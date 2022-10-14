Mindtree : Newspaper Advertisements

Registered Office Address:

Mindtree Ltd, Global Village, RVCE Post,

Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560059,

Karnataka, India. CIN:

L72200KA1999PLC025564

E-mail: info@mindtree.com

____________________________________________________________________________________

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/105 October 14, 2022 To To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051 Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE Dear Sirs,

Sub: Submission of Financial results published in the Newspapers

This is to inform that the Company has published in the newspapers the Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, which was approved at the Board Meeting held on October 13, 2022. Please find enclosed copies of the Financial results published in Business Standard and Kannada Prabha on October 14, 2022.

This is for your kind information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

for Mindtree Limited

Subhodh Shetty

Company Secretary

ACS-13722

Encl: as above.

