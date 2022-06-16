Mind Cure Health : For Q3 ended February 28, 2022 06/16/2022 | 02:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MIND CURE HEALTH INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 The purpose of this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is to help the reader understand and assess the material changes and trends in Mind Cure Health Inc.'s ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") results and financial position. It presents management's perspective on the Company's current and past activities and financial results, as well as an outlook of planned activities. This MD&A of the results of operations and financial position for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022, has been prepared and includes financial and other information as of April 26, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Caution on Forward-Looking Information This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to MINDCURE. Statements in this MD&A that are forward-looking information are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating and other plans as of the date of this MD&A but subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed herein. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", will", "projects", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or delivered. In this MD&A, forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements pertaining to the research, development and commercialization of technology, intellectual property or related products, or the timing thereof; the utilization of ATMA's network of clinics and patient data; the likelihood of success of any clinical trials; working capital requirements over the next twelve months; the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval; the likelihood of obtaining patents or the efficacy of such patents once granted; the leadership team; the potential for the markets that MINDCURE is anticipating to access; and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in MINDCURE's annual information form dated August 31, 2021 and documents incorporated by reference therein, and other documents publicly filed by MINDCURE, which are available on MINDCURE's profile at www.sedar.com Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made, including among other things, assumptions about: MINDCURE's ability to raise capital to complete its plans, fund its studies and develops its products; and the medical and commercial viability of the contemplated products being developed; the continued availability of key leadership personnel. While MINDCURE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of MINDCURE and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. To the extent any forward-looking information contains forecasts or financial outlooks, such MIND CURE HEALTH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 information is being provided solely to enable a reader to assess MINDCURE's financial condition and its operational history and experience in the industry. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose, including investment decisions. Such information, as with forward- looking information generally, is, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to the risks and other cautionary statements set out above. The actual results achieved will vary from the forecast or financial outlook results and the variations may be material. No representation or warranty of any kind is or can be made with respect to the accuracy or completeness of, and no representation or warranty should be inferred from, our projections or the assumptions underlying them. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in this forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not read forward-looking information as guarantees of future performance or results. Nothing in this presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. All forward-looking information provided in this MD&A is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and MINDCURE disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. COMPANY OVERVIEW MINDCURE is a life sciences company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that enhance mental health and wellness. MINDCURE's current business activities are primarily focused on developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy globally. Mind Cure Health Inc. was incorporated on March 6, 2020, pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company's head office is located at 422 Richards Street, Suite 170, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 2Z4, and its registered office is located at 2500 - 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1B3. In August 2020, a wholly owned subsidiary, Mind Cure Health (US) Inc. was incorporated in the State of Nevada, U.S. In September 2020, the Company closed an initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company's common shares and trading of the Company's common shares commenced on September 21, 2020, on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "MCUR". Also in September 2020, the Company was accepted to list its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "6MH". In October 2021, the Company's common shares were listed in the U.S. on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "MCURF". In February 2021, the Company's common share purchase warrants commenced trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "MCUR.WT". BUSINESS OVERVIEW Digital Therapeutics In January 2021, MINDCURE commenced the development of iSTRYM, the Company's digital therapeutics tool, a first-of-its-kind software application that will optimize the healing journey for both patients and clinicians - before, during, and after therapy sessions. By bringing together a variety of healing solutions, iSTRYM will offer therapists global, science-backed protocols, customizable 2 MIND CURE HEALTH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 dashboards, integration plans, insights into patient journeys, and real-time assessments for personalized client care. The development of iSTRYM constitutes a significant project that has not yet generated revenue. The Company is using both internal resources and third-party consultants to develop iSTRYM and commenced field testing and beta testing in August 2021. Research & Development The Company's current areas of research and development include: manufacturing synthetic ibogaine to supply researchers and clinicians; and,

therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds, including the Desire Project. PsyCollage (Bioinformatics Platform) PsyCollageTM, the Company's proprietary bioinformatics platform, helps drive research by identifying priority research programs. Conceived as a bioinformatics platform to drive decision-making using predictive correlative statistical analytics of documented research, PsyCollage has evolved through its development into a turnkey resource for discovery of target receptors, methods, clinical trial data management and mapping strategic business partnerships. Ibogaine Synthesis and Exploration Natural sources of ibogaine are limited due to the growing global demand and environmental pressures threatening their natural habitat. The Company recognizes the importance of sustainability, excellence, and reliability regarding the materials it and other researchers use in product development and research. By developing a reliable way to manufacture a proprietary, synthetic ibogaine, the Company will provide its research team with consistent access to a predictable and standardized supply of the compound, while ensuring consistent dosing and reliable results. Manufactured synthetic ibogaine would provide MINDCURE's research team with access to a sustainable and high-quality drug supply, ensuring consistent dosing and reliable results. Furthermore, the Company intends to create the opportunity for synthetic ibogaine to be used by researchers conducting clinical trials and, eventually, by clinicians providing psychedelic assisted therapy. To commercialize the Company's synthetic ibogaine project, the Company will need to complete the bench scale and then commercial scale manufacturing for a proprietary synthetic ibogaine analogue, all of which will occur through a third-party contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO"). Currently the Company has completed the initial steps of manufacturing through its CDMO and has commenced scaling up capabilities for production to commercial levels. Once a predictable and sustainable source of synthetic ibogaine is available, the Company intends to both (i) oversee the clinical development of potential therapeutics for priority indications identified through PsyCollage; and (ii) seek out prospective research customers and clinician customers. The development of a proprietary route for chemical synthesis of ibogaine and development of related sustainable, commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities constitutes a significant project that has not yet generated revenue. The Company is using both internal resources and third-party consultants to develop its ibogaine program and it expects to have viable, commercial-scale manufacturing completed within the next twelve months, however, the timing is uncertain and is contingent on the successful completion of certain milestones. 3 MIND CURE HEALTH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 Desire Project In September 2021, the Company introduced its "Desire Project," a clinical research program focused on the treatment of female hypoactive sexual desire disorder ("HSDD") with MDMA-assisted psychotherapy. HSDD is a common female sexual disorder characterized by persistent low sexual desire and emotional distress that is not attributable to an existing medical condition or relationship issue. The Company's proposed clinical study will focus on the root cause of women's sexual desire issues. MINDCURE's Desire Project research team comprises some of the most well-cited researchers in female sexual desire, as well as a principal investigator on MAPS' MDMA for PTSD study. OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS The following are operational highlights for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and events subsequent up until the date of this MD&A. Strategic Review Process On February 10, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors formed a special committee (the "Special Committee") of independent directors to initiate a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of strategic alternatives. The Special Committee's strategic review process will encompass an evaluation of the Company's current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and will consider appropriate alternatives for the Company which may include one or more of the following: continuation as a standalone public company, strategic investor investment, acquisition by or a merger with an industry partner that may involve all or part of the business or assets and any other strategic alternatives that may be identified during the strategic review. On March 16, 2022, the Company announced that a special committee of the Company's board of directors (the "Special Committee") concluded the initial phases of its previously announced strategic review process (the "Strategic Review Process"). The Special Committee determined that the additional capital required to execute the Company's business plan is unlikely to be found under the current and foreseeable market conditions and that none of the strategic alternatives available to the Company necessitated ongoing developmental expenditures. Accordingly, the Board made the decision to eliminate all expenditures outside those required to preserve the value of the Company's assets, including its public company status with Canadian securities regulators and cash and cash equivalents. Canaccord Genuity Corp. is acting as the Special Committee's financial advisor in connection with the Strategic Review Process. The Company initiated a Company-wide workforce reduction with respect to all of its C-suite executives and employees, other than its Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Engineering and certain administrative staff required to wind-down the Company's operations and for limited care and maintenance of the Company; and halted all non-committed expenditures related to the development and marketing work of its iSTRYMTM product, the research and development related to its synthetic ibogaine program, and the research and development related to its Desire Project. Mr. Philip Tapley, Chair of the Company's board of directors, assumed the role of the Company's interim CEO. Digital Therapeutics As of February 28, 2022, the Company incurred iSTRYM development costs of approximately $2.5 million. 4 MIND CURE HEALTH INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION The table below discloses selected financial information for the periods indicated. Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended February 28, 2022 November 30, 2021 August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue nil nil nil nil Net Loss ($3,118,981) ($2,950,552) ($2,840,835) ($4,317,150) Weighted average shares 93,836,168 93,889,278 93,715,002 93,181,174 Net loss per share (1) ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.03) ($0.05) Total assets $14,761,141 $17,736,991 $19,397,516 $21,301,040 Total liabilities $2,320,776 $2,348,931 $1,310,262 $697,383 Shareholders' equity $12,440,365 $15,388,060 $18,087,254 $20,603,657 Working capital $8,791,317 $11,588,384 $15,063,856 $18,315,368 Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended March 6, 2020 to February 28, 2021 November 30, 2020 August 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Revenue nil nil nil nil Net Loss ($3,232,215) ($2,300,371) ($323,612) ($78,903) Weighted average shares 61,542,696 31,203,114 30,270,000 3,791,628 Net loss per share (1) ($0.05) ($0.07) ($0.01) ($0.02) Total assets $24,724,398 $5,805,290 $738,262 $786,489 Total liabilities $647,802 $528,273 $158,773 $36,564 Shareholders' equity $24,076,596 $5,277,017 $579,489 $749,925 Working capital $23,416,123 $5,156,036 $467,660 $638,096 Basic and fully diluted net loss per share. FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 Revenue for three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 As the Company is in an early stage phase, there were no revenues to report for the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022. Operating Expenses for the three months ended February 28, 2022 For the three months ended February 28, 2022, the Company incurred a loss and comprehensive loss of $3,118,981 compared to a loss and comprehensive loss of $3,232,215 for the three months ended February 28, 2021. The loss for the three months ended February 28, 2022 was lower primarily due to: (i) lower share-based payments; (ii) lower investor relations and marketing expenses; and, (iii) lower professional fees; offset by: (i) increased expenses to build out the Company's employee base and the addition of consultants to execute on the Company's strategy; and, (ii) a loss on the investments in Awakn Life Sciences Inc. ("AWKN") and ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"). Expenses for the three months ended February 28, 2022 included: consulting fees and employee payroll of $933,417 paid to various third party consultants and employees for product development, business and financing strategies and administration (quarter ended February 28, 2021 $662,991); director and management fees of $570,091 (quarter ended February 28, 2021 $395,578) paid to directors, officers and management consultants; investor relations and marketing expenditures of $425,051 in order to create 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Permalink Disclaimer Mind Cure Health Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 18:22:04 UTC.

