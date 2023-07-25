Cyberjaya Education Group Berhad, formerly Minda Global Berhad, is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company's segments include Universities, Colleges, International School and Others. The Company operates a portfolio of learning institutions throughout Malaysia, which include the University of Cyberjaya, Cyberjaya College Kota Kinabalu, Cyberjaya College Kuching, Cyberjaya College Central, Oxbridge Language Centre, Asia Metropolitan University, and SMR HR Group. The Company's subsidiaries include ASIAMET Education Group Sdn. Bhd., Minda Global International Education Sdn. Bhd., Minda Global Management Sdn. Bhd., Cyberjaya College Central Sdn. Bhd., Cyberjaya College Kota Kinabalu Sdn. Bhd., Cyberjaya College Kuching Sdn. Bhd. SMR HR Group Sdn. Bhd., and others.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers