Minda Industries : General updates

Ref. No. Z-IV/R-39/D-2/174 & 207 Date : 22 February, 2022 BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Regd. Office: Floor - 25, Listing Deptt., Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001. Mumbai - 1100 051. Scrip Code: 532539 Scrip Code: MINDAIND

Sub: Submission of Chairper on's Report

Ref: Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Minda I Connect Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Minda Industries Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and Creditors ('·hereinafter referred to as Scheme").

Dear Sirs,

This is in continuation of our earlier letters dated 13/01/2022, 17/01/2022, 16/02/2022 and 17/02/2022 on the subject matter cited above, we wish to inform that the Chairperson, appointed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi Bench (Court II) for the following meetings: -

S.No. Name of the Meeting Meeting held Timings of on the meeting(s) 1 Equity Shareholders Meeting of Minda 16/02/2022 10.30 a.m. Industries Ltd. 2 Unsecured Creditors Meeting of Minda 16/02/2022 12.30 p.m. Industries Ltd.

has signed / given his Report(s) and the same have been filed with the NCLT, New Delhi on 21/02/2022 alongwith Scrutinizer's Report of these meetings. We are sharing the copy of these Report(s).

This is for your information and records please.