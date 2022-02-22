Minda Industries : General updates

Ref: Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Minda I Connect Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Minda Industries Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and Creditors ('·hereinafter referred to as Scheme").
Dear Sirs,
This is in continuation of our earlier letters dated 13/01/2022, 17/01/2022, 16/02/2022 and 17/02/2022 on the subject matter cited above, we wish to inform that the Chairperson, appointed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench (Court II) for the following meetings: -
S.No.
Name of the Meeting
Meeting held
Timings of
on
the meeting(s)
1
Equity Shareholders Meeting of Minda
16/02/2022
10.30 a.m.
Industries Ltd.
2
Unsecured Creditors Meeting of Minda
16/02/2022
12.30 p.m.
Industries Ltd.
has signed / given his Report(s) and the same have been filed with the NCLT, New Delhi on 21/02/2022 alongwith Scrutinizer's Report of these meetings. We are sharing the copy of these Report(s).
Minda Industries Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 11:51:11 UTC.