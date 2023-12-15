MM-120 for
Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
Phase 2b Topline Data
December 2023
This presentation include preliminary clinical data from MindMed's Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating MM-120 in GAD. These preliminary data remain subject to audit and verification procedures that may result in the final data being materially different from the preliminary data included herein. As a result, data should be viewed with caution until the final data are available.
Today's Agenda
MM-120
LSD D-tartrate
Summary of Phase 2b GAD Trial Results
for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
MM-120 | Potential to Address a Large Unmet Need in GAD
Opportunity in Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
- GAD is the 2nd most common mental disorder among adults1, yet there are limited treatment options
- Symptoms may be debilitating and treatment inefficacy leads to incomplete remission and intolerable side effects.
Potential Best-in-Class
Therapy with Novel MOA
Large Market
Opportunity
Significant Need
for New Treatments
~20 million US adults with GAD1
13 million
6.5 million do not respond to
77% moderate to severe2
receive treatment1
first-line treatment3
SSRI/SNRIs3: 50% failure rate with often undesirable side effects
Benzodiazepines: addiction, tolerance risk; generally used in short-termBuspirone4: poor efficacy
Antipsychotics: short- and long-term risks; poorly tolerated
- Mental and Substance Use Disorders Prevalence Study: Findings Report 2023.
- Kessler RC, Chiu WT, Demler O et al. Prevalence, Severity, and Comorbidity of 12-monthDSM-IV Disorders in the National Comorbidity Survey-Replication. 2005 Arch Gen Psychiatry; 62(6): 617-627.
- Ansara, Management of Treatment-Resistant Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Ment Health Clin 2020 Nov; 10(6) 326-334) United States Census Bureau, company calculations.
- Garakani A, et al., (2020) Pharmacotherapy of Anxiety Disorders: Current and Emerging Treatment Options. Front. Psychiatry 11:595584. doi: 10.3389/fpsyt.2020.595584
MOA - Mechanism of Action; SSRI - Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor; SNRI - Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor
Summary of Topline Phase 2b Results1
- Met the primary endpoint with statistical significance; MCP-Mod analysis results support dose-response relationship for MM-120 in GAD
- Large observed effect size of d=0.88 at 100 µg dose level is more than double the standard of care2,3
- Statistically and clinically significant 21.3-point improvement in HAM-A score through week 4 with maximum observed activity at 100 µg dose level (p=0.001)2
- Rapid and durable clinical activity with no loss of effect through the observation period
- 78% clinical response rate through the observation period4
- Clinically and statistically significant improvements on all analyzed secondary endpoints through the observation period5
- MM-120was well-tolerated with no related serious adverse events
- Mostly transient, mild-to-moderate adverse events (occurring on dosing day) consistent with drug class and prior studies
- No drug-related serious adverse event (SAE) or suicide-related safety signal6
- Data supports advancement into Phase 3 development for GAD
- Source: Study MMED008 internal study documents and calculations.
- Based on 100 µg dose group; HAM-A scores based on ANCOVA LS Mean. Effect size based on post hoc calculation by study statistician using LS Mean change between group and pooled standard deviation of ending HAM-A scores across groups.
- Examination of baseline group assignment for all of the studies (20 studies utilizing the HAM-A (Hamilton Anxiety Scale) and 1 study using the PARS (Pediatric Anxiety Scale) for the primary outcome measurement. Source: RB Hidalgo, J Psychopharmacol. 2007 Nov;21(8):864-72.
- Response defined as >50% improvement from baseline in HAM-A score
- Represents all analyzed secondary endpoints at all timepoints through the week 4 topline analysis, including HAM-A,CGI-S and MADRS.
- Suicidality assessment based on reported adverse events.
MCP-Mod - Multiple Comparisons Procedure - Modelling, μg - microgram; HAM-A - Hamilton Anxiety scale
Large Observed Effect Size is Over Double the Standard of Care1
Reported Effect Size1 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Key Highlights of Phase 2b Results
MM-120 100 µg
2
0.88
▶ Maximum observed effect size of
0.88 is more than double the
MM-120 200 µg2
0.64
standard of care2,3
▶ Rapid and durable clinical response
Benzodiazapines4
0.38
after single administration
3
SSRIs4
0.36
▶ Clinical activity demonstrated with
no psychotherapeutic intervention
Buspirone4
0.17
0
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.8
p-values not displayed
- Source: Study MMED008 internal study documents and calculations.
- HAM-Ascores based on ANCOVA LS Mean. in Study MMED008. Effect size based on post hoc calculation using LS Mean change between group and pooled standard deviation of week 4 HAM-A scores between groups.
- Based on 100 µg dose group.
- Source: RB Hidalgo, J Psychopharmacol. 2007 Nov;21(8):864-72.
μg - microgram; HAM-A - Hamilton Anxiety scale; SSRI - Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor;
MM-120
LSD D-tartrate
Phase 2b GAD Trial Key Design Elements
for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
Phase 2b Trial Design Overview1
- Standard GAD study design with endpoints that have supported registration for approved drugs
- Randomized, double-blind,placebo-controlled,12-week trial
- Single administration of MM-120 or placebo
- No psychotherapeutic intervention
- Trial design closely aligned with subsequently issued FDA 2023 Draft Guidance
- Patients washed out of anxiety pharmacotherapy prior to randomization
- Enrolled 198 patients with GAD
- Five-armdose optimization design with 1:1:1:1:1 randomization
- Primary endpoint: change in Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAM-A) at week 4
- Assessed by central rater blinded to treatment assignment and visit number
- Source: Study MMED008 internal study documents and calculations.
- FDA 2023 Draft Guidance: Psychedelic Drugs: Considerations for Clinical Investigations. FDA - U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Phase 2b Trial Design Overview1
PSYCHIATRY | MM-120 (LSD D-tartrate)| Indication: GAD | PHASE 2b
198 participants total (actual)
Week
-5 to -1
1
2
4
8
12
Screening
Dose
Follow-Up
MM-120 200 µg
MM-120 100 µg
MM-120 50 µg
MM-120 25 µg
Placebo
Randomize
Primary Endpoint
Secondary Endpoints
(HAM-A)
(HAM-A)
A Phase 2b Dose Optimization Study of a Single Dose of MM-120 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder
KEY ENTRY CRITERIA
- Men and Women
- Ages 18-74
- Diagnosis of GAD
- HAM-A≥ 20
ADDITIONAL ENDPOINTS
•
MADRS
•
EQ-5D-5L
•
CGI-S / I
•
PSQI
•
PGI-S / C
•
ASEX
- SDS
1. Source: Study MMED008 internal study documents.
μg: microgram; HAM-A: Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale; MADRS: Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale; CGI-S: Clinical Global Impressions - Severity; PGI-S: Patient Global Impression -
Severity; SDS: Sheehan Disability Scale; EQ-5D-5L:EuroQol-5 Dimension; PSQI: Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index; ASEX: Arizona Sexual Experiences Scale
