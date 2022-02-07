Minda Industries : Record Date

Ref. No. Z-IV/R-39/D-2/NSE/207 & 174

Date : 07/02/2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Ltd. Listing Deptt., Exchange Plaza, Regd. Office: Floor - 25, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001. NSE Scrip: MINDAIND BSE Scrip: 532539

Sub:-Outcome of the Board Meeting

Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31 December, 2021 Interim Dividend and fixation of Record Date Investment in equity shares of Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited Acquisition of stake in YA Auto Industries, partnership firm Acquisition of stake in Auto Component, partnership firm Acquisition of stake in Samaira Engineering, partnership firm Acquisition of stake in S.M. Auto Industries, partnership firm

Dear Sir(s),

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 7, 2022, approved the following matters: -

Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), we are enclosing herewith the following statements, duly approved as an Annexure I: - Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021 alongwith Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors' thereon. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021 alongwith Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors' thereon.

These aforesaid results are also being made available on the website of the company at www.unominda.com

