Mind Medicine MindMed : First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) As at March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Cash $ 159,919 $ 80,094 Funds held in trust (Note 5) 71 - Prepaid and other current assets 2,297 875 Total current assets 162,287 80,969 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 19 - Intangible assets, net (Note 6) 28,496 4,675 Goodwill (Note 4) 9,992 - Total assets $ 200,794 $ 85,644 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,450 $ 2,377 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability (Note 4) 6,750 - Total liabilities 13,200 2,377 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 7) 216,687 105,604 Warrants (Note 8) 22,880 15,871 Contributed surplus 3,244 2,321 Accumulated other comprehensive income 441 284 Deficit (55,658) (40,813) Total shareholders' equity 187,594 83,267 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 200,794 $ 85,644 Commitments (Note 13) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 1

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Expenses Research and development (Note 11) $ 5,759 $ 1,803 General and administrative (Note 12) 6,133 1,880 Share-based payments (Notes 7(i) and 9) 1,868 415 Amortization (Note 6) 1,179 138 Loss before the undernoted items (14,939) (4,236) Interest and other income 22 5 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 72 (660) Listing expense (Note 3) - (2,142) Loss before income taxes (14,845) (7,033) Income taxes - - Net loss for the period (14,845) (7,033) Gain on foreign currency translation 157 12 Comprehensive loss for the period $ (14,688) $ (7,021) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.04) $ (0.03) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted (Note 10) 389,081,127 201,874,035 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 2

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31 Subordinate Multiple Share Voting Voting Capital Contributed Accumulated Shares Shares Amount Warrants Surplus OCI Deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2019 49,860,200 - $ 15,322 $ 153 $ - $ - $ (5,474) $ 10,001 Consolidation of shares (Notes 3 and 7(ii)) 1 6,232,525 - - - - - (5,474) (5,474) Shares and warrants deemed issued related to the reverse takeover transaction (Notes 3 and 7(iii)) 189,923,751 550,000 34,925 788 - - - 35,713 Share based payments (Note 7(i)) 622,435 - 62 - - - - 62 Warrants exercised (Note 8) 840,000 - 304 (97) - - - 206 Stock option expense (Note 9) - - - - 353 - - 353 Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - - (7,021) (7,021) Balance, March 31, 2020 197,618,711 550,000 $ 35,291 $ 691 $ 353 $ - $ (12,495) $ 23,840 Balance, December 31, 2020 306,135,160 550,000 $ 105,604 $ 15,871 $ 2,321 $ 284 $ (40,813) $ 83,267 Exchange of shares (Note 7(x)) (3,500,000) 35,000 - - - - - - HealthMode acquisition share consideration (Note 4) - 81,497 27,048 - 111 - - 27,159 Issuance of share capital net of share issuance costs (Notes 7(viii)(x)) 26,930,000 - 68,504 13,609 - - - 82,113 Share based payments (Note 7(i)) 622,435 - 66 - - - - 66 Warrants exercised (Note 8) 4,228,880 - 13,297 (6,600) - - - 6.697 Options exercised (Note 9) 4,519,879 - 2,168 - (990) - - 1,178 Stock option expense (Note 9) - - - - 1,802 - - 1,802 Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - 157 (14,845) (14,688) Balance, March 31, 2021 338,936,354 666,497 $ 216,687 $ 22,880 $ 3,244 $ 441 $ (55,658) $ 187,594 Number of shares reflect the retrospective application of the 8:1 share consolidation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 3

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) For the three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (14,845) $ (7,021) Items not affecting cash Share-based payments (Notes 7(i) and 9) 1,868 415 Listing expense - share consideration (Note 3) - 1,539 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 6) 1,179 138 Foreign exchange (72) - Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities Prepaid and other current assets (1,422) (596) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,073 424 Working capital effect of Healthmode acquisition (401) - Net cash used in operating activities (9,620) (5,100) Investing activities HealthMode acquisition - cash component (Note 4) (475) - Property and equipment (2) - Net cash used in investing activities (477) - Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of issuance costs (Note 7) 82,113 18,906 Proceeds from exercise of warrants (Note 8) 6,696 - Proceeds from exercise of options (Note 9) 1,178 - Net cash provided by financing activities 89,988 18,906 Increase in cash 79,891 13,806 Foreign exchange impact on cash 5 - Cash, beginning of period 80,094 6,702 Cash, end of period $ 159,990 $ 20,508 Supplemental cash flow Information Cash $ 159,919 $ 19,718 Funds held in trust (Note 5) 71 790 Cash and funds held in trust 159,990 $ 20,508 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 4

