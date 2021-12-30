Log in
MindMed to Participate at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

12/30/2021 | 07:31am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, today announced that MindMed's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Robert Barrow, will be participating in a panel and in one-on-one investor meetings at the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event, to be held virtually January 5-7, 2022.

Details on the panel discussion can be found below.

     Topic: "Psychedelics: More Than Just a Trip"             

     Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

     Time: 10:00 AM ET

     Webcast link: Click Here 

A replay link of the panel discussion will also be available on MindMed's website.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage biotech company that seeks to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic-inspired medicines and therapies to address mental health and addiction. The Company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to MindMed's approach to developing the next generation of psychedelic-inspired medicines and therapies.

MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed is also traded in Germany under the symbol MMQ.

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-to-participate-at-the-lifesci-partners-11th-annual-corporate-access-event-301451687.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.


