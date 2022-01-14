Indian shares slip after five-day rally; HCL top drag ahead of results

BENGALURU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on
Friday after a five-day rally, dragged by tech stocks including
HCL Technologies, while global risk sentiment soured after
hawkish comments from U.S. central bank officials cemented
expectations of tighter monetary conditions.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.27% to 18,209.60 by
0448 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.32% to
61,048.44.
Both indexes have recovered nearly 10% since slipping into
correction territory on Dec. 20, as investors took heart from
low hospitalisations despite a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and
focused on the December-quarter corporate earnings season.
On Friday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.8% after U.S. Federal
Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday indicated interest
rates would rise in March to contain high inflation.
"We are seeing a marginal cool-off in prices as we are
mirroring moves from broader Asian markets," said Siddhartha
Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in
Mumbai.
In Mumbai, all major Nifty sub-indexes were in negative
territory with the IT sub-index, down 1.4%, leading
the decline.
IT services provider Mindtree fell 5.6% to its
lowest in more than three weeks, as December-quarter results
failed to impress market participants.
Peer HCL Technologies fell 2.8% and was the
biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50 ahead of results.
Recent high flying metal stocks slipped 0.4%,
after a 3.5% jump in the previous session on the back of firm
commodity prices in the global market.
Shares of Tata Metaliks dropped 6% after the iron
pipe maker reported a drop in quarterly profit https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a9892a0b-31b5-46eb-b109-175deb869874.pdf.
Among gainers, conglomerate Reliance Industries
inched up nearly 1% after it said it would invest $80.49 billion
to set up green energy projects and bolster its retail and
telecom arms in the western state of Gujarat.
Meanwhile, India's daily COVID-19 cases surged by 264,202 on
Friday.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta and Subhranshu Sahu)