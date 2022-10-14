Advanced search
    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-14 am EDT
3404.00 INR   +2.42%
3404.00 INR   +2.42%
Mindtree : Newspaper Advertisements

10/14/2022 | 03:43am EDT
Registered Office Address:

Mindtree Ltd, Global Village, RVCE Post,

Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560059,

Karnataka, India. CIN:

L72200KA1999PLC025564

E-mail: info@mindtree.com

____________________________________________________________________________________

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/105

October 14, 2022

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051

BSE : fax : 022 2272 3121/2041/ 61

NSE : fax: 022 2659 8237 / 38

Phone:022-22721233/4

Phone: (022) 2659 8235 / 36

email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

email : cmlist@nse.co.in

Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Submission of Financial results published in the Newspapers

This is to inform that the Company has published in the newspapers the Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, which was approved at the Board Meeting held on October 13, 2022. Please find enclosed copies of the Financial results published in Business Standard and Kannada Prabha on October 14, 2022.

This is for your kind information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

for Mindtree Limited

Subhodh Shetty

Company Secretary

ACS-13722

Encl: as above.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Mindtree Ltd Global Village,

RVCE Post, Mysore Road Bengaluru - 560059 T +9180 6706 4000 F +9180 6706 4100

W: www.mindtree.com

14

MUMBAI | FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022

1

>

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Rs in million

Segment assets and liabilities

Segregation of assets, liabilities, depreciation and other non-cash expenses into various

business segments has not been carried out as the assets are used interchangeably

between segments. Accordingly, no disclosure relating to segment assets and liabilities

has been made.

AUDITED SEGMENT REVENUE AND RESULTS

Rs in million

Particulars

Quarter ended

Six months ended

Year ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

Segment revenue

Retail, CPG and Manufacturing

6,341

6,195

6,566

12,536

11,625

24,859

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

6,590

5,804

4,536

12,394

8,698

18,764

Communications, Media and Technology

14,790

13,759

10,995

28,549

21,415

45,818

Travel, Transportation and Hospitality

5,399

4,815

3,489

10,214

6,542

14,524

Healthcare

884

638

276

1,522

499

1,288

Total

34,004

31,211

25,862

65,215

48,779

105,253

Segment results

Retail, CPG and Manufacturing

740

828

1,140

1,568

1,690

3,785

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1,213

1,045

921

2,258

1,823

3,638

Communications, Media and Technology

3,900

3,680

2,454

7,580

5,004

11,276

Travel, Transportation and Hospitality

1,226

982

766

2,208

1,348

3,122

Healthcare

78

46

26

124

87

135

Total

7,157

6,581

5,307

13,738

9,952

21,956

Unallocable

Expenses

841

599

610

1,390

1,192

2,420

Finance costs

135

122

125

257

254

502

Other income

486

395

748

831

1,466

3,073

Profit before tax

6,667

6,255

5,320

12,922

9,972

22,107

Particulars

As at

September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,721

4,223

Capital work-in-progress

17

215

Right-of-use assets

5,090

4,724

Goodwill

4,732

4,732

Other intangible assets

57

73

Financial assets

Investments

2,513

3,116

Other financial assets

877

2,464

Deferred tax assets (net)

1,654

-

Other non-current assets

1,201

1,286

20,862

20,833

Current assets

Inventory

37

41

Financial assets

Investments

22,135

22,391

Trade receivables

18,058

17,313

Cash and cash equivalents

13,603

10,513

Other financial assets

5,494

5,827

Other current assets

4,463

4,655

63,790

60,740

TOTAL ASSETS

84,652

81,573

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity share capital

1,649

1,648

Other equity

55,036

53,091

56,685

54,739

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

Lease liabilities

5,170

4,661

Other financial liabilities

1,239

4

Deferred tax liabilities (net)

-

161

6,409

4,826

Current liabilities

Financial liabilities

Lease liabilities

964

896

Trade payables

Total outstanding dues of micro

enterprises and small enterprises

87

95

Total outstanding dues of creditors

other than micro enterprises and small

enterprises

5,584

5,262

Other financial liabilities

6,421

6,885

Other current liabilities

3,648

4,318

Provisions

2,851

2,442

Current tax liabilities (net)

2,003

2,110

21,558

22,008

27,967

26,834

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

84,652

81,573

Reconciliation of liabilities from financing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2022

Rs in million

Particulars

As at

Proceeds/ impact

Repayment

Fair value changes

As at

April 1, 2022

of Ind AS 116

September 30, 2022

Lease liabilities

5,557

862

(426)

141

6,134

Total liabilities from financing activities

5,557

862

(426)

141

6,134

Reconciliation of liabilities from financing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2021

Rs in million

Particulars

As at

Proceeds/ impact

Repayment

Fair value changes

As at

April 1, 2021

of Ind AS 116

September 30, 2021

Lease liabilities

5,377

589

(462)

30

5,534

Total liabilities from financing activities

5,377

589

(462)

30

5,534

Notes to audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022

  1. The information presented above is extracted from the audited consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022, audited consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. The consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting' (Ind AS 34). The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter has been adopted by the Board at its meeting held on October 13, 2022.
  2. The statement of consolidated financial results has been audited by the Company's auditors. The Company's auditors have issued an unmodified audit opinion on the consolidated financial results. The audit report has been filed with the stock exchanges and is also available on the Company's website.
  3. Estimation uncertainty relating to COVID-19 outbreak:
    The Group has considered internal and certain external sources of information including credit reports, economic forecasts and industry reports, up to the date of approval of the consolidated financial results in determining the impact on various elements of its consolidated financial results. The Group has used the principles of prudence in applying judgments, estimates and assumptions including sensitivity analysis and based on the current estimates, the Group has accrued its liabilities and also expects to fully recover the carrying amount of inventory, trade receivables, unbilled receivables, goodwill, intangible assets, investments and derivatives. The eventual outcome of impact of the global health pandemic may be different from that estimated as on the date of approval of these consolidated financial results.
  4. The Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of 270% (Rs 27 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on July 13, 2022. The aforesaid dividend was paid during the period.

5. Audited financial results of Mindtree Limited (Standalone Information)

Rs in million

Particulars

Quarter ended

Six months ended

Year ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

March 31, 2022

Revenue from operations

34,004

31,211

25,862

65,215

48,779

105,253

Profit before tax

6,668

6,255

5,319

12,923

9,972

22,106

Profit after tax

5,088

4,716

3,988

9,804

7,423

16,528

Note: The audited results of Mindtree Limited for the above mentioned periods are available in the investors section in www.mindtree.com and also with the stock exchanges where it is listed. The information above has been extracted from the audited standalone financial results as stated.

  1. EPS for the interim periods are not annualized.
  2. The Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) has been enacted, which would impact the contributions by the Group towards Provident Fund and Gratuity. The effective date from which the changes are applicable is yet to be notified. The Ministry of Labour and Employment (the Ministry) has released draft rules for the Code on November 13, 2020. The Group will complete its evaluation and will give appropriate impact in its consolidated financial results in the period in which the Code becomes effective and the related rules are published.
  3. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 6, 2022, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement ('Scheme') under the Companies Act, 2013, for merger of the Company (Amalgamating Company) with Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ('Amalgamated Company' / 'LTI') with appointed date of April 1, 2022. The proposed merger, inter-alia, aims to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider. Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the shareholders of the Company will be issued shares of LTI in the ratio of 73 equity shares of LTI for every 100 equity shares of the Company. The name of the combined entity is proposed to be 'LTIMindtree Limited', leveraging the advantages of both the brands and creating value for all the stakeholders. A steering committee has been set up to oversee the merger and integration related activities.
    As on the date of adoption of these consolidated financial results by the Board, the Company has received approval from the Stock Exchanges, shareholders and unsecured creditors. Hearing before NCLT Bengaluru bench was held on October 12, 2022 and Order has been reserved. Amalgamated Company has received approval from NCLT Mumbai bench vide its Order dated September 19, 2022. The proposed Scheme does not have any impact on the consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.

Mumbai, India

October 13, 2022

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Rs in million

Six months ended

Particulars

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit for the period

9,803

7,423

Adjustments for :

Income tax expense

3,119

2,549

Depreciation and amortization expenses

1,250

1,192

Share based payments to employees

198

146

Allowance for expected credit losses (net)

74

21

Finance costs

257

254

Interest income on financial assets at amortised cost

(292)

(174)

Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(8)

(17)

Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(13)

(4)

Net gain on financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss

(260)

(489)

Unrealised exchange difference on lease liabilities

141

30

Unrealised exchange difference on fair value hedges

80

(48)

Effect of exchange differences on translation of foreign currency cash

and cash equivalents

(846)

(39)

13,503

10,844

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

(819)

(3,662)

Inventories

4

3

Other assets

(1,046)

(1,315)

Trade payables

314

1,258

Other liabilities

(1,179)

(430)

Provisions

409

304

Net cash provided by operating activities before taxes

11,186

7,002

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

(3,247)

(2,432)

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,939

4,570

Cash flow from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(1,166)

(806)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

14

5

Payment towards transfer of business

(819)

(990)

Interest income on financial assets at amortised cost

235

97

Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

8

17

Purchase of investments

(19,910)

(15,773)

Proceeds from sale of investments

21,073

12,444

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(565)

(5,006)

Cash flow from financing activities

Issue of share capital (net of issue expenses paid)

6

1

Payment of lease liabilities

(426)

(462)

Finance costs (including interest towards lease liabilities)

(257)

(254)

Dividends paid

(4,453)

(2,884)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(5,130)

(3,599)

Effect of exchange differences on translation of foreign currency cash

and cash equivalents

846

39

Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,090

(3,996)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

10,513

7,597

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

13,603

3,601

Cash and cash equivalents

Rs in million

Particulars

As at September 30, 2022

As at September 30, 2021

Balances with banks in current accounts and deposit accounts

13,530

3,577

Other bank balances

73

24

Cash and cash equivalents as per balance sheet

13,603

3,601

Book overdrafts used for cash management purposes

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents as per statement of cash flows

13,603

3,601

For and on behalf of the Board of Mindtree Limited

Debashis Chatterjee

CEO & Managing Director

