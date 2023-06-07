MindMed to Host Investor Day June 2023

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that its management team will a host an Analyst Day in New York City on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 that will focus on the MM-120 program in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). In person attendance is by invitation only. All others are invited to participate via the live webcast.

MindMed’s 2023 Analyst Day

Date and Time: June 20th, 2023 at 9:30am ET

Registration: Virtual Registration Link

Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed’s Investor Resources website for up to 90 days following the event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

