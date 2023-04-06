Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MIND Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIND   US6025661017

MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MIND)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.5150 USD   -3.74%
MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, April 20th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

 

What:

MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND


Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:

http://mind-technology.com/

 

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 27, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13737244#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days.  For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.  Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. 

Contacts:

Rob Capps, President & CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


281-353-4475




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


MIND@dennardlascar.com  

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-announces-fiscal-2023-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301791468.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
