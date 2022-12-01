Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mind Medicine (MindMed)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNMD   CA60255C8850

MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED)

(MNMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
2.550 USD   -5.56%
07:31aMindMed to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference
PR
11/16Mind Medicine (MindMed) Initiated at Outperform by RBC With $5 Price Target, Speculative Risk Qualifier; Firm Sees 'Opportunity for Upside'
MT
11/14FCM MM Holdings LLC Sends a Letter to Mind Medicine Inc
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MindMed to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference

12/01/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in Canaccord Genuity's New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference.

Canaccord Genuity New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches in Mental Health Conference
Format: Panel presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Panel Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Panel Time: 11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST
Location: Virtual

An audio webcast and replay of the panel presentation will be available on the Investor Resources page of the MindMed website.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-to-participate-in-the-canaccord-genuity-new-paradigms-and-treatment-approaches-in-mental-health-conference-301691169.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED)
07:31aMindMed to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity New Paradigms and Treatment Approaches ..
PR
11/16Mind Medicine (MindMed) Initiated at Outperform by RBC With $5 Price Target, Speculativ..
MT
11/14FCM MM Holdings LLC Sends a Letter to Mind Medicine Inc
CI
11/11MindMed to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
PR
11/10Transcript : Mind Medicine Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/10Mind Medicine Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
11/10MindMed Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights
PR
11/03FCM MM HOLDINGS, LLC Demands Federal Investigation to Probe Serious Allegations of Misc..
CI
11/03MindMed to Host Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provi..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED)
More recommendations