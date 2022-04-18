Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mindtree Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/18 07:16:34 am EDT
3957.50 INR   -3.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mindtree : News Verification

04/18/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Registered Office Address: Mindtree Limited

Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road, Bengaluru - 560059, Karnataka, India.

Corporate identity Number (CIN): L72200KA1999PLC025564 E-mail :Investors@mindtree.com

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/012

To

To

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051

Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE

Dear Sirs,

April 18, 2022

Subject: Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in "www.livemint.comand other Media/Publication"

This has reference to BSE Letter No. L/SURV/ONL/RV/NP/ (2022-2023)/ 3 dated April 18, 2022 and NSE Letter No. NSE/CM/Surveillance/11862 dated April 18, 2022, received via email with the aforementioned subject-line. We wish to clarify that news reports of a merger between Mindtree Ltd. and L&T Infotech are speculative in nature. In this regard, we would like to state that there is no information available with the Company as of today, which is required to be reported under extant SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and which may have a bearing on the stock price of the Company.

The share price movement on April 18, 2022, was in line with that of industry peers as well as the day's market indices.

We wish to assure you that the Company is committed to complying with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and any information likely to have a bearing on Company shares will be disclosed to the Stock Exchanges in compliance with the Listing Regulations.

We could not respond within the specified timelines due to our Board meeting which ended at 4.30 pm.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully, for Mindtree Limited

Subhodh Shetty Company Secretary ACS-13722

______________________________________________________________________________ Mindtree Limited

Global Village T + 91 80 6706 4000 RVCE Post, Mysore Road F +91 80 6706 4100 Bengaluru - 560059 Wwww.mindtree.com

Disclaimer

MindTree Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 376 M 1 376 M
Net income 2022 16 000 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2022 18 532 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 652 B 8 547 M 8 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 21 484
Free-Float 33,5%
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Aan S. Chauhan Chief Technology Officer
Subhodh Shetty Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
