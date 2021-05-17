Mind Medicine MindMed : First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements

Log in
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) As at

March 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current

Cash

$

159,919

$

80,094

Funds held in trust (Note 5)

71

-

Prepaid and other current assets

2,297

875

Total current assets

162,287

80,969

Non-current assets

Property and equipment, net

19

-

Intangible assets, net (Note 6)

28,496

4,675

Goodwill (Note 4)

9,992

-

Total assets

$

200,794

$

85,644

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

6,450

$

2,377

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability (Note 4)

6,750

-

Total liabilities

13,200

2,377

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 7)

216,687

105,604

Warrants (Note 8)

22,880

15,871

Contributed surplus

3,244

2,321

Accumulated other comprehensive income

441

284

Deficit

(55,658)

(40,813)

Total shareholders' equity

187,594

83,267

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

200,794

$

85,644

Commitments (Note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

1

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31

2021

2020

Expenses

Research and development (Note 11)

$

5,759

$

1,803

General and administrative (Note 12)

6,133

1,880

Share-based payments (Notes 7(i) and 9)

1,868

415

Amortization (Note 6)

1,179

138

Loss before the undernoted items

(14,939)

(4,236)

Interest and other income

22

5

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

72

(660)

Listing expense (Note 3)

-

(2,142)

Loss before income taxes

(14,845)

(7,033)

Income taxes

-

-

Net loss for the period

(14,845)

(7,033)

Gain on foreign currency translation

157

12

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(14,688)

$

(7,021)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.04)

$

(0.03)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

Basic and diluted (Note 10)

389,081,127

201,874,035

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

2

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of United States Dollars) For the Three Months Ended March 31

Subordinate

Multiple

Share

Voting

Voting

Capital

Contributed

Accumulated

Shares

Shares

Amount

Warrants

Surplus

OCI

Deficit

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

49,860,200

-

$

15,322

$

153

$

-

$

-

$

(5,474)

$

10,001

Consolidation of shares (Notes 3 and 7(ii)) 1

6,232,525

-

-

-

-

-

(5,474)

(5,474)

Shares and warrants deemed issued related

to the reverse takeover transaction (Notes

3 and 7(iii))

189,923,751

550,000

34,925

788

-

-

-

35,713

Share based payments (Note 7(i))

622,435

-

62

-

-

-

-

62

Warrants exercised (Note 8)

840,000

-

304

(97)

-

-

-

206

Stock option expense (Note 9)

-

-

-

-

353

-

-

353

Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,021)

(7,021)

Balance, March 31, 2020

197,618,711

550,000

$

35,291

$

691

$

353

$

-

$

(12,495)

$

23,840

Balance, December 31, 2020

306,135,160

550,000

$

105,604

$

15,871

$

2,321

$

284

$

(40,813)

$

83,267

Exchange of shares (Note 7(x))

(3,500,000)

35,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

HealthMode acquisition share consideration

(Note 4)

-

81,497

27,048

-

111

-

-

27,159

Issuance of share capital net of share

issuance costs (Notes 7(viii)(x))

26,930,000

-

68,504

13,609

-

-

-

82,113

Share based payments (Note 7(i))

622,435

-

66

-

-

-

-

66

Warrants exercised (Note 8)

4,228,880

-

13,297

(6,600)

-

-

-

6.697

Options exercised (Note 9)

4,519,879

-

2,168

-

(990)

-

-

1,178

Stock option expense (Note 9)

-

-

-

-

1,802

-

-

1,802

Net Loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

-

157

(14,845)

(14,688)

Balance, March 31, 2021

338,936,354

666,497

$

216,687

$

22,880

$

3,244

$

441

$

(55,658)

$

187,594

  • Number of shares reflect the retrospective application of the 8:1 share consolidation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

3

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of United States Dollars) For the three months ended March 31

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(14,845)

$

(7,021)

Items not affecting cash

Share-based payments (Notes 7(i) and 9)

1,868

415

Listing expense - share consideration (Note 3)

-

1,539

Amortization of intangible assets (Note 6)

1,179

138

Foreign exchange

(72)

-

Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

Prepaid and other current assets

(1,422)

(596)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,073

424

Working capital effect of Healthmode acquisition

(401)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(9,620)

(5,100)

Investing activities

HealthMode acquisition - cash component (Note 4)

(475)

-

Property and equipment

(2)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(477)

-

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of

issuance costs (Note 7)

82,113

18,906

Proceeds from exercise of warrants (Note 8)

6,696

-

Proceeds from exercise of options (Note 9)

1,178

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

89,988

18,906

Increase in cash

79,891

13,806

Foreign exchange impact on cash

5

-

Cash, beginning of period

80,094

6,702

Cash, end of period

$

159,990

$

20,508

Supplemental cash flow Information

Cash

$

159,919

$

19,718

Funds held in trust (Note 5)

71

790

Cash and funds held in trust

159,990

$

20,508

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 19:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -30,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 103 M 1 103 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
Duration : Period :
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,94 $
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamon Alexander Rahn Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. Guebert Chief Financial Officer
Perry Nicholas Dellelce Chairman
Donald R. Gehlert Chief Scientific Officer
Bradford Cross Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.5.90%1 103
MODERNA, INC.54.48%64 799
LONZA GROUP AG-0.81%46 408
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.62%44 856
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%32 736
SEAGEN INC.-15.78%26 768