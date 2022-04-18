Mindtree : News Verification

Registered Office Address: Mindtree Limited

Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road, Bengaluru - 560059, Karnataka, India.

Corporate identity Number (CIN): L72200KA1999PLC025564 E-mail :Investors@mindtree.com

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/012 To To BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051 Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE Dear Sirs,

April 18, 2022

Subject: Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in "www.livemint.comand other Media/Publication"

This has reference to BSE Letter No. L/SURV/ONL/RV/NP/ (2022-2023)/ 3 dated April 18, 2022 and NSE Letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11862 dated April 18, 2022, received via email with the aforementioned subject-line. We wish to clarify that news reports of a merger between Mindtree Ltd. and L&T Infotech are speculative in nature. In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the Company as of today, which is required to be reported under extant SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and which may have a bearing on the stock price of the Company.

The share price movement on April 18, 2022, was in line with that of industry peers as well as the day's market indices.

We wish to assure you that the Company is committed to complying with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and any information likely to have a bearing on Company shares will be disclosed to the Stock Exchanges in compliance with the Listing Regulations.

We could not respond within the specified timelines due to our Board meeting which ended at 4.30 pm.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for Mindtree Limited

Subhodh Shetty Company Secretary ACS-13722

______________________________________________________________________________ Mindtree Limited

Global Village T + 91 80 6706 4000 RVCE Post, Mysore Road F +91 80 6706 4100 Bengaluru - 560059 Wwww.mindtree.com