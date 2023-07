Mind Gym PLC is a United Kingdom-based global provider of human capital and business improvement solutions. The principal activity of the Company is to apply behavioral science to transform the performance of companies and the lives of the people who work in them. The Company does this primarily through research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. Its segments include EMEA and America. The EMEA segment comprises the United Kingdom and Singapore. The America segment comprises the United States and Canada. Its solutions include Wellworking, Performa, performance management, leadership development, diversity, equity and inclusion, onboarding, personal effectiveness, respect, customer service, change and ethics. Performa is an online coaching platform, delivering precision coaching via accredited coaches. It operates in three global markets: business transformation, human capital management and learning and development.

Sector Business Support Services