Mindmed Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting
PR
05:30pMindmed Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
MindMed to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
PR
Mindmed Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

06/01/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), announces the voting results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 1, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The five nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Carol A. Vallone

66,244,518.68

89.04%

8,146,247.47

10.95%

Andreas Krebs

71,955,691.97

96.72%

2,435,074.18

3.27%

Brigid A. Makes

65,578,489.16

88.15%

8,812,276.99

11.84%

Robert Barrow

70,713,915.05

95.05%

3,676,851.10

4.94%

Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli

70,671,060.87

94.99%

3,719,705.28

5.00%

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

Alteration to the Company's Share Structure

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the alteration to the Company's share structure to eliminate the Multiple Voting Shares of the Company and re-designate the Subordinate Voting Shares as Common Shares of the Company.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, with a particular focus on psychiatry, addiction, pain and neurology. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative drug candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting the serotonin, dopamine and acetylcholine systems.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

For Media: media@mindmed.co
For Investors: ir@mindmed.co

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindmed-announces-voting-results-for-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301559628.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
