Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMEDF   CA60255C1095

MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.

(MMEDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mind Medicine MindMed : MindMed Announces Transition of CFO - Form 8-K

03/25/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MindMed Announces Transition of CFO

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 - Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, David Guebert, will be retiring from his position on March 31, 2022.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Executive team, I would like to thank Dave, who was essential to the founding and early growth of our organization," said Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer and Director of MindMed. "As we advance our robust drug development and digital medicine programs, we continue to identify leaders who will guide MindMed through this critical stage in our growth. Dave leaves us well positioned financially and strategically to create long-term value for shareholders and to deliver on our commitment to patients in need of novel treatment options."

MindMed has retained an executive search firm to assist the Company's Board of Directors in identifying a new Chief Financial Officer with expertise and experience in the US biotech market.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

Disclaimer

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
06:53pMIND MEDICINE MINDMED : MindMed Announces Transition of CFO - Form 8-K
PU
03/21MIND MEDICINE MINDMED : MindMed to Host Earnings Call to Discuss Full-Year 2021 Financial ..
PU
03/09MindMed to Participate in March Investor Conferences
PR
03/02MindMed Announces Publication of Study Comparing the Acute Effects of Lysergic Acid Die..
PR
03/02Mindmed Announces Publication of Study Comparing the Acute Effects of Lysergic Acid Die..
CI
02/23MIND MEDICINE MINDMED : MindMed Converts Multiple Voting Shares to Subordinate Voting Shar..
PU
02/07IIROC Trade Resumption - MMED
AQ
02/07IIROC Trading Halt - MMED
AQ
01/26Mind Medicine Gets FDA Approval for Trial of Generalized Anxiety Disorder Treatment -- ..
MT
01/25MIND MEDICINE MINDMED : FDA Clears MindMed IND for MM-120 in Treatment of Generalized Anxi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -95,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
Duration : Period :
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,20 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 442%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Barrow Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. Guebert Chief Financial Officer
Carol Ann Vallone Chairman
Daniel R. Karlin Chief Medical Officer
Carole Abel Senior Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.-13.04%505
MODERNA, INC.-29.25%72 415
LONZA GROUP AG-14.02%52 197
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.39%42 883
SEAGEN INC.-8.62%25 941
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.47%19 678