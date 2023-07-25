Effective July 25, 2023, MINDA GLOBAL BERHAD will change its name to Cyberjaya Education Group Berhad.
MINDA GLOBAL BERHAD will Change its Name to Cyberjaya Education Group Berhad
July 25, 2023
|06:00am
|06:00am
Effective July 25, 2023, MINDA GLOBAL BERHAD will change its name to Cyberjaya Education Group Berhad.
