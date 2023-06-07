Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mind Medicine (MindMed)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNMD   CA60255C8850

MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED)

(MNMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
3.580 USD   +1.70%
08:05aMindMed to Host Investor Day June 2023
BU
06/05FCM MM Holdings Condemns the Report Issued by Institutional Shareholder Services
CI
06/05Mind Medicine Posts Materials to Reddit, LinkedIn, and Twitter
CI
Summary

MindMed to Host Investor Day June 2023

06/07/2023 | 08:05am EDT
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that its management team will a host an Analyst Day in New York City on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 that will focus on the MM-120 program in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). In person attendance is by invitation only. All others are invited to participate via the live webcast.

MindMed’s 2023 Analyst Day

Date and Time: June 20th, 2023 at 9:30am ET
Registration: Virtual Registration Link

Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on MindMed’s Investor Resources website for up to 90 days following the event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -88,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 85,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,65x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float -
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,58 $
Average target price 22,63 $
Spread / Average Target 532%
Robert Barrow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miri Halperin Wernli Executive President
Schond L. Greenway Chief Financial Officer
Carol Ann Vallone Chairman
Daniel R. Karlin Chief Medical Officer
