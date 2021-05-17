Mind Medicine MindMed : First Quarter 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis 05/17/2021 | 03:26pm EDT Send by mail :

MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 Dated: May 13, 2021 http://mindmed.co MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis ABOUT THIS MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS All references in this management's discussion and analysis, or MD&A, to the "Company", "MindMed", "we", "us", or "our" refer to Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., unless otherwise indicated or the context requires otherwise. The following MD&A is prepared as of May 13, 2021 for MindMed for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements"), which have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Our IFRS accounting policies are referred to in note 3 of the Financial Statements. All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. References to "CAD$" are to Canadian dollars. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (formerly Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. ("Broadway")) was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Mind Medicine, Inc. ("MindMed US") was incorporated in Delaware. Prior to February 27, 2020, the Company's operations were conducted through MindMed US. On February 27, 2020, MindMed completed a reverse takeover transaction with Broadway by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated as of October 15, 2019 between Broadway, Madison Metals Inc., Broadway Delaware Subco Inc. and MindMed US (the "Arrangement Agreement") which resulted in the Company becoming the parent company of MindMed US. MindMed US is deemed to be the acquirer in the reverse takeover transaction. As a result, the consolidated statements of financial position are presented as a continuance of MindMed US and the comparative figures presented are those of MindMed US. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "leading", "intend", "contemplate", "shall" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the duration and effects of COVID-19 and any other pandemics on the Company's workforce, business, operations and financial condition; expectations of future loss and accumulated deficit levels; projected financial position and estimated cash burn rate; requirements for, and the ability to obtain, future funding on favorable terms or at all; projections for development plans and progress of each of MindMed's product candidates, particularly with respect to the timely and successful completion of studies and trials and availability of results from such studies and trials; expectations about MindMed's product candidates' safety and efficacy; expectations regarding MindMed's ability to arrange for and scale up the manufacturing of MindMed's product candidates; expectations regarding the progress, and the successful and timely completion, of the various stages of the regulatory approval process; expectations about the timing of achieving milestones and the cost of MindMed's development programs; plans to market, sell and distribute product candidates; expectations regarding the acceptance of the Company's product candidates by the market; MindMed's ability to retain and access appropriate staff, management and expert advisers; expectations about whether various clinical and regulatory milestones will be achieved; the Company's ability to strictly comply with federal, state, local and regulatory agencies in the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company operates, including Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands; the Company's expectation that jurisdictions in which the Company operates, including Australia, Switzerland and the Netherlands, have similar regulatory frameworks as the United States; the Company's expectations of the costs and timing to reach commercial production of drug products; the Company's ability to secure strategic partnerships with academic research institutions and larger pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; the Company's continuation of strategic collaborations; MindMed's strategy to acquire and develop new product candidates and to enhance the safety and efficacy of existing product candidates; expectations with respect to existing and future corporate alliances and licensing transactions with third parties, and the receipt and timing of any payments to be made by the Company or to the Company in respect of such arrangements; the Company's strategy with respect to the expansion and protection of its intellectual property. 1 MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on management's expectations regarding future activities, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, known and unknown, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections or other forward-looking statements will not occur. In evaluating forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various factors, including the risks outlined under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. Some of these risks and assumptions include, among others substantial fluctuation of losses from quarter to quarter and year to year due to numerous external risk factors, and anticipation that the Company will continue to incur significant losses in the future; uncertainty as to the Company's ability to raise additional funding to support operations; the Company's ability to generate product revenue to maintain its operations without additional funding; fluctuation of foreign exchange rates; the duration of COVID-19 and the extent of its economic and social impact; psychedelic inspired medicines may never be approved by regulator and the risks associated with violating any laws and regulations; the risks associated with the development of the Company's product candidates which are at early stages of development; the difficulty of researching and developing drugs that target the central nervous system; consequences of the Company's failure to comply with health and data protection laws and regulations; difficulty in establishing the Company's reputation and its brand recognition; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; unfavourable future clinical research results; heightened scrutiny by the United States and Canadian authorities; inaccurate information posted on social media platforms; the Company's reliance on the success of its product candidates; reliance on third parties to plan, conduct and monitor MindMed's preclinical studies and clinical trials; unforeseen disruption in the process of drug development activities; reliance on third party contract manufacturers to deliver quality clinical and preclinical materials; requirements regarding commercial scale and quality manufactured products; the Company's product candidates may fail to demonstrate safety and efficacy to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities or may not otherwise produce positive results; delays in clinical testing; risks related to filing INDs to commence clinical trials and to continue clinical trials if approved; the risks of delays and inability to complete clinical trials due to difficulties enrolling patients; the Company's inability to obtain regulatory approval; risks associated with not achieving the Company's milestones; competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; the Company's reliance on the capabilities and experience of MindMed's key executives and scientists and the resulting loss of any of these individuals; misconduct or improper activities of the Company's employees, contractors, consultants and agents; the Company's ability to fully realize the benefits of its acquisitions; the inability to meet revenue targets of the Company's investments; negative results from clinical trials; the novelty of psychedelics and the potential resulting lack of information; product liability claims; the Company's ability to maintain product liability insurance; risks related to the Company's information technology systems; the outbreak of infectious disease; difficulty of enforcing judgements; the Company's limited operating history; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property and trade secrets; the Company's ability to source and maintain licenses from third-party owners; changes in patent law; the risk of patent-related litigation; risks related to sharing trade secrets; volatility of biopharmaceutical companies' securities; the Company's lack of dividends; risks related to various tax matters; the uncertainty of positive returns on the Company's securities; risks related to the sales or conversion of the Company's Subordinate Voting Shares; failure of the Company to maintain its internal controls; liquidity of the Company's securities; risks related to the public markets; risks related to additional issuances and dilution of the Company's securities; risks related to the Company's Foreign Private Issuer status; risks related to the Company's limited number of shareholders; risks related to the Company's capital structure; potential declines in trading prices; risks related to published research and reports; the costs associated with maintain public listings; and other factors beyond the Company's control, all as further and more fully described under the heading "Risk Factors" in this MD&A. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A are based upon what our management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements represent our estimates only as of the date of this MD&A and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by securities legislation. 2 MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis THE ARRANGEMENT Name Change, Consolidation and Change in Share Classes Immediately prior to the closing of the reverse takeover transaction and in connection with the Arrangement, Broadway: (a) consolidated its common shares on an eight-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"), (b) changed its name to "Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc." (the "Name Change"), (c) reclassified its post-Consolidation common shares as subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") and (d) created a new class of multiple voting shares (the "Multiple Voting Shares") ((c) and (d) together, the "Share Capital Amendment"). Broadway's registered shareholders received replacement share certificates evidencing the Consolidation, Name Change and Share Capital Amendment. Merger of the Company and MindMed US Further to the terms of the Arrangement, MindMed US merged with Broadway Delaware Subco Inc., a subsidiary of Broadway, under the corporate laws of Delaware. All outstanding Class B common shares of MindMed US ("Class B Shares"), Class C common shares of MindMed US ("Class C Shares"), and Class D common shares of MindMed US ("Class D Shares") were exchanged for Class A common shares of MindMed US ("Class A Shares"), immediately following which all Class A Shares were exchanged, on a one-for-one basis (the "Exchange Ratio"), for Subordinate Voting Shares or Multiple Voting Shares (in the case of Multiple Voting Shares the exchange was on a one-for-one- hundred basis) of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") on a post-Consolidation basis. Such Class A Shares were then cancelled pursuant to the Arrangement, and MindMed US issued 1,000 shares of common stock to the Company as consideration for issuing the Resulting Issuer Shares to the (former) Broadway shareholders. Additionally, all convertible securities of Broadway were exchanged for convertible securities of the "Resulting Issuer" (i.e., the Company) on the basis of the Exchange Ratio. Concurrent financings Immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement, MindMed US also completed its brokered and non-brokered private placement financings, in multiple tranches, of Class D Shares at a price of CAD$0.33 per share (the "MindMed US Offering"). See "Description of Share Capital" section for more details of the financing. STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS Neo Exchange listing The Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company were listed for trading on the Neo Exchange Inc. ("NEO Exchange") on March 3, 2020 ("MMED"). The financing warrants issued as part of a bought deal financing which closed on May 26, 2020 also trade on the NEO Exchange ("MMED.WT"), those issued as part of a bought deal financing which closed on October 30, 2020 also trade on the NEO Exchange ("MMED.WS"), and those issued as part of a bought deal financing which closed on December 11, 2020 also trade on the NEO Exchange ("MMED.WA"). NASDAQ listing The Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company were listed for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ") on April 27, 2021 ("MNMD") BUSINESS MindMed is a clinical stage neuro-pharmaceutical drug development company developing product candidates based on psychedelic substances through rigorous science and clinical trials. MindMed's mission is to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies intended to treat diseases in the areas of psychiatry, neurology, addiction, pain and, potentially, others such as anxiety disorders, substance use disorders and withdrawal, and Adult Attention Deficit Disorder. The Company defines its "psychedelic inspired medicines" program to include medicines which have the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics without the hallucinogenic effects. The Company defines its therapies program to include other substances with hallucinogenic properties administered in combination with therapy that may be performed in-clinic under the supervision of medical professionals or in a similar therapeutic setting. Through MindMed's drug development platform, the Company seeks to demonstrate the safety and efficacy 3 MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of psychedelic-based medicines for a continuum of mental illnesses and unmet medical needs. MindMed has operations in Switzerland, Australia, the United States and Canada. MindMed operates a distributed platform with activities in Switzerland, Australia, the United States and Canada. The following diagram presents the inter-corporate relationships among the Company and its subsidiaries as of the date hereof. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (British Columbia, Canada) Publicly listed parent company. Mind Medicine, Inc. MindMed Discover GmbH HealthMode, Inc. (Delaware, United States) (Delaware, United States) (Zug, Switzerland) Company through which the A digital medicine and therapeutics Employs MindMed staff in Switzerland Company's three drug development company that uses artificial intelligence and supports clinical operations and programs are overseen: the Addiction (AI)-enabled digital measurement to research and development in Europe and Treatment Program, the Microdose increase the precision and speed of at the UHB Liechti Lab. LSD Program and Project Lucy. clinical research and patient monitoring. MindMed Pty Ltd. (Victoria, Australia) Conducts clinical studies in Australia and has initiated a Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) clinical study in Australia. On February 16, 2021, MindMed Mergerco Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware for the sole purpose of facilitating the merger with HealthMode, Inc. On February 26, 2021, MindMed Mergerco Inc. merged with and into HealthMode, Inc. with the surviving corporation becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and changing its name to "HealthMode, Inc." MindMed US is the Company's main operating subsidiary, through which its three drug development programs are overseen: the Addiction Treatment Program (as described below), the microdose lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) program (as described below) and its LSD therapy program for anxiety disorders, known as Project Lucy. The University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab (the "UHB Liechti Lab") collaboration with the Company and the Company's other research and development efforts related to psychedelics are now supported through the Company's Swiss subsidiary, MindMed Discover GmbH. Additionally, MindMed Pty Ltd. is conducting a Phase 1 study on normal healthy volunteers to determine the safety and tolerability of single ascending doses (SAD) and multiple ascending doses (MAD) of 18-MC for its Addiction Treatment Program. In furtherance of the Company's mission to address mental health and addiction, MindMed is conducting preclinical trials to develop a portfolio of product candidates and assemble a compelling drug development pipeline of psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies for human clinical trials in accordance with the regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") and regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions where MindMed or its affiliates operate. MindMed utilizes a Discover, Develop and Deploy process in order to advance psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies. MindMed defines Discover as being the non-clinical,pre-clinical, and human clinical trials of psychedelic substances led by academic clinical investigators, discovery of new chemical entities and formulations based on psychedelics, and the advancement of research and development on technologies that seek to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies. MindMed defines Develop as being drug development programs that are being advanced from the Discover mandates and transitioned to be company-sponsored drug development programs through clinical registration trials. MindMed defines Deploy as being MindMed's commercialization mandates that will aim to partner with insurers, technology companies and care providers to scale access to the Company's medicines, if approved for marketing by regulatory authorities, to patients in need. Each term is used throughout this management discussion and analysis. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. 