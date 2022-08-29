Log in
MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

08/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended July 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, September 12, 2022.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Tuesday, September 13th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: 

MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When: 

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central

How:   

Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below

Where:

http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through September 20, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13732406#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days.  For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom.  Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. 

Contacts:  

Rob Capps, President & CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


281-353-4475




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


MIND@dennardlascar.com  

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-technology-announces-fiscal-2023-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301613812.html

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
