect the expected and previously announced negative impact of the shrinking relevant telecom markets and strong competition. We experience the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in all areas of our business. We believe that due to the general economic uncertainty, the majority of our customers, both enterprises and carriers, are restricting their budgets and are delaying new projects. Regarding the two acquisitions we completed in 2019, we successfully integrated these two subsidiaries, and they have both performed well. While for the near term we expect a negative impact of the abovementioned circumstances on our results, we believe that we have the required resources to respond to market needs, to be relevant for future market trends in our core billing, analytics and messaging platforms, as well as continue with our dividend policy and at the same time focus on targeting potential acquisitions that could be a source of growth.'

Revenues in the Americas represented 44%, revenues in Europe represented 51% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 38%) and revenues in the rest of the world represented 5% of our total revenues.

Revenues from our customer care and billing software were $2.9 million, or 50% of total revenues, revenues from enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $2.2 million, or 38% of total revenues, and revenues from our enterprise call accounting software were $0.7 million, or 12% of total revenues.

Revenues from licenses were $0.3 million, or 5% of total revenues, while revenues from maintenance and additional services were $5.5 million, or 95% of total revenues.

Revenues in the Americas represented 44%, revenues in Europe represented 50% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 37%) and revenues in the rest of the world represented 6% of our total revenues.

Revenues from our customer care and billing software were $12 million, or 51% of total revenues, revenues from enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $8.7 million, or 37% of total revenues, and revenues from enterprise call accounting software were $2.7 million, or 12% of our total revenues.

Revenues from licenses were $1.4 million, or 6% of total revenues, compared to $2.3 million, or 10% of total revenues in 2019, while revenues from maintenance and additional services were $22 million, or 94%, compared to $20.4 million or 90% of total revenues in 2019.

Since July 2003, when we first adopted a dividend policy, we performed 18 distributions, including one special dividend. We continue to believe that our annual dividends enhance shareholder value.

Taking into consideration our dividend policy and the remaining cash after the distribution, our Board of Directors declared on March 4, 2021, a gross dividend of $0.26 per share. The record date for the dividend will be March 18, 2021 and the payment date will be April 8, 2021. Tax will be withheld at a rate of 20%.

As previously announced, we continue targeting potential acquisitions that could be a source of growth, by focusing on acquisition targets at reasonable valuations that satisfy the criteria we defined: proven revenues, complementary technology or geography and expected accretion to earnings within two to three quarters.

MIND also announced today that its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. (Israel time), at the offices of the Company, 2 HaCarmel St., Yoqneam Ilit 2066724, Israel.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Meeting. All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting in person. Proxy statements and proxy cards for use by shareholders that cannot attend the meeting in person will be sent to shareholders that hold shares registered with the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, including shares held via DTC members. The right under Israeli law of 1% shareholders to request the addition of appropriate matters to the agenda shall expire 14 days after the date of this notice.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

to re-appoint Brightman Almagor Zohar (a firm in the Deloitte Global Network) as the Company's independent auditor until the close of the following Annual General Meeting and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine its remuneration or to delegate the Audit Committee thereof to do so;

to re-elect Mr. Meir Nissensohn as a Class III director of the Company until the 2024 Annual General Meeting and his compensation for his services as director;

to elect Mr. Amnon Neubach as a Class III director of the Company until the 2024 Annual General Meeting and his compensation for his services as director; and

to discuss the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) REVENUES $ 5,819 $ 6,689 $ 23,374 $ 22,664 COST OF REVENUES 2,819 3,378 11,153 10,126 GROSS PROFIT 3,000 3,311 12,221 12,538 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 1,027 1,136 3,963 4,186 Selling and marketing 114 357 973 1,225 General and administrative 522 605 1,822 2,087 Total operating expenses 1,663 2,098 6,758 7,498 OPERATING INCOME 1,337 1,213 5,463 5,040 FINANCIAL INCOME, net 184 209 379 483 INCOME BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME 1,521 1,422 5,842 5,523 TAXES ON INCOME 131 92 459 458 NET INCOME $ 1,390 $ 1,330 $ 5,383 $ 5,065 EARNINGS PER SHARE - in U.S. dollars: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN COMPUTATION

OF EARNINGS PER SHARE - in thousands: Basic 19,934 19,832 19,907 19,746 Diluted 20,138 20,025 20,138 19,962

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,260 $ 6,479 Short-term bank deposits 7,180 6,795 Marketable securities 1,576 1,916 Accounts receivable, net: Trade 2,134 3,082 Other 269 577 Prepaid expenses 273 228 Total current assets 19,692 19,077 INVESTMENTS AND OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Marketable securities - 129 Severance pay fund 1,823 1,725 Deferred income taxes 127 36 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 159 167 Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation 1,775 1,290 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 702 761 Goodwill 8,139 7,910 Total assets $ 32,417 $ 31,095 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accruals: Trade $ 1,278 $ 2,066 Other 1,908 1,818 Current maturities of lease liabilities 346 292 Deferred revenues 2,113 1,892 Total current liabilities 5,645 6,068 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues 85 103 Lease liabilities, net of current maturities 1,492 983 Employee rights upon retirement 1,865 1,775 Deferred income taxes 211 230 Total liabilities 9,298 9,159 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital 54 54 Additional paid-in capital 27,202 27,050 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (522 ) (884 ) Accumulated deficit (2,472 ) (3,080 ) Treasury shares (1,143 ) (1,204 ) Total shareholders' equity 23,119 21,936 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,417 $ 31,095

MIND C.T.I. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH

FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,390 $ 1,330 $ 5,383 $ 5,065 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46 61 200 151 Accrued severance pay 37 (125 ) 118 111 Deferred income taxes, net (30 ) (11 ) (128 ) (30 ) Unrealized gain from marketable securities, net (16 ) (2 ) (51 ) (93 ) Realized gain on sale of marketable securities, net - - (25 ) (24 ) Employees share-based compensation expenses 42 53 213 200 Changes in operating asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable: Trade 750 692 1,073 805 Other 339 (187 ) 323 187 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses: (43 ) 92 (45 ) (15 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals: Trade (774 ) (206 ) (901 ) 138 Other 116 90 58 48 Change in operating lease liability 38 (67 ) 78 (15 ) Decrease (increase) in deferred revenues 419 (480 ) 203 153 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,314 1,240 6,499 6,681 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of a subsidiary - - - (2,310 ) Purchase of property and equipment (8 ) (26 ) (68 ) (52 ) Severance pay fund (31 ) 63 (126 ) (139 ) P roceeds from sale of marketable securities 51 92 545 2,529 Proceeds from (investment in) short-term bank deposits (2,080 ) 423 (385 ) 2,017 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,068 ) 552 (34 ) 2,045 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Dividend paid - - (4,775 ) (5,061 ) Net cash used in financing activities - - (4,775 ) (5,061 ) TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENTS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 54 16 91 11 INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 300 1,808 1,781 3,676 BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 7,960 4,671 6,479 *2,803 BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 8,260 $ 6,479 $ 8,260 $ 6,479

* Including $2,739 cash and cash equivalents

and $64 restricted cash that was presented in other receivables.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.

Cautionary Statement for Purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than historical facts included in the foregoing press release regarding the Company's business strategy are 'forward-looking statements.' These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks discussed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.

For more information please contact:

Andrea Dray

MIND CTI Ltd.

Tel: +972-4-993-6666

investor@mindcti.com