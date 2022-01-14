Log in
    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
Indian shares slip after five-day rally; HCL top drag ahead of results

01/14/2022
BENGALURU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Friday after a five-day rally, dragged by tech stocks including HCL Technologies, while global risk sentiment soured after hawkish comments from U.S. central bank officials cemented expectations of tighter monetary conditions.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.27% to 18,209.60 by 0448 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.32% to 61,048.44.

Both indexes have recovered nearly 10% since slipping into correction territory on Dec. 20, as investors took heart from low hospitalisations despite a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and focused on the December-quarter corporate earnings season.

On Friday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% after U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday indicated interest rates would rise in March to contain high inflation.

"We are seeing a marginal cool-off in prices as we are mirroring moves from broader Asian markets," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.

In Mumbai, all major Nifty sub-indexes were in negative territory with the IT sub-index, down 1.4%, leading the decline.

IT services provider Mindtree fell 5.6% to its lowest in more than three weeks, as December-quarter results failed to impress market participants.

Peer HCL Technologies fell 2.8% and was the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50 ahead of results.

Recent high flying metal stocks slipped 0.4%, after a 3.5% jump in the previous session on the back of firm commodity prices in the global market.

Shares of Tata Metaliks dropped 6% after the iron pipe maker reported a drop in quarterly profit https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a9892a0b-31b5-46eb-b109-175deb869874.pdf.

Among gainers, conglomerate Reliance Industries inched up nearly 1% after it said it would invest $80.49 billion to set up green energy projects and bolster its retail and telecom arms in the western state of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 cases surged by 264,202 on Friday. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -1.54% 1312.4 Delayed Quote.1.15%
IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. -0.91% 217 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MINDTREE LIMITED -4.93% 4509 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
NIFTY 50 -0.43% 18173.4 Delayed Quote.4.95%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.21% 2529.4 Delayed Quote.7.06%
SENSEX 30 0.14% 61235.3 Real-time Quote.5.12%
TATA METALIKS LIMITED 2.13% 922.55 End-of-day quote.10.02%
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 420 M 1 420 M
Net income 2022 16 191 M 219 M 219 M
Net cash 2022 18 214 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,5x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 782 B 10 572 M 10 567 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,27x
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 21 484
Free-Float 33,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 4 744,10 INR
Average target price 4 477,52 INR
Spread / Average Target -5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Aan Chauhan Chief Technology Officer
Subhodh Shetty Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINDTREE LIMITED-3.01%10 354
ACCENTURE PLC-9.01%238 384
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.25%193 484
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.05%119 804
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.55%108 040
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.85%98 869