Mind Medicine MindMed : First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) As at
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current
Cash
$
159,919
$
80,094
Funds held in trust (Note 5)
71
-
Prepaid and other current assets
2,297
875
Total current assets
162,287
80,969
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
19
-
Intangible assets, net (Note 6)
28,496
4,675
Goodwill (Note 4)
9,992
-
Total assets
$
200,794
$
85,644
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
6,450
$
2,377
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability (Note 4)
6,750
-
Total liabilities
13,200
2,377
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 7)
216,687
105,604
Warrants (Note 8)
22,880
15,871
Contributed surplus
3,244
2,321
Accumulated other comprehensive income
441
284
Deficit
(55,658)
(40,813)
Total shareholders' equity
187,594
83,267
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
200,794
$
85,644
Commitments (Note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
1
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31
2021
2020
Expenses
Research and development (Note 11)
$
5,759
$
1,803
General and administrative (Note 12)
6,133
1,880
Share-based payments (Notes 7(i) and 9)
1,868
415
Amortization (Note 6)
1,179
138
Loss before the undernoted items
(14,939)
(4,236)
Interest and other income
22
5
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
72
(660)
Listing expense (Note 3)
-
(2,142)
Loss before income taxes
(14,845)
(7,033)
Income taxes
-
-
Net loss for the period
(14,845)
(7,033)
Gain on foreign currency translation
157
12
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(14,688)
$
(7,021)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.04)
$
(0.03)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
Basic and diluted (Note 10)
389,081,127
201,874,035
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
2
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31
Subordinate
Multiple
Share
Voting
Voting
Capital
Contributed
Accumulated
Shares
Shares
Amount
Warrants
Surplus
OCI
Deficit
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
49,860,200
-
$
15,322
$
153
$
-
$
-
$
(5,474)
$
10,001
Consolidation of shares (Notes 3 and 7(ii))
1
6,232,525
-
-
-
-
-
(5,474)
(5,474)
Shares and warrants deemed issued related
to the reverse takeover transaction (Notes
3 and 7(iii))
189,923,751
550,000
34,925
788
-
-
-
35,713
Share based payments (Note 7(i))
622,435
-
62
-
-
-
-
62
Warrants exercised (Note 8)
840,000
-
304
(97)
-
-
-
206
Stock option expense (Note 9)
-
-
-
-
353
-
-
353
Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,021)
(7,021)
Balance, March 31, 2020
197,618,711
550,000
$
35,291
$
691
$
353
$
-
$
(12,495)
$
23,840
Balance, December 31, 2020
306,135,160
550,000
$
105,604
$
15,871
$
2,321
$
284
$
(40,813)
$
83,267
Exchange of shares (Note 7(x))
(3,500,000)
35,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
HealthMode acquisition share consideration
(Note 4)
-
81,497
27,048
-
111
-
-
27,159
Issuance of share capital net of share
issuance costs (Notes 7(viii)(x))
26,930,000
-
68,504
13,609
-
-
-
82,113
Share based payments (Note 7(i))
622,435
-
66
-
-
-
-
66
Warrants exercised (Note 8)
4,228,880
-
13,297
(6,600)
-
-
-
6.697
Options exercised (Note 9)
4,519,879
-
2,168
-
(990)
-
-
1,178
Stock option expense (Note 9)
-
-
-
-
1,802
-
-
1,802
Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
-
-
-
-
-
157
(14,845)
(14,688)
Balance, March 31, 2021
338,936,354
666,497
$
216,687
$
22,880
$
3,244
$
441
$
(55,658)
$
187,594
Number of shares reflect the retrospective application of the 8:1 share consolidation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
3
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) For the three months ended March 31
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(14,845)
$
(7,021)
Items not affecting cash
Share-based payments (Notes 7(i) and 9)
1,868
415
Listing expense - share consideration (Note 3)
-
1,539
Amortization of intangible assets (Note 6)
1,179
138
Foreign exchange
(72)
-
Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
Prepaid and other current assets
(1,422)
(596)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,073
424
Working capital effect of Healthmode acquisition
(401)
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(9,620)
(5,100)
Investing activities
HealthMode acquisition - cash component (Note 4)
(475)
-
Property and equipment
(2)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(477)
-
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of
issuance costs (Note 7)
82,113
18,906
Proceeds from exercise of warrants (Note 8)
6,696
-
Proceeds from exercise of options (Note 9)
1,178
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
89,988
18,906
Increase in cash
79,891
13,806
Foreign exchange impact on cash
5
-
Cash, beginning of period
80,094
6,702
Cash, end of period
$
159,990
$
20,508
Supplemental cash flow Information
Cash
$
159,919
$
19,718
Funds held in trust (Note 5)
71
790
Cash and funds held in trust
159,990
$
20,508
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
4
