    MIND   US6025661017

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MIND)
  Report
Financial Statements - Form 8-K

11/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
mind20211104_8k.htm

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 4, 2021
MIND Technology, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-13490
76-0210849
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
2002 Timberloch Place, Suite 400
The Woodlands, Texas
77380
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 281-353-4475
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock - $0.01 par value per share
MIND
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Series A preferred Stock - $1.00 par value per share
MINDP
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.03.Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On November 4, 2021, the Company filed a Third Certificate of Amendment (the "Third Amendment") of Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware to increase the Exchange Cap, as defined in the Certificate of Designations, to 49,851,150 shares of common stock, such Exchange Cap representing a cap of 25 shares of common stock per authorized share of the Company's authorized 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share ("Series A Preferred Stock"), with the rights, preferences, privileges, qualifications, restrictions and limitations set forth in the Certificate of Designations filed as Exhibit 3.5 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020 (the "Certificate of Designations"), as amended by the Second Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Designations filed as Exhibit 3.5 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-260486) filed with the SEC on October 25, 2021 (the "Second Amendment").
The foregoing description of the Third Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to (i) the Certificate of Designations, (ii) the Second Amendment, and (iii) the Third Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 3.3 hereto, each of which is incorporated into this Item 5.03 by reference.
Item9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits.
Number
Description
3.1
3.2
3.3
Third Certificate of Amendment of Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of MIND Technology, Inc. 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
MIND Technology, Inc.
November 4, 2021
By:
/s/ Robert P. Capps
Name: Robert P. Capps
Title: President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Mind Technology Inc. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 21:24:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
