Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Minda Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532539   INE405E01023

MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532539)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minda Industries : General updates

02/22/2022 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minda lndustti•s Ltd.

uj§(•llMINDAl

THINK. INSPIRE. FLOURISH

Ref. No. Z-IV/R-39/D-2/174 & 207

Date : 22 February, 2022

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Regd. Office: Floor - 25,

Listing Deptt., Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001.

Mumbai - 1100 051.

Scrip Code: 532539

Scrip Code: MINDAIND

Sub: Submission of Chairper on's Report

Ref: Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Minda I Connect Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Minda Industries Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and Creditors ('·hereinafter referred to as Scheme").

Dear Sirs,

This is in continuation of our earlier letters dated 13/01/2022, 17/01/2022, 16/02/2022 and 17/02/2022 on the subject matter cited above, we wish to inform that the Chairperson, appointed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench (Court II) for the following meetings: -

S.No.

Name of the Meeting

Meeting held

Timings of

on

the meeting(s)

1

Equity Shareholders Meeting of Minda

16/02/2022

10.30 a.m.

Industries Ltd.

2

Unsecured Creditors Meeting of Minda

16/02/2022

12.30 p.m.

Industries Ltd.

has signed / given his Report(s) and the same have been filed with the NCLT, New Delhi on 21/02/2022 alongwith Scrutinizer's Report of these meetings. We are sharing the copy of these Report(s).

This is for your information and records please.

Yours faithfully,

For MINDA INDUSTRIES LTD.

strie

C'{) n..'..0CL"<> 1--u.J-Bt

.

.s-(,3

=--<>

elhl

;:;:

Tarun Kumar Srivastava

Company Secretary & Compliance Off

Encl: As above.

-

..

MINDA INDUSTRIES LTD. (Corporate) Village Nawada Fatehpur, P.O. Sikanderpur Bodda, Manesar, Distt. Gurgaon,

Haryana • 122004, INDIA. T: +91 124 2290427/28, 2290693/94/96 Fax: +91 124 2290676/95, Email· info@mindagroup.com,

www.unominda.com, Regd. Office ; B-64/1, Wazirpur Industrial Area, Delhi-110052,CIN : L74899DL1992PLC050333

1

2

3

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minda Industries Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 11:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
06:52aMINDA INDUSTRIES : General updates
PU
02/16MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/08Nomura Downgrades Minda Industries to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to 1,235 I..
MT
02/07TRANSCRIPT : Minda Industries Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2022
CI
02/07Minda Industries to Lift Stake in Subsidiary Minda Kosei Aluminium Wheels to Over 77%; ..
MT
02/07MINDA INDUSTRIES : Record Date
PU
02/07MINDA INDUSTRIES : Dividend
PU
02/07Minda Industries Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
02/07MINDA INDUSTRIES : Financial Result Updates
PU
02/07Minda Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 787 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
Net income 2022 3 360 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net Debt 2022 5 614 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 80,0x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 268 B 3 595 M 3 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minda Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 937,65 INR
Average target price 1 086,13 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nirmal Kumar Minda Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Bohra Group Chief Financial Officer
Amit Jain Group Chief Technology Officer
Ravi Mehra Director & Deputy Managing Director
Tarun Kumar Srivastava Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINDA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-23.47%3 595
DENSO CORPORATION-11.52%56 049
APTIV PLC-14.43%38 183
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.49%23 086
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-7.60%20 195
CONTINENTAL AG-9.69%19 069