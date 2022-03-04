Log in
    MDX   AU000000MDX4

MINDAX LIMITED

(MDX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mindax : Application for quotation of securities - MDX

03/04/2022 | 02:16am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MINDAX LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MDX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,761,905

04/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MINDAX LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

28106866442

1.3

ASX issuer code

MDX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Receipt of funds for working capital purposes.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

Not applicable - the entity has arrangements in place with the holder that ensure the securities cannot be on-sold within 12 months in a manner that would breach section 707(3) or 1012C(6)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

MDX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

4/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,761,905

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To raise additional working capital

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

MDX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,909,697,680

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mindax Limited published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 07:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -1,13 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net cash 2021 1,19 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -86,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 327 076x
EV / Sales 2021 1 644 518x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart MINDAX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mindax Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINDAX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tung Ming Chow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kgai Mun Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Gang Li Non-Executive Director
Qing Long Zeng Non-Executive Director
Biaozhun Zhu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINDAX LIMITED51.28%82
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.63%185 368
RIO TINTO PLC25.29%136 733
GLENCORE PLC27.08%83 791
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.57%64 214
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.58%43 418