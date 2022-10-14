Mindtree : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Submission of Financial results published in the Newspapers
This is to inform that the Company has published in the newspapers the Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, which was approved at the Board Meeting held on October 13, 2022. Please find enclosed copies of the Financial results published in Business Standard and Kannada Prabha on October 14, 2022.
RVCE Post, Mysore Road Bengaluru - 560059 T +9180 6706 4000 F +9180 6706 4100
W: www.mindtree.com
14
MUMBAI | FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022
1
>
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Rs in million
Segment assets and liabilities
Segregation of assets, liabilities, depreciation and other non-cash expenses into various
business segments has not been carried out as the assets are used interchangeably
between segments. Accordingly, no disclosure relating to segment assets and liabilities
has been made.
AUDITED SEGMENT REVENUE AND RESULTS
Rs in million
Particulars
Quarter ended
Six months ended
Year ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
Segment revenue
Retail, CPG and Manufacturing
6,341
6,195
6,566
12,536
11,625
24,859
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
6,590
5,804
4,536
12,394
8,698
18,764
Communications, Media and Technology
14,790
13,759
10,995
28,549
21,415
45,818
Travel, Transportation and Hospitality
5,399
4,815
3,489
10,214
6,542
14,524
Healthcare
884
638
276
1,522
499
1,288
Total
34,004
31,211
25,862
65,215
48,779
105,253
Segment results
Retail, CPG and Manufacturing
740
828
1,140
1,568
1,690
3,785
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
1,213
1,045
921
2,258
1,823
3,638
Communications, Media and Technology
3,900
3,680
2,454
7,580
5,004
11,276
Travel, Transportation and Hospitality
1,226
982
766
2,208
1,348
3,122
Healthcare
78
46
26
124
87
135
Total
7,157
6,581
5,307
13,738
9,952
21,956
Unallocable
Expenses
841
599
610
1,390
1,192
2,420
Finance costs
135
122
125
257
254
502
Other income
486
395
748
831
1,466
3,073
Profit before tax
6,667
6,255
5,320
12,922
9,972
22,107
Particulars
As at
September 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,721
4,223
Capital work-in-progress
17
215
Right-of-use assets
5,090
4,724
Goodwill
4,732
4,732
Other intangible assets
57
73
Financial assets
Investments
2,513
3,116
Other financial assets
877
2,464
Deferred tax assets (net)
1,654
-
Other non-current assets
1,201
1,286
20,862
20,833
Current assets
Inventory
37
41
Financial assets
Investments
22,135
22,391
Trade receivables
18,058
17,313
Cash and cash equivalents
13,603
10,513
Other financial assets
5,494
5,827
Other current assets
4,463
4,655
63,790
60,740
TOTAL ASSETS
84,652
81,573
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Equity share capital
1,649
1,648
Other equity
55,036
53,091
56,685
54,739
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities
Lease liabilities
5,170
4,661
Other financial liabilities
1,239
4
Deferred tax liabilities (net)
-
161
6,409
4,826
Current liabilities
Financial liabilities
Lease liabilities
964
896
Trade payables
Total outstanding dues of micro
enterprises and small enterprises
87
95
Total outstanding dues of creditors
other than micro enterprises and small
enterprises
5,584
5,262
Other financial liabilities
6,421
6,885
Other current liabilities
3,648
4,318
Provisions
2,851
2,442
Current tax liabilities (net)
2,003
2,110
21,558
22,008
27,967
26,834
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
84,652
81,573
Reconciliation of liabilities from financing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2022
Rs in million
Particulars
As at
Proceeds/ impact
Repayment
Fair value changes
As at
April 1, 2022
of Ind AS 116
September 30, 2022
Lease liabilities
5,557
862
(426)
141
6,134
Total liabilities from financing activities
5,557
862
(426)
141
6,134
Reconciliation of liabilities from financing activities for the six months ended September 30, 2021
Rs in million
Particulars
As at
Proceeds/ impact
Repayment
Fair value changes
As at
April 1, 2021
of Ind AS 116
September 30, 2021
Lease liabilities
5,377
589
(462)
30
5,534
Total liabilities from financing activities
5,377
589
(462)
30
5,534
Notes to audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022
The information presented above is extracted from the audited consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022, audited consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022. The consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34 - 'Interim Financial Reporting' (Ind AS 34). The above results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter has been adopted by the Board at its meeting held on October 13, 2022.
The statement of consolidated financial results has been audited by the Company's auditors. The Company's auditors have issued an unmodified audit opinion on the consolidated financial results. The audit report has been filed with the stock exchanges and is also available on the Company's website.
Estimation uncertainty relating to COVID-19 outbreak:
The Group has considered internal and certain external sources of information including credit reports, economic forecasts and industry reports, up to the date of approval of the consolidated financial results in determining the impact on various elements of its consolidated financial results. The Group has used the principles of prudence in applying judgments, estimates and assumptions including sensitivity analysis and based on the current estimates, the Group has accrued its liabilities and also expects to fully recover the carrying amount of inventory, trade receivables, unbilled receivables, goodwill, intangible assets, investments and derivatives. The eventual outcome of impact of the global health pandemic may be different from that estimated as on the date of approval of these consolidated financial results.
The Board of Directors had recommended a final dividend of 270% (Rs 27 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on July 13, 2022. The aforesaid dividend was paid during the period.
5. Audited financial results of Mindtree Limited (Standalone Information)
Rs in million
Particulars
Quarter ended
Six months ended
Year ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
March 31, 2022
Revenue from operations
34,004
31,211
25,862
65,215
48,779
105,253
Profit before tax
6,668
6,255
5,319
12,923
9,972
22,106
Profit after tax
5,088
4,716
3,988
9,804
7,423
16,528
Note: The audited results of Mindtree Limited for the above mentioned periods are available in the investors section in www.mindtree.com and also with the stock exchanges where it is listed. The information above has been extracted from the audited standalone financial results as stated.
EPS for the interim periods are not annualized.
The Code on Social Security, 2020 (the Code) has been enacted, which would impact the contributions by the Group towards Provident Fund and Gratuity. The effective date from which the changes are applicable is yet to be notified. The Ministry of Labour and Employment (the Ministry) has released draft rules for the Code on November 13, 2020. The Group will complete its evaluation and will give appropriate impact in its consolidated financial results in the period in which the Code becomes effective and the related rules are published.
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 6, 2022, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement ('Scheme') under the Companies Act, 2013, for merger of the Company (Amalgamating Company) with Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited ('Amalgamated Company' / 'LTI') with appointed date of April 1, 2022. The proposed merger, inter-alia, aims to create an efficient and scaled-up IT services provider. Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the shareholders of the Company will be issued shares of LTI in the ratio of 73 equity shares of LTI for every 100 equity shares of the Company. The name of the combined entity is proposed to be 'LTIMindtree Limited', leveraging the advantages of both the brands and creating value for all the stakeholders. A steering committee has been set up to oversee the merger and integration related activities.
As on the date of adoption of these consolidated financial results by the Board, the Company has received approval from the Stock Exchanges, shareholders and unsecured creditors. Hearing before NCLT Bengaluru bench was held on October 12, 2022 and Order has been reserved. Amalgamated Company has received approval from NCLT Mumbai bench vide its Order dated September 19, 2022. The proposed Scheme does not have any impact on the consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022.
Mumbai, India
October 13, 2022
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Rs in million
Six months ended
Particulars
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit for the period
9,803
7,423
Adjustments for :
Income tax expense
3,119
2,549
Depreciation and amortization expenses
1,250
1,192
Share based payments to employees
198
146
Allowance for expected credit losses (net)
74
21
Finance costs
257
254
Interest income on financial assets at amortised cost
(292)
(174)
Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(8)
(17)
Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(13)
(4)
Net gain on financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss
(260)
(489)
Unrealised exchange difference on lease liabilities
141
30
Unrealised exchange difference on fair value hedges
80
(48)
Effect of exchange differences on translation of foreign currency cash
and cash equivalents
(846)
(39)
13,503
10,844
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(819)
(3,662)
Inventories
4
3
Other assets
(1,046)
(1,315)
Trade payables
314
1,258
Other liabilities
(1,179)
(430)
Provisions
409
304
Net cash provided by operating activities before taxes
11,186
7,002
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
(3,247)
(2,432)
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,939
4,570
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(1,166)
(806)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
14
5
Payment towards transfer of business
(819)
(990)
Interest income on financial assets at amortised cost
235
97
Interest income on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
8
17
Purchase of investments
(19,910)
(15,773)
Proceeds from sale of investments
21,073
12,444
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(565)
(5,006)
Cash flow from financing activities
Issue of share capital (net of issue expenses paid)
6
1
Payment of lease liabilities
(426)
(462)
Finance costs (including interest towards lease liabilities)
(257)
(254)
Dividends paid
(4,453)
(2,884)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(5,130)
(3,599)
Effect of exchange differences on translation of foreign currency cash
and cash equivalents
846
39
Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
3,090
(3,996)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
10,513
7,597
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
13,603
3,601
Cash and cash equivalents
Rs in million
Particulars
As at September 30, 2022
As at September 30, 2021
Balances with banks in current accounts and deposit accounts
13,530
3,577
Other bank balances
73
24
Cash and cash equivalents as per balance sheet
13,603
3,601
Book overdrafts used for cash management purposes
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents as per statement of cash flows
13,603
3,601
For and on behalf of the Board of Mindtree Limited
MindTree Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 07:41:59 UTC.